10 best baby shower venues in Singapore for an unforgettable celebration

Baby showers are a great opportunity for celebrations due to its party atmosphere that's complete with decorations, good food to eat, and often a variety of games of activities.
However, what's a good baby shower without a good venue?
Some venues are more appropriate if you want everything done for you, or if you're looking for a specific theme.
Check out our list of the best baby shower places in Singapore!
10 amazing venues to hold your baby shower
1. AMAZONIA
Amazonia consists of actual 4D party rooms, which is also the first in Singapore and several indoor play areas for kids of all ages.
This will just bring the whole indoor playground party to a whole new level!
They also have different party packages such as the "Classic Party Package" that goes from $888 and caters to 15 kids.
The package includes invitations, decorations and even an event host!
The best thing? You'll even get a 2D cake, that comes with your choice of design.
Pro tip: Book Amazonia for a fully integrated Family Entertainment experience. Kids get to enjoy a ball fountain, a video interactive area, and a trampoline where you can play basketball!
2. THE ANIMAL RESORT
The Animal Resort is located in Seletar West and has been around for 20 years, serving as a shelter for pets.
They also offer grooming, dog training and retails services as well as conducting educational tours.
You can conduct your event here from just $50 per hour, with a minimum of 3 hours.
Prepare to have your kids thrilled at the different animals, which have always been a favourite amongst kids.
They also provide catering and games for your party.
Pro tip: The Animal Resort provides excellent educational opportunities, as well as the chance for your little ones to enjoy being around animals! Remember to bring your mosquito repellent and sunscreen!
3. COFFEEMIN
Coffeemin is a cafe that offers a unique concept where patrons can do whatever they want as long as it's considerate to the other patrons.
The best thing is, you don't pay for the food here.
You pay for the time you spend there! Prices start from $65 per hour, with a minimum cover charge of $10 per person.
Coffeemin has incredible facilities that are perfect for not just baby shower parties.
I mean, with an Xbox 360, pool table, board games, display projector, a 60-inch TV to show movies or screening, and unlimited drinks and snacks, literally any kind of event can be hosted here!
For more information, visit their website.
Pro tip: If you like to have control over the layout and decor, this might be for you! You can decorate the room exactly how you see fit!
4. HORTPARK
Hortpark has amazing surroundings that will have the typical garden lover thrilled.
They have both indoor and outdoor venues and cater to different amounts of people.
It is also one of the more popular venue choices for weddings and photoshoots.
Also located near the Henderson Waves Bridge, Hortpark serves as the perfect venue for any kind of event.
Prices start from $500+.
For more information, visit their website for further details.
Pro tip: A lot of people book their functions at HortPark for its picturesque scenery and lush backdrops. It gives you a chance to be with nature while enjoying the sights!
KILO KALLANG
KILO is a homely cafe that offers hearty food, soulful music, warm conversations, and unforgettable occasions.
Its outlet is located at Kallang Riverside Park and serves as a perfect space for any kind of event.
Be it birthday celebrations, anniversaries, corporate or weddings, its cosy open-living room space will have guests feeling as if they're at the comfort of their own home.
They also offer amazing cuisine and friendly service, apart from the customised event planning that will suit you and your guests alike.
For more information, visit their website for further information.
Pro tip: Rent a room from a variety of differently-designed concept. KILO is great if you're looking for a secluded place to keep your baby shower intimate.
6. CAFE MELBA
Cafe Melba is known as being one of the most kid-friendly cafes in Singapore especially with its spacious lawn and huge bouncy castle.
They also come with cartwheels and craft tables which are bound to be exciting for the kids.
They can accommodate up to 120 seated guests and they have both indoor and outdoor venue spaces.
Pro tip: Definitely book Cafe Melba out for its bouncy castle! It might be hard to pull your kids away when it's time to go home!
7. SAFRA
SAFRA has 3 clubhouses and each has an interactive playground area for children aged 18 months and above.
SAFRA Jurong has a cafe that serves kids meals and the one in Toa Payoh even has a nursing room.
They also have child-sized furniture!
Baby showers can be held in the function rooms provided which have a minimum booking of 3 hours.
The non-member rate is $640 for the booking. For more information, visit their website.
Pro tip: If you like themed venues, then check out SAFRA's clubhouses! Toa Payoh is space-themed, while Jurong puts you in the heart of the jungle and Punggol has you deep diving under the sea!
8. SKYVE WINE BISTRO
Skyve is located at Winstedt Road in an old school campus, which provides a nostalgic and carefree atmosphere, almost bringing you back to your school days!
They have a bouncy castle available at the alfresco area that will be sure to have your kids thrilled.
Skyve also offers a Kid's Party Package which includes gourmet Canapes, desserts, free flow of kid-friendly food and drinks and more!
Pro tip: If you have a lot of activities lined up throughout the day in town, Skyve is in a convenient location since it's only a few minutes from the city centre.
9. KOMBI ROCKS DINER
Kombi Rocks Diner can be found just behind Serangoon Stadium on Yio Chu Kang Road.
It's a cute little diner that gives you a blast from the past.
The restaurant is retro-themed to bring vintage back in style, which makes for really great photos for your Instagram!
Buffet services are provided in Chinese/Thai cuisine with food, drinks, and desserts. Up to 60 seated guests or 80 standing guests are accommodated.
Pro tip: Kombi Rocks is a fun place for a baby shower! For nostalgic value, have a blast from the past at this funky diner!
10. AMARA SANCTUARY
People who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city will love Amara Sanctuary.
It's just off the main island and has amazing views of the ocean.
Their baby shower package starts from $68 per person for bookings of at least 30 people.
You get access to their sound system, complimentary passes to visit the island and special gifts from the resort to you and your party!
Pro tip: Perfect for people looking for a staycation! Room bookings have preferential rates for people who hire their function hall. You can make a real holiday not far from home!
This article was first published in theAsianparent.