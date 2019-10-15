$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping and dining trends.

$1 PEACH GARDEN SIGNATURE DISHES

On the lookout for a good makan spot to gather with friends or family?

Till Nov 30, Peach Garden is having an ongoing promo with their signature dishes going for the nominal fee of $1.

That's right, for $1 you're entitled to a whole roasted chicken (U.P. $45) or an entire plate of fried prawns with wasabi salad cream or salted egg yolk prawns (U.P. $30).

The best part? Multiple orders are allowed (no limit to redemption for each table) and there's no minimum spending required!

But do note that the promotion for the prawns run during lunch (11am to 3.30pm) while the promotion for the chicken runs during dinner (6pm to 11pm).

The timings do not coincide so you won't be able to enjoy both offers at the same time. However, you can enjoy both prawn dishes in the same bill.

Check out their Facebook post for available timing and participating outlets before heading down.

$54 ALL-IN SCOOT SALE

For making it this far into 2019, why not treat yourself to an overseas vacation one last time before the year ends?