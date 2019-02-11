1 trip, 3 destinations: How to tackle Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Sapa in 5 days

Ah, Vietnam, the land of Pho.

Drowned in flavourful hot broth and served in a bowl chock-full of meat, varieties of herbs and rice noodles, Pho dish encapsulates the beauty of Vietnam.

Filled to the brim with amazing sights and a mishmash of culture, this is a country you would want to visit soon!

Follow us as we uncover Northern Vietnam and let you in on how you can check the ticks off all major destinations in just 5 days.

From the limestone grottos along Ha Long Bay to the highest peaks in the Indochinese Peninsula, Fansipan, we're prepping you for the adventure of a lifetime.

DAY 1: FIRST STOP, HANOI

Flying into the capital of Vietnam, you will first arrive at the Noi Bai International Airport.

The flight takes roughly 3 and a half hours from Singapore and we recommend taking the first flight out to make full use of your time!

GETTING AROUND

One of the best ways to get around Hanoi is by Grab.

The convenience and time you save will be much better spent exploring the city.

If you're looking for a light and speedier way of transport, Grab Bike is the way to go.

The motorbikes swiftly dodge the congested traffic and bring you to your destination in no time.

Even if you're carrying large-sized luggage, you can still Grab a normal car even though you might get stuck in a jam!

We recommend that you avoid metered taxis as you are more likely to get cheated on the fares that you are supposed to pay for.

When you enter the city, there are Cyclos (a merger of bicycles and trishaws), an inexpensive transport option to traverse the small alleys and buses available.

But ensure you know where to alight as there is a lack of English signage and clear directions.

THE CAPITAL OF VIETNAM, HANOI

First up, some local food to fill your grumbling stomach:

CRABMEAT ROLLS

While Singapore is famous for our chilli crab, Vietnam's nem chua be (crabmeat rolls) stand as one of the most popular street food.

Each bite overflows with fragrant minced crab, pork, mushrooms and various spices.

And when in Vietnam, eat like the locals do by dipping your crabmeat roll in nuoc cham, a signature Vietnamese dipping sauce.

Recommended: Bun Cha Nem Cua Be Dac Kim at 67 Duong Thanh Street, Old Quarter, Hanoi

GLASS NOODLES WITH FRIED EEL

If you're an adventurous foodie who is always on the search for something new, the mien xao luon will be your next best find.