1 unit of this $2.7m limited-edition Bentley is coming to Singapore

CREWE, ENGLAND - Bentley has unveiled its latest vehicle, the Bentley Mulliner Batur. Named after the volcanic crater lake in Bali, Indonesia, the Mulliner Batur is limited to just 18 pieces worldwide. And it’s been poised that one lucky Singaporean has managed to get their hands on one.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

With a starting price of 1.65 million British pounds, the Mulliner Batur is also set to be Bentley’s most powerful vehicle yet.

Powering it is a 6.0-litre W12 engine with 740hp and a mindblowing 1,000Nm of torque.

Besides being the most powerful Bentley yet, what makes the Mulliner Batur even more special is its design.

Bentley has introduced new design principals to the current one that underscored previous Bentleys like the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

According to the brand these new design principles are driving the development of its first electric vehicle, due in 2025. The electric future looming ahead also signifies soon-retirement for the W12 engine, in favour of cleaner energy.

Bentley’s Director of Design, Andreas Mindt shares that “We have reimagined the Bentley design language, keeping some continuity to the past and present while also drastically changing key elements.”

The familiar ‘resting beast stance’ from the front end of the car is still present, and joining it is a line stretching the whole length of the car from the bonnet.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Called the ‘endless bonnet’, this line aims to make the car look long and lean, giving an elongated proportion to the front end.

The visual mass of the car is also moved to the rear to give the impression the Mulliner Batur is sat on the rear axle, accentuating the ‘resting beast stance’.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The grille is lower and more upright, and flanked by a new headlight shape and design.

These are also matched by new tail-lamps at the rear that flank a deployable spoiler.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Apart from being the most powerful and exclusive Bentley to date, the Mulliner Batur will also be the most dynamic.

With four driving modes and an active anti-roll system, the Mulliner Batur is able to make sharper turns and balance better in Sport mode.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The 18 customers – inclusive of one Singaporean – are expected to receive their grand touring vehicles mid-next year. Customers will get a chance to customise their vehicles to their liking in every way possible.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.