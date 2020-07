Domino's regular pizzas are now available for delivery at just $10.90 (U.P. $24.90).

The minimum order for delivery has also been lowered to $10 instead of $15 so there's no need to accumulate orders if you just want a quick snack.

To enjoy this offer and more, visit here.

⚡FLASH DEAL⚡Get your regular pizza at $10.90 from 13 to 19 July. Available for delivery with terms apply. #DominosSG Posted by Domino's Pizza - Singapore on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Deal ends: July 19

