10 benefits of exercise for older adults

Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle for anyone at any age.

Hence why experts recommend exercising regularly throughout your life, even when you enter your golden years.

In this article, we look at the ten benefits of exercise for older adults, types of exercises to try, and a few to avoid.

Benefits of exercise for older adults

There are numerous health benefits to maintaining an active lifestyle as you grow older. Let's look at 10 key reasons why exercise is good for senior adults:

1. Maintain or regain independence

Ageing causes your body to lose muscle mass and bone density over time, thereby increasing the risk of falls and injury.

Physical activities on the other hand will help to build and maintain strong muscles and bones as you age.

This will increase your strength and balance, which makes it easier for you to go about your daily activities independently.

2. Helps one manage weight

Coupled with a healthy diet plan, routine exercise helps people achieve their weight goals.

If you are looking to lose weight for instance, aerobic exercises like running and cycling can increase your metabolic rate and burn calories.

Contrastingly, if you desire to gain weight, weight training exercises like push-ups and pull-ups build healthy body mass and muscles.

3. Prevents or reduces the risk of health conditions

Adopting a more active lifestyle can also counteract chronic or age-related health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and diabetes.

This is due to the fact that exercise can boost high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, aka the "good" cholesterol, which functions to absorb cholesterol and send it to the liver to be flushed out.

Besides that, exercise also improves insulin sensitivity, blood circulation, and blood pressure.

4. Improves brain function

Another benefit of exercise is that it increases blood and oxygen flow in the brain. As a result, your brain cells continue to grow, enhancing your memory, attention and thinking skills.

Together with mental exercises, physical exercise can also lower your risk of mental conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's in older adults.

5. Boosts mental health

A healthy body leads to a healthy mind. Studies have shown that frequent physical activity produces endorphins –hormones that help to relieve stress or pain.

Consequently, it also reduces the symptoms of depression and anxiety. It has also been said that exercise can be as effective as antidepressants.

6. Promotes mood and energy

Ever wonder why you feel really good after a run? During physical activity, the body releases a type of chemical called dopamine which heightens one's mood, giving them more energy and motivation to perform their daily tasks.

7. Enhances sleep health

Regular moderate-to-vigorous exercise during the day can also lead to better sleep. It causes your body temperature to increase, making you more awake and alert in the day and rest well at night.

Routine exercise thus regulates your circadian rhythm (biological clock) and minimises sleep disorders.

8. Strengthens mobility and flexibility

Balance and flexibility exercises target mobility (the ability to move your joints with ease) and flexibility (the ability to lengthen or hold a muscle through a range of motion).

Keeping this up will help you age gracefully, decrease the risk of injury or falls, and help speed up recovery.

9. Improves body image

Body image (the perception of one's bodily appearance) can either encourage or discourage a person from working out consistently.

However, it helps to understand your needs and work towards a healthy diet and workout goals that fit your body type. This way, you'll start to see effective results and improve your feelings about how you look.

10. Elevates sexual function

Physical fitness can also boost sexual desire and function for men and women throughout the ageing process.

With increased blood circulation and improved stamina, exercise may help someone preserve sexual health and intimacy. It also lowers the risk of sexual issues like arousal difficulties, erectile dysfunction and menopausal symptoms.

How often do older adults need to exercise

Generally, it is recommended that adults over the age of 65 exercises at least 150 minutes a week.

For instance, you can work out 30 minutes a day for five days a week.

Keep in mind that different people have different body types – endomorph, mesomorph and ectomorph – with unique diet and fitness requirements.

Thus it is important to understand what your body needs before jumping into a full-fledged exercise regime.

You can use a body type calculator if you are keen to know your type or consult a health professional who can provide guidance on planning your workout goals.

This is how you maximise the benefits of exercise, no matter your age.

Types of home exercises to try

Do you find yourself dragging your feet when it comes to exercise? Let's admit it. We all do sometimes. The key to finding your determination to exercise is to look for one that you love.

Don't be afraid to try new things. Go for a free trial of zumba classes at your closest fitness centre or take up your friend's offer to play tennis on Sundays.

If you don't prefer leaving your humble abode or signing up for a gym membership, there are several types of home exercises you can learn that are fun and easy to do.

Here are three types of home exercises that are senior-friendly:

Strength exercises – push-ups, chair squats or lunges

Balance exercises – tai chi, yoga or pilates

Aerobic fitness or endurance – dancing, cycling or running

Bonus tip:

Get a workout buddy to do it with you, like your spouse, a good friend or a caregiver.

Having someone else around to keep you accountable can be motivating if you help encourage each other to work harder.

Exercises to avoid at your golden age

Too much exercise can be strenuous and do more harm than good to your muscles and joints.

On that account, avoid high-intensity or vigorous workouts if you have a chronic heart condition.

Apart from that, if you struggle with balance or mobility, steer clear of any of these exercises:

Long-distance running

Abdominal crunches

Deadlifts

Squats with dumbbells or weights

Bench press

