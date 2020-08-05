10 activities you can do at home to bond with your mum

With Mother's Day coming up on May 10 and the circuit breaker measures still in place, it's inevitable that all of us will be spending Mother's Day at home. But no matter the situation nor the place you're in, it's most definitely possible to still make a grand day to celebrate your mother with a few simple acts.

Here are some of the things you could do for and with mum on Mother's Day, all while staying at home.

Start off the day with breakfast in bed

Start her morning on a good note by prepping a simple breakfast in bed for her! Cook up some of her favourites and bring it to her in bed - it's as simple as that, and it's bound to make her day brighter.

Bring out her glow with a pamper session

PHOTO: Unsplash

When was the last time your mum had a self-care session? It's probably been a while. So why not do it for her at home? Gather or order some skincare products to pamper her with.

Whether it's putting on facial masks, getting a massage or having a simple at-home facial, your mum will definitely feel refreshed and refined after the session done by her loved one.

Go "shopping" together

Shopping in stores is a definite no-no right now - that we all know. But you and your mum still can go shopping online! Visit both yours and her favourite shopping sites and shop away!

And if you have a bigger budget to work with, spoil her with a few gifts while shopping!

Learn a few of mum's recipes

Don't know what to get her for lunch? Why not cook together? And better yet, you and your mum could cook one of her very own specialties. So you'll kill two birds with one stone - learning how to make her signature dish and getting a delicious meal at the end of it.

A movie marathon with mum

PHOTO: Unsplash

Instead of just eating lunch or dinner together, have a movie marathon! Let your mum pick the shows or movies to watch, and enjoy it together. Make sure to prepare your mum's favourite snacks and drinks too, so the whole marathon session is prepared exactly right for her.

Play games together

Whip out the old-school board games you have tucked away in your storage room and relive those nostalgic memories with your mum. Get the whole family involved too - it's a sure-fire way to have fun and bond together.

And if your mum prefers to try something new, you could always introduce her to multiplayer online games and play together - who knows? She may end up using the PS4 at home more than you.

Make something together

Whether it's sewing, embroidery, or basically anything craft-related, making anything together is sure to be meaningful and memorable for both you and your mum. Simply select the craft you and your mum would like to do, and order the supplies needed online.

Whatever the end-product of the craft made by you and your mum, it is sure to be meaningful, and it'll make this Mother's Day one like no other.

Clean the house

PHOTO: Unsplash

Mothers shouldn't be the only person taking care of the chores, especially during this period when there are extra pairs of hands at home to help out. So, on this day, take the time and opportunity to make the house extra-clean and let your mum rest.

Doing this will make the house extra-clean and make your mum extra-happy. Win-win.

Workout together

Now that all gyms are closed and almost everyone's on YouTube searching for the best 10 minute HIIT session, get your mum involved too! Whether it's following a short 15-minute yoga session or going full-out with a 30-minute HIIT session, there's bound to be a tutorial on YouTube that will tickle your (and her) fancy.

And since you're doing it together, it will definitely be more fun, with someone by your side to encourage you whilst you work out.

Have a Karaoke sesh with mum

PHOTO: Unsplash

Sing your hearts out at home by holding your very own karaoke session - personalised to your mum's musical preferences, of course. Even if you don't own your own karaoke machine, you could always search up for karaoke songs on YouTube, and sing to your, or rather, your mum's heart's content.

Just be sure to not be too loud - wouldn't want neighbours complaining about the wonderful singing.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.