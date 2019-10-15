$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping and dining trends.
$1 PEACH GARDEN SIGNATURE DISHES
On the lookout for a good makan spot to gather with friends or family?
Till Nov 30, Peach Garden is having an ongoing promo with their signature dishes going for the nominal fee of $1.
That's right, for $1 you're entitled to a whole roasted chicken (U.P. $45) or an entire plate of fried prawns with wasabi salad cream or salted egg yolk prawns (U.P. $30).
The best part? Multiple orders are allowed (no limit to redemption for each table) and there's no minimum spending required!
But do note that the promotion for the prawns run during lunch (11am to 3.30pm) while the promotion for the chicken runs during dinner (6pm to 11pm).
The timings do not coincide so you won't be able to enjoy both offers at the same time. However, you can enjoy both prawn dishes in the same bill.
Check out their Facebook post for available timing and participating outlets before heading down.
$54 ALL-IN SCOOT SALE
For making it this far into 2019, why not treat yourself to an overseas vacation one last time before the year ends?
Scoot is having a one-day-only GTG (got to go) sale tomorrow (Oct 15) from 7am to 2pm.
With $0 processing fees, flights to 63 destinations are up for grabs and prices start from $54, for travels before May 2020.
New cities include Kota Kinabalu, Pekanbaru, Luang Prabang, Changsha and more!
For a full list of places and their prices, check out their website here.
20% OFF XIAO LONG BAO AND STEAMBOAT BUFFET AT CRYSTAL JADE HOLLAND V
Think unlimited xiao long baos (XLBs) is a dream come true?
You can stuff yourself silly at Crystal Jade's Holland Village outlet where there's an ongoing 20 per cent promo for unlimited XLBs and a steamboat buffet.
Time your visit carefully, because the promo is only available for the first round (5pm to 6.30pm) and the third round (8.30pm to 10pm) only.
We've called to check — prices for adults work out to $26.20 (U.P. $27.80++) from Mon to Thurs and $29.45 (U.P. $30.80++) nett from Fri to Sun, eve of and public holidays.
More details are available on their Facebook post here.
OPENING SPECIAL FOR THE BUBBLE TEA FACTORY
For all those who think you can have bubble tea (BBT) all day err day, here's an event not to be missed.
From Oct 19, The Bubble Tea Factory will open with multi-sensory and visually stunning installations.
Extending across 7,000 sq ft at *Scape, immerse yourself in a fantasy land where you can 'dive' into a pool of taro pearls, swing on a giant boba a la Miley in Wrecking Ball, and pose in front of numerous Instagram-friendly backdrops.
Tickets are available for purchase now at an opening promo price of $18 for weekdays and $23 on weekends. (U.P. $24 and $28 respectively). The promo is only for the first two weeks of the event.
Each ticket includes a cup of bubble tea, bubble tea-inspired treats and an exclusive "boba booster pack".
Visit www.thebubbleteafactory.co for more.
1 -FOR-1 HAAGEN-DAZS DOUBLE SCOOP ICE-CREAM
From Oct 14 to 18, Haagen-daz is having a 'buy double get double' promo at all stores.
Each double scoop of ice-cream is priced at $10.90.
Do note that the promo is only valid for takeaways and there will be additional charges applied for toppings.
1-FOR-1 DELIFRANCE CLASSIC MAYO SANDWICH
Fans of French cafe chain Delifrance are in for a treat for the rest of October as three of their specials will be going on promotion.
From Oct 15 to 17, the cafe is offering a 1-for-1 deal for its signature croissant filled with creamy tuna and mayo.
From Oct 22 to 24, it's the all-time favourite madeleines (classic flavours only), and from Oct 29 to 31 it's their classic french baguettes.
Do note that each customer is limited to three sets.
1-FOR-1 HAKKA BOWL AT AH LOCK & CO.
Ah Lock & Co is offering a 1-for-1 promotion on all their Hakka bowls to celebrate the opening of their Chinatown Point outlet.
Each bowl is a modern take on traditional Hakka cuisine, combining both Hakka-style yong tau foo and thunder tea rice (lei cha fan).
There are five bowls to choose from — their signature tofu bowl, pork bowl, bee hoon bowl, meatball bowl and karnibowl.
