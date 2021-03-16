10 best fashion moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards

Usually a major night in music and for fashion moments, the 2021 Grammy Awards was a slightly more muted affair this year. Nevertheless, it guaranteed live performances that kept energy levels high and wins that proved women supporting women was one trend we won’t be seeing the last of.

Harry Styles opened the show with an energetic performance of Watermelon Sugar, which his ex in the audience, Taylor Swift was seen wholeheartedly supporting. She herself went on to make history by winning Album of the Year (her third) for Folklore and name checked boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in her thank you speech.

19-year old Billy Eilish won the night’s biggest award, Record of the Year, for Everything I Wanted. In accepting her award, she said that she was “embarrassed,” believing that Megan Thee Stallion should have won the award for Savