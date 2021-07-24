10 affordable statement handbags under $90 to get for work

Looking for a statement-worthy handbag when you head back to the office?
Sure, a branded piece might just do the trick, but if you're on the hunt for a bag for work that won't break the bank, then you've come to the right place.
While the options out there can be overwhelming, we've done all the legwork to sieve out the best affordable pieces that are truly worth adding to your collection.
Pebbled effect shopper bag, $29.90, Mango
A large shopper bag like this number comes in really handy especially if you love chucking everything you need in it before running out of the house. It’s spacious, it fits your laptop or tablet, and it’s perfect especially if you can’t deal with editing what goes in and what stays out.
Buy it here
Can’t decide between carrying a large or small bag? Why not opt for a medium-sized piece like this handbag that’s perfect especially if you don’t need to carry a lot of things to the office. Besides, it’s super versatile and it’s perfect even when you’re bringing it out on the weekends too.
Buy it here
The iconic Dumpling Bag from the homegrown label Beyond The Vines is well-loved for many reasons. It was adopted quickly by many, not only for its design, but also for its function, and has enjoyed a surge of crazy popularity in 2021. Available in different sizes and colourways, the bag is made with lightweight water-resistant nylon and comes with handles of two lengths and an elastic opening. On top of that, it also features a large flap pocket, a D-ring to attach your keys to, and is spacious enough to fit all your daily necessities.
Buy it here
As we all know, big handbags give you the freedom to carry everything you need while you’re on the go. And if you’re looking for a stylish piece that can hold all your essentials (and other whatnots), then this piece from Zara is one that won’t disappoint. Boasting a slouchy silhouette, you can sling this bag across or carry it as a massive clutch.
Buy it here
Heading out for a nice dinner or for some drinks with your colleagues? The one thing you’ll need is a versatile day to night bag that goes with everything and strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Take, for instance, this particular number from Stradivarius that can be worn in the daytime with a casual look or with a chic nighttime ensemble.
Buy it here
Elevate your dressy edits with these sweet shoulder bags. Arriving in a boxy silhouette, this minimalist piece is roomy enough to hold your work-week essentials.
Buy it here
Shoulder bags have a sleek and sophisticated yet sporty appeal — and are another perfect daily go-to. If you like to separate your other knick-knacks from the rest of the items in your bag, you’ll definitely appreciate the small pouch that this bag comes with.
Buy it here
Every woman needs a bucket bag and not just one that’s large enough to haul stuff around in, but one that can also look polished and professional. On top of that, if you’re looking to inject some colour into your everyday outfits, try opting for a bright colourway like this pistachio coloured bucket bag.
Buy it here
The design may be minimalistic, but the details on it surely haven’t been compromised. We love how the bag comes with a curved-bottom silhouette and gold-tone accents, giving it a luxurious look, and not to mention, it’s also roomy enough to fit all your essentials and then some.
Buy it here
Soft, plush and pillowy handbags are having a major moment this year and we’re not complaining. Featuring a puffy quilted design, this handbag looks glamorous with its gold-tone chain handle. Alternatively, you can also remove the handle and attach the detachable strap that it comes with, so you can carry it over the shoulder or even as a crossbody.
Buy it here