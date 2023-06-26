'1 of the most extraordinary culinary journeys in Singapore': Restaurant run by 4 Gen Z chefs surprises US foodie

Being in your mid-twenties can be a confusing time for many career-wise.

Most are just starting out in their jobs, and are generally clueless.

Not in the case of two 25-year-olds, Sean Koh and Bryan Wai.

Fresh out of their National Service, they've gone on to open Pilot Kitchen, a modern Singapore restaurant in Clarke Quay, last December.

The founders found two more young chefs to join their kitchen crew in Joel Phoon, 24, and Sebastian Kok, 25.

From appetiser to dessert, these four young chefs come together to brainstorm, craft and elevate every dish served at Pilot Kitchen.

Recently, US foodie and TikToker Ericnyker went in blind and, boy, was he in for a treat.

He posted up a clip on TikTok about the dinner experience at Pilot Kitchen last week and he seemed utterly impressed.

Pilot Kitchen is located in the basement of Havelock 2 shopping mall, a rather unassuming location filled with many nail salons.

Eric picked up on that and when he did find the restaurant, all the graffiti on the front wall had him scratching his head slightly.

"What is this restaurant?" he asked aloud.

Though it wouldn't take long for him to be won over by the food.

"Little did I know that they [will be taking] me on one of the most extraordinary culinary experiences in Singapore," he confessed.

Now, that's a big statement from someone who calls himself a foodie.

Ah boys to chefs

From left: Sean, Sebastian, Joel and Bryan.

PHOTO: Alvin Choon

Eric and his date shared seven dishes and the one he found "most interesting" was the roasted Japanese pumpkin.

From the caramalised pumpkin rind to the typhoon shelter cookies (better known locally as cream crackers), Eric was blown away.

"It's the best pumpkin I ever had. Perfect pumpkin can be an entree, it doesn't have to be a side dish," he said.

The beef short ribs also received a shoutout too with Eric praising how soft the meat is.

At the end of his meal, Eric gave a simple and straightforward review: "These young guys, they don't f*** around."

In the comments section, Eric chatted more with the restaurant.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Ericnyker

The restaurant told AsiaOne that it aims to treat its diners to a "journey of cross-cultural exploration for every plate with each bite".

Make no mistake of it, Eric was definitely taken on said journey.

Pilot Kitchen added that it holds R&D sessions frequently, so there are always new dishes that surprise diners with each new rotation of the menu.

If you're keen on seeing these chefs work their magic in person, click here for more information and reservations.

Address: 2 Havelock Road #B1-04 Singapore 059763

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Sundays, 5.30pm to 10.30pm

ALSO READ: Engineering to hawker: This first-year university student left school to sell char kway teow

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.