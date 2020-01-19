10 best affordable blogshops in Singapore for clothes, office workwear, CNY, and bridesmaid dresses (with discount codes)

10 BLOGSHOPS FOR 2020!

Blogshops in Singapore have come a long way. From the Livejournals and Blogspots to today's fully built and easy to navigate websites with quality pictures.

Most women use to doubt online shopping due to the uncertainty of the clothes' sizes and quality. Will it fit me? Will I look good?

However, today in 2020, online blogshops have become one of the most popular and convenient platforms for working women and even students to upgrade their closets.

With CNY coming, online shopping helps tremendously by saving ladies time and effort.

Besides, the quality of blogshop clothes has improved greatly over the years. Most have retail stores for customers to try on their clothes as well.

Whether you're looking for CNY outfit to wow your friends and family, casual wear, workwears or bridesmaid outfits in Singapore at affordable price tags.

So, get your wallet or credit cards ready. It's 2020, here's 10 reasonably priced blogshops in Singapore to shop from, for any occasion you may have.

1. FASH MOB

Started by two sisters, Rach and Shar, Fash Mob is an online blogshop that has expanded rapidly in recent years. They carry modern, fashionable and unique pieces that are sure to impress your friends and family.

Dresses and apparels from Fash Mob are special as they are all exclusively manufactured in-house. Expect crochet midi dresses, eyelet cheongsams, gorgeous jumpsuits, trendy playsuits and sophisticated maxi dresses.

One will not be able to find similar pieces elsewhere. Each piece of clothing is of good quality and wearability as well!

Price Range: $12.00 - $61.50

Delivery Fees: Standard courier (Free, 1 - 4 working days), Express courier ($3.00, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Retail Shops: 1) Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B1-18. Singapore 238839. 2) FUNAN, 107 North Bridge Road, #02-12. Singapore 179105.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 10 per cent off.

Website

2. THE THREAD THEORY

The Thread Theory is an online blogshop based in Singapore that manufactures their own designs as well. What makes this blogshop stand out for the others is that they carry many dresses suitable for bridesmaids, weddings, formal occasions, dates and work.

All of the pieces are elegant and romantic. Based on online reviews, clothes from The Thread Theory are of good quality and comfort. Many have worn dresses from The Thread Theory for their weddings, company events as well as their bridesmaids duty!

Expect rompers, pleated maxi dresses, lovely off-shoulder dresses, gorgeous gowns, eye-catching dresses and beautifully refined skirts.

Price Range: $15.00 - $69.90

Delivery Fees: Standard courier ($3.50, 2 - 4 working days), Express courier ($7.00, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Discount Code: Not available

Website

3. CARRISLABELLE

This blogshop carries a wide range of apparels from dresses to swimwear. Most of the items are at affordable prices and a wide range of colours are available.

For Carrislabelle, most of their clothes are bodycon or of straightforward basic designs. Clubbers can probably find their next outfit here while ladies who want to flaunt their curves can find attractive dresses on this site.

As compared to the other blogshops, this online apparel store still carries a tinge of the blogshops' old Livejournal days as well as clothes from Singapore's famous Bugis Street. That aside, they do have a wide variety of colours and designs for shoppers to choose.

Price Range: $9.90 - $38.00

Delivery Fees: Normal mail by Singpost (Free, no tracking), Standard courier ($5.00, 2 - 3 working days)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Website

4. THE EDITOR'S MARKET

There's just a special vibe or style of the clothes by The Editor's Market. Usually minimalistic and modern, pieces by The Editor's Market can be worn for almost any occasion.

They aim to create versatile and timeless pieces that can last beyond seasonal trends. Doing their part for the environment, The Editor's Market has been making some of their apparels using more sustainable fabrics like linen and lyocell.

The Editor's Market has many outlets in Singapore for shoppers to try and they are usually priced in their special "1-piece", "2-pieces" and "3-pieces" price system. To get the best price, share with your friends or other shoppers to make one large purchase.

Price Range: $19.00 - $49.00

Delivery Fees: Express courier (Free, 1 - 3 working days)

Self-collection: Available

Retail Shops: 1) 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, #03-01 to 08. Singapore 238895. 2) BUGIS+, 201 Victoria Street, #01-04. Singapore 188067. 3) Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, #B2-09/10. Singapore 238880. 4) Cathay Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road, #03-04. Singapore 239695. 5) Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #02-46. Singapore 608532. 6) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #02-15/16. Singapore 529536.

Website

5. THE TINSEL RACK

Known as the happy clothes maker, TTR (The Tinsel Rack) carries clothes that give off sunshine vibes!

Playing around with different colours, dresses by TTR often make ladies look good, feel good. It's all about being happy and enjoying the best things in life.

The Tinsel Rack carries beautiful kimonos, pleated dresses, jumpsuits, strappy dresses and crop tops. If you are a fan of the colours periwinkle, sage green or maroon, do visit their site!

Price Range: $15.90 - $55.90

Delivery Fees: Express courier ($3.50, 1 - 2 working days)

Self-collection: Unavailable

Retail Shops: 1) Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #02-11. Singapore 529536. 2) Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, #02-17A. Singapore 238858. 3) Suntec City North Wing, #01-467. Singapore 038983.

Discount Code: Subscribe to their mailing list for 15 per cent off.

Website

6. WARDROBEMESS

The main style of Wardrobemess is comfort and versatility. Many ladies face this common problem. We have many clothes but we still don't know what to wear!

Founded in 2012, Wardrobemess offers essentials and easy-to-match clothes at affordable price tags!

Expect lots of cardigans, spag tops, knits, denim and well, comfortable clothing. Mix and match easily with Wardrobemess and spend less time getting ready. This could mean getting more beauty sleep in the morning!

Price Range: $4.90 - $39.90

Delivery Fees: Normal mail (From $1.15, 4 - 7 working days, no tracking), Express courier ($3.50, 1 - 2 working days) (Free delivery for orders > $60), 1-Hour delivery ($14.00)

Self-collection: Available, Oxley Bizhub, 67 Ubi Road, #08-06 Lobby 1. Singapore 408732. (Opening hours: 1PM to 8PM, do e-mail them before going)

Website

7. OHVOLA

Carrying the attitude of poise and passion, dresses and clothes from Ohvola are often classy and elegant! If you are looking for something sophisticated this CNY or for any event, Ohvola is definitely a place you will not want to miss.

Most of the clothes are manufactured by Ohvola themselves. The shop takes pride in making clothes that are of good quality and comfort.