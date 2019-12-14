The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine

Did you even go to Daiso if you don’t leave with at least one or two things that you never knew you needed?

Their massive variety of products—from household accessories to beauty essentials—are all affordably priced at $2 making them totally affordable.

And since their product line-up is constantly changing, there is always a reason to go back and see what’s new.

But just because the items are cheap doesn’t mean that the products are poorly-made.

Many Daiso products are value-for-money, including the items in their beauty section where you can find almost everything you need for a complete beauty and makeup routine.

If you are looking to save some money yet don’t want to compromise too much on quality, here are our top 10 beauty buys from Daiso.

KONJAC PUFFS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore Konjac puffs and sponges are great for exfoliating dead skin and leaving your skin feeling smooth and clean. The natural ingredients also make it safe to use on sensitive skin. At $2, it is probably one of the cheapest Konjac puffs you can find in Singapore and we think that it is super worth the money! The puff is hard when you take it out of the package, so you will need to soak it in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes before using it. After it has softened, apply your cleanser and using the puff in circular motions, cleanse your your face.

CLEANSING WATER PHOTO: CLEO Singapore We spotted this cleansing water that promises to remove makeup, dead skin and dirt from your skin. We are not sure if it truly works as well as the micellar waters from other brands, but at $2 a bottle, we figured that there’s no harm in trying it out. Especially since it claims to have no fragrance or colour and shouldn’t be too irritating to the skin. If it does work well, it will be a fantastic dupe and will certainly save many of you tons of money.

HAND CREAMS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore If you apply hand cream religiously a few times a day, you know just how fast you can go through a tube of hand cream! Read also The 13 worst things to buy at Daiso Singapore: 2019 edition Or you might not be applying it as much because you can’t bear to use up that fantastic smelling but pricey hand cream too quickly. With Daiso hand creams, you can afford to slather them on your hands as much as you want without having to worry about making them last as long as possible. They have creams with fancy scents such as Rose and Honey, and even a Urea hand cream for folks who suffer from extremely dry and rough skin. COTTON PADS, ROUNDS AND SWABS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore Daiso has always been one of our go-to places to pick up beauty essentials like cotton pads and cotton buds. Their cotton pads and rounds are ideal for removing make-up and putting on lotions and toners as they don’t feel rough on the skin and absorb just enough product for a smooth application. You can also find a variety of cotton swabs that are great for ear-cleaning or make-up fixing. They usually come in bundles and getting 160 pieces of pads or 400 pieces of cotton swabs for $2 is a steal! We even found this nifty case that comes with a mirror and holds 65 pieces of double-ended cotton swabs with a fine tip and normal tip on either end together with 140 pieces of cotton pads, perfect for travel or fixing your make-up on the go. EYELASH CURLERS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore Eyelash curlers can get pretty expensive in Singapore and the cheaper ones might end up kiap-ing (clipping) your eyelids more than your eyelashes. Luckily, the ones at Daiso save the day. If you are looking for a cheap and good product that simply works, you have to try their eyelash curlers. They are comfortable to use and will not clip your flesh. They even have a ‘Deep-type’ curler that is black in colour and recommended for people with deep-set and rounded eyes. COMPRESSED FACIAL MASKS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore If you want to start making your own lotion or essence masks, these compressed masks are a must-have. The individually-packed pellets come in a mini bowl and you just have to add in the product of your choice and it will transform into a sheet mask that you can put on your face. The benefit of these masks is that you can customise them according to your needs be it using moisturising essences or serums or a mixture of both. These masks are also perfect for travelling because they won’t take up much space in your luggage. Besides the regular masks, you can also get masks with ear hooks to give you an extra lifting effect. BLUSHES PHOTO: CLEO Singapore We have to admit, the blushes at Daiso look super pretty and there are a ton of colours for you to choose from. They are made in Japan and you can choose either a powder or cream texture. With shades like Rose, Coral and Orange Beige at just $2 each, you can take your pick and try them to see which shades complement your skin tone best. EYESHADOWS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore Similar to their blushes, they also have an impressive range of eyeshadows. The powder and cream eyeshadows come in shades ranging from Champagne Gold and Brown to Glitter White and Silver. If you find that the colours seem a little too light for you, you can use them as eyeshadow bases instead. MOISTURE GELS PHOTO: CLEO Singapore Read also 8 most value-for-money items at Daiso Singapore: 2019 edition There are two products from this range–Deep C Moisture Gel and Collagen and Deep H Moisture Gel Hyaluronic Acid. Both are extremely hydrating and moisturising and work to give you fuller and plumper skin, but the collagen gel has firming properties as well. You don’t need to use a lot of product each time you apply it because a little goes a long way, and it is fast absorbing. Besides using it as a sleeping mask at night, it works great under makeup and you can even apply it to your lips as a lip mask before you go to bed and wake up with softer lips in the morning. COLOUR CONTROL MAKEUP BASES SPF27 PA++ PHOTO: CLEO Singapore These makeup bases come in shades of Blue, Yellow, White, Pink and Green to colour-correct your skin tone and give you flawless-looking skin. If you are new to this and want to pick up a product to try out, here’s a quick guide: green will neutralise redness like acne or rosacea, pink will brighten dullness and dark circles on light skin, yellow can cover up blue-purple tones and is best used to hide bruises, veins and under eye circles, purple can brighten sallowness, blue will brighten fair skin tones and white can be used to highlight and illuminate. These products even come with SPF 27 PA++ which is a nice bonus. This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.