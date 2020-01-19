10 best affordable blogshops in Singapore for clothes, office workwear, CNY, and bridesmaid dresses (with discount codes)

PHOTO: Pexels
Money Kinetics

 10 BLOGSHOPS FOR 2020!

Blogshops in Singapore have come a long way. From the Livejournals and Blogspots to today's fully built and easy to navigate websites with quality pictures.

Most women use to doubt online shopping due to the uncertainty of the clothes' sizes and quality. Will it fit me? Will I look good?

However, today in 2020, online blogshops have become one of the most popular and convenient platforms for working women and even students to upgrade their closets.

With CNY coming, online shopping helps tremendously by saving ladies time and effort.

Besides, the quality of blogshop clothes has improved greatly over the years. Most have retail stores for customers to try on their clothes as well.

Whether you're looking for CNY outfit to wow your friends and family, casual wear, workwears or bridesmaid outfits in Singapore at affordable price tags.

So, get your wallet or credit cards ready. It's 2020, here's 10 reasonably priced blogshops in Singapore to shop from, for any occasion you may have.

1. FASH MOB

Started by two sisters, Rach and Shar, Fash Mob is an online blogshop that has expanded rapidly in recent years. They carry modern, fashionable and unique pieces that are sure to impress your friends and family.

Dresses and apparels from Fash Mob are special as they are all exclusively manufactured in-house. Expect crochet midi dresses, eyelet cheongsams, gorgeous jumpsuits, trendy playsuits and sophisticated maxi dresses.

One will not be able to find similar pieces elsewhere. Each piece of clothing is of good quality and wearability as well!

Price Range: $12.00 - $61.50

Delivery Fees: Standard courier (Free, 1 - 4 working days), Express courier ($3.00, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Retail Shops: 1) Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B1-18. Singapore 238839. 2) FUNAN, 107 North Bridge Road, #02-12. Singapore 179105.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 10 per cent off.

Website

2. THE THREAD THEORY

The Thread Theory is an online blogshop based in Singapore that manufactures their own designs as well. What makes this blogshop stand out for the others is that they carry many dresses suitable for bridesmaids, weddings, formal occasions, dates and work.

All of the pieces are elegant and romantic. Based on online reviews, clothes from The Thread Theory are of good quality and comfort. Many have worn dresses from The Thread Theory for their weddings, company events as well as their bridesmaids duty!

Expect rompers, pleated maxi dresses, lovely off-shoulder dresses, gorgeous gowns, eye-catching dresses and beautifully refined skirts.

Price Range: $15.00 - $69.90

Delivery Fees: Standard courier ($3.50, 2 - 4 working days), Express courier ($7.00, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Discount Code: Not available

Website

3. CARRISLABELLE

This blogshop carries a wide range of apparels from dresses to swimwear. Most of the items are at affordable prices and a wide range of colours are available.

For Carrislabelle, most of their clothes are bodycon or of straightforward basic designs. Clubbers can probably find their next outfit here while ladies who want to flaunt their curves can find attractive dresses on this site.

As compared to the other blogshops, this online apparel store still carries a tinge of the blogshops' old Livejournal days as well as clothes from Singapore's famous Bugis Street. That aside, they do have a wide variety of colours and designs for shoppers to choose.

Price Range: $9.90 - $38.00

Delivery Fees: Normal mail by Singpost (Free, no tracking), Standard courier ($5.00, 2 - 3 working days)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Website

4. THE EDITOR'S MARKET

There's just a special vibe or style of the clothes by The Editor's Market. Usually minimalistic and modern, pieces by The Editor's Market can be worn for almost any occasion.

They aim to create versatile and timeless pieces that can last beyond seasonal trends. Doing their part for the environment, The Editor's Market has been making some of their apparels using more sustainable fabrics like linen and lyocell.

The Editor's Market has many outlets in Singapore for shoppers to try and they are usually priced in their special "1-piece", "2-pieces" and "3-pieces" price system. To get the best price, share with your friends or other shoppers to make one large purchase.

Price Range: $19.00 - $49.00

Delivery Fees: Express courier (Free, 1 - 3 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Retail Shops: 1) 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, #03-01 to 08. Singapore 238895. 2) BUGIS+, 201 Victoria Street, #01-04. Singapore 188067. 3) Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, #B2-09/10. Singapore 238880. 4) Cathay Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road, #03-04. Singapore 239695. 5) Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #02-46. Singapore 608532. 6) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #02-15/16. Singapore 529536.

Website

5. THE TINSEL RACK

Known as the happy clothes maker, TTR (The Tinsel Rack) carries clothes that give off sunshine vibes!

Playing around with different colours, dresses by TTR often make ladies look good, feel good. It's all about being happy and enjoying the best things in life.

The Tinsel Rack carries beautiful kimonos, pleated dresses, jumpsuits, strappy dresses and crop tops. If you are a fan of the colours periwinkle, sage green or maroon, do visit their site!

