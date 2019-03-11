10 best baby shower venues in Singapore for an unforgettable celebration

Baby showers are a great opportunity for celebrations due to its party atmosphere that's complete with decorations, good food to eat, and often a variety of games of activities.

However, what's a good baby shower without a good venue?

Some venues are more appropriate if you want everything done for you, or if you're looking for a specific theme.

Check out our list of the best baby shower places in Singapore!

10 amazing venues to hold your baby shower

1. AMAZONIA

Amazonia consists of actual 4D party rooms, which is also the first in Singapore and several indoor play areas for kids of all ages.

This will just bring the whole indoor playground party to a whole new level!

They also have different party packages such as the "Classic Party Package" that goes from $888 and caters to 15 kids.

The package includes invitations, decorations and even an event host!

The best thing? You'll even get a 2D cake, that comes with your choice of design.

Pro tip: Book Amazonia for a fully integrated Family Entertainment experience. Kids get to enjoy a ball fountain, a video interactive area, and a trampoline where you can play basketball!

2. THE ANIMAL RESORT

The Animal Resort is located in Seletar West and has been around for 20 years, serving as a shelter for pets.

They also offer grooming, dog training and retails services as well as conducting educational tours.

You can conduct your event here from just $50 per hour, with a minimum of 3 hours.

Prepare to have your kids thrilled at the different animals, which have always been a favourite amongst kids.

They also provide catering and games for your party.

Pro tip: The Animal Resort provides excellent educational opportunities, as well as the chance for your little ones to enjoy being around animals! Remember to bring your mosquito repellent and sunscreen!

3. COFFEEMIN

Coffeemin is a cafe that offers a unique concept where patrons can do whatever they want as long as it's considerate to the other patrons.

The best thing is, you don't pay for the food here.

You pay for the time you spend there! Prices start from $65 per hour, with a minimum cover charge of $10 per person.

Coffeemin has incredible facilities that are perfect for not just baby shower parties.

I mean, with an Xbox 360, pool table, board games, display projector, a 60-inch TV to show movies or screening, and unlimited drinks and snacks, literally any kind of event can be hosted here!

For more information, visit their website.

Pro tip: If you like to have control over the layout and decor, this might be for you! You can decorate the room exactly how you see fit!

4. HORTPARK

Hortpark has amazing surroundings that will have the typical garden lover thrilled.

They have both indoor and outdoor venues and cater to different amounts of people.