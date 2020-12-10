The 10 best Christmas gifts you can get for under $50

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but Christmas can also be one of the most expensive. You need to shop for your partner, your parents, extended family and then once you’re done with all of them, there are all of your friends too .

Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank to pick up gifts people will love and keeping to a budget doesn’t mean compromising on quality either.

We’ve been on the hunt for fantastic gifts for $50 or less and we’re confident you’ll find something you love in the list below for that special person you’re looking for.

1. Charles & Keith two-tone drawstring bag, $49.90

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Accessories are a great gift for Christmastime. This Two-Tone Bag from Charles & Keith is a great option: The yellow is a great pop of colour and the deceptive space inside means you can fit everything you need into it too.

2. Klook Gift Card, $50

PHOTO: Klook

It is fair to say this hasn’t been a great year for travel. But things for 2021 are looking up and a Klook gift card is a great way to give someone an experience as a gift. Klook cards don’t have an expiry date and can be used across travel, and across experiences too.

So if you’re buying for a keen traveller, itching to get back out there, this can be a great option and a different kind of gift card for Christmas.

3. Cotton On pamper pack, $49.99

PHOTO: Cotton On

Who doesn’t love a pamper? When you want to put your feet up, relax and unwind there’s nothing better than lighting a good scented candle and zoning out from the rest of the world.

This Cotton On pack is ideal for a self-care night in: You get a sweet-scented candle, crystal facial roller to soothe your skin and show it some TLC, and a satin eye mask so that you can drift off to sleep once you’re done.

4. Caudalie Hydration Minis Cracker, $27.00

PHOTO: Sephora

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham love Caudalie’s products for a reason.

They’re high-quality and leaves your skin feeling nourished afterwards, This Hydration Minis set, packed up in a festive cracker is an absolute steal and a great introduction to their skincare range.

The serum and moisturizer will perk up your skin, while the lip conditioner will leave your lips looking glossy and refreshed.

5. Zalora gift card, $50

PHOTO: Zalora.sg

We all dream of giving someone the perfect fashion gift, but reality is rarely as a rosy as our dream vision. The sizing can be wrong and sometimes the item looks better in the store than it did on your friend.

So if you want to give the gift of fashion, without a potential faux pas, a Zalora gift card is a great option. There’s a huge choice of brands and you can trust they’ll find something they actually want.

6. Estee Lauder lip care set, $48

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

It is easy to forget about your lips in your self-care routines, but they need just as much attention as the rest of our skin. If you really want to look after them, it is worth investing in a quality product, which is why this Estee Lauder Lip Care Set is a great Christmas gift.

The luxury balm and serum formulas will keep lips hydrated, soothe lips overnight and add a welcome dash of colour.

7. Clinique holiday kisses lipstick, $49

PHOTO: Lazada

These Clinique Lipsticks combine excellent colour with smoothing primer in a single formula. It makes applying lipstick easier, but also ensures a great finish each time and that your lips always look on point.

There’s a nice variety of shades in this pack too, so you can pick between plum or nude or berry colours to find the right match as you put together different looks.

8. The Body Shop warm vanilla little gift box, $31.50

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

We love the Body Shop’s Warm Vanilla scent. While it hints at the holidays, you can also use it all year round whenever you want a little sprinkle of sweetness.

This gift box is also a great introduction to the range, including a hand cream, shower gel, body yoghurt and a body scrub. It offers a great balance of everyday items and products for those days when you want to be indulgent in the shower.

9. MAC Frosted Firework setting spray, $16

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Setting spray is a key component of any well-packed makeup bag. It improves the wear of your face once you’ve applied it and can improve hydration too.

MAC is an iconic brand for a reason and their setting spray meets the usual high standard you’d expect. This travel size mini is perfect as a stocking filler, works well across face and colour products, and comes in a limited edition holographic finish perfect for Christmastime.

10. Nike Jordan Legacy “Ugly Sweater” socks, $19

PHOTO: Nike

Think about Christmas socks and you conjure an image of garish patterns picked out as a last-minute gift for Dad year after year.

Fortunately, there are some more fashion-forward options out there now to get your traditional Christmas socks. The title is a little misleading here, as these socks are actually rather fun and err on the tasteful side of festive fashion.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.