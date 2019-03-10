10 awesome places animal lovers should visit in Singapore

Spend time with rabbits, horses, frogs, birds and even tigers!

There’s a saying by French poet Anatole France that goes, “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”

We couldn’t agree more! There’s just something about animals that warms the heart and evokes feelings of sentimentality and love. They inspire compassion, loyalty and contentment, and are just your all round happy pill!

With World Animal Day falling on October 4, there’s no better time to celebrate our furry friends than now (if you haven’t already).

If you have a pet, shower your love on it and give it extra dollops of hugs and smooches.

If you don’t, here are some spots you can visit to interact with animals. (Want to do more? Consider volunteering at these worthy animal welfare organizations.)

1. CAT CAFES

Spend the purr-fect afternoon relaxing with some feline friends and caffeine! Check out our complete list of cat cafes in SG here!

2. CHEK JAWA WETLANDS

Explore the six unique ecological habitats at Chek Jawa, a wetland situated on the east of Pulau Ubin, a rustic island off the coast of mainland Singapore.

A lovely wonderland, it’s teeming with wildlife and is one of Singapore’s richest ecosystems.

Here, you’ll get to meet animals residing in mangroves and the coastal forest, such as birds like the Collared Kingfisher and Straw-headed Bulbul.

There are guided tours available and you can also rent a bicycle and enjoy the view at a more leisurely pace.

Where to find it: Chek Jawa Trail, Pulau Ubin

3. GALLOP STABLE

Horse riding has been increasing in popularity amongst Singaporeans in recent years.

Get up close to these majestic animals at Gallop Stable, which allows you to enjoy horse riding without worrying about high costs or membership fees.

Here, you get to indulge in activities like trail rides and pony rides, or if you’re serious about the sport, you can even take up riding lessons.

Besides that, you can feed the horses and bunnies and hold events such as birthday parties or corporate events at their two stables.

You can even have your wedding photoshoot taken there!

Where to find it: 100 Turf Club Rd, 287992; tel: 6463 6012, and at 61 Pasir Ris Green Carpark C, 518225; tel: 6583 9665

4. SINGAPORE ZOO

Home to more than 2,800 animals representing more than 300 species, the Singapore Zoo is a given if you want to get your dose of mammals, birds, and reptiles.

The array of wildlife here is extensive, so plan your trip well if you want to see all of them in one day.

From white tigers to lemurs, sun bears, Komodo dragons, orangutans and more, you’ll get to meet both fierce and friendly animals and can even catch them performing cool acts.

Catch an elephant show or have a wet and wacky time with the zoo’s cheeky sea lion. You can also feed elephants, goats, rhinos and giraffes — great for the kiddos.

Where to find it: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, 729826; tel: 6269 3411

5. NIGHT SAFARI AND RIVER SAFARI

Located right beside the Singapore Zoo are both the Night Safari and River Safari.

The world’s first safari park for nocturnal animals, the Night Safari houses 2,500 nocturnal animals across 130 species.

It’s similar to the Zoo – just that the whole experience will be in the dark.

Explore six different zones of nocturnal creatures by tram or by the four walking trails, where you may get to interact with friendly free-roaming animals such as the Malayan flying foxes and giant flying squirrels.