Price Range: $15.90 - $55.90

Delivery Fees: Express courier ($3.50, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Retail Shops: 1) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #02-11. Singapore 529536. 2) Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, #02-17A. Singapore 238858. 3) Suntec City North Wing, #01-467. Singapore 038983.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 15 per cent off.

Website

6. WARDROBEMESS

The main style of Wardrobemess is comfort and versatility. Many ladies face this common problem. We have many clothes but we still don't know what to wear!

Founded in 2012, Wardrobemess offers essentials and easy-to-match clothes at affordable price tags!

Expect lots of cardigans, spag tops, knits, denim and well, comfortable clothing. Mix and match easily with Wardrobemess and spend less time getting ready. This could mean getting more beauty sleep in the morning!

Price Range: $4.90 - $39.90

Delivery Fees: Normal mail (From $1.15, 4 - 7 working days, no tracking), Express courier ($3.50, 1 - 2 working days) (Free delivery for orders > $60), 1-Hour delivery ($14.00)

Self-collection: Available, Oxley Bizhub, 67 Ubi Road, #08-06 Lobby 1. Singapore 408732. (Opening hours: 1PM to 8PM, do e-mail them before going)

Website 

7. OHVOLA

Carrying the attitude of poise and passion, dresses and clothes from Ohvola are often classy and elegant! If you are looking for something sophisticated this CNY or for any event, Ohvola is definitely a place you will not want to miss.

Most of the clothes are manufactured by Ohvola themselves. The shop takes pride in making clothes that are of good quality and comfort.

On Ohvola's site, you will be able to see sweet ruffles, cute pleats, elegant crochets and stylish denim. Most of their pieces are dresses. 

Price Range: $14.90 - $79.00

Delivery Fees: Standard courier ($2.00, 2 - 4 working days), Express courier ($4.50, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Available. Crocodile House, 3 Ubi Ave 3, #07-04. Singapore 408857 (Opening hours: Weekdays 11AM to 6PM).

Retail Shop: Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, #B1-05. Singapore 238858.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 10 per cent off.

Website

8. HER VELVET VASE

HVV (Her Velvet Vase) aims to create memories and celebrate milestones with their customers. They pay great attention to the detail of their designs to make sure it suits the shoppers.

Most of HVV's designs are sweet or classy, making their clothes suitable for dates, a nice girls night out or for holiday trips! However, they do carry single-coloured dresses and tops that make good workwear. 

Move with grace wearing HVV's apparels and make heads turn.

Price Range: $9.00 - $56.00

Delivery Fees: Express courier ($3.00, 1 - 2 working days) (Free delivery for orders > $100), Same-day delivery ($6, 1pm cut-off time)

Self-collection: Available

Retail Shops: 1) Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #03-41. Singapore 238839. 2) CityLink Mall, 1 Raffles Link, #B1-55. Singapore 039393.

Discount Code: DBS, POSB & UOB card promotions here.

Website

9. THE CLOSET LOVER

The Closet Lover aims to bring forth fast fashion trends at affordable prices. The brand believes that every woman can express confidence through the way she dresses.

A unique selling point of The Closet Lover is their wide range of sizes available. For petite ladies who often face difficulty finding new clothes, do check out this blogshop. Sizes range from XXS (UK 2) to XL (UK 12). In Singapore, not many stores carry such small or large sizes.

Look out for lovely floral prints, elegant tops, stylish pants, casual jeans and good quality essentials such as cami tops! The brand often collabs with popular blogger dreachong as well.

Price Range: $6.00 - $74.90

Delivery Fees: Standard courier ($2.00), Express courier ($5.00), Ninja collect ($2.00)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Retail Shops: 1) Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, #01-02. Singapore 188021. 2) Raffles Xchange, 5 Raffles Place, #B1-57. Singapore 048618. 3) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-49/50. Singapore 529536.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 10 per cent off.

Website

10. FAYTH

One of the rising brands in Singapore, all of Fayth's clothing are designed in-house and made with fabrics from all over the world. The brand wants its customers to look modern, stylish and sophisticated.

Most of their clothes are easy to wear and of high quality. Good quality fabrics are carefully chosen by Fayth so as to bring the greatest satisfaction for their customers.

With cupcake layered dresses, intricate lace dresses, cute tie front dresses, stylish jumpsuits and comfortable swing dresses, one won't be able to resist bringing a Fayth piece home!

Price Range: $15.90 - $52.90

Delivery Fees: Standard courier ($2.50, 1 - 3 working days) (Free delivery for orders > $120)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Retail Shops: 1) Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B1-03/03A. Singapore 238839. 2) CityLink Mall, 1 Raffles Link, #B1-57. Singapore 039393. 3) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-23/24. Singapore 529536.

Website 

More about
fashion - Budget clothes Blogs Online Shopping

TRENDING

Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
&#039;I couldn&#039;t believe this was real&#039;: sister of man who died in PIE accident
'I couldn't believe this was real': sister of man who died in PIE accident
Britain&#039;s Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued

SERVICES