$1 nasi lemak despite rising costs: Toa Payoh stall refuses to increase price for 36 years

$1 nasi lemak still exists in Singapore, and it even comes with fish.

The stall , Kedai Makan Muhajirin - located at Blk 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 - has been known for offering their nasi lemak at the unbelievable price for quite a while now.

Three decades, in fact.

However, no one would expect them to maintain that pricing in this current climate of rising food costs. But continue, they have.

36 years on, the $1 nasi lemak is still on the menu.

On Saturday (Feb 4), former MP Amrin Amin shared about the family-run business in a video uploaded to his social media pages.

$1 nasi lemak - yes, you can still find it in Singapore! Encik Tahir & family sell nasi lemak at Blk 20 Toa Payoh... Posted by Amrin Amin on Friday, February 3, 2023

"$1 nasi lemak, yes you can still find it in Singapore!" he captioned the clip.

Speaking to the patriarch of the family, 76-year-old "Encik Tahir", Amrin asked the question many of us are probably curious about — "Can make money, meh?"

Said Amrin in the video: "I ask him how he makes money by selling $1 nasi lemak… and this is what he said, 'I'd rather be rich in deeds and virtues than material wealth'."

Tahir added "that there are people who are in need, the low-income among us, who should continue to have options, good options [for food]."

Wrote Amrin: "I'm touched by his sincerity and kindness. Truly food from the heart."

Indeed, according to a previous report on the stall in 2019, the pricing for their nasi lemak is based on the family's philosophy of not putting money first.

No wonder it's popular.

According to Shin Min Daily News, reporters spotted a snaking queue at the stall the day after Amrin's glowing introduction.

Each packet of nasi lemak includes a fried omelette, fried fish and sambal. Based on a sign put up at the stall, customers can opt for either the fried fish or ikan bilis for the same price. For both, it'll be $1.50 — which is still a steal.

Shared the lady boss: "Our customers have patronised the stall since they were in kindergarten, now they are married with kids and they bring them here to eat.

candicecai@asiaone.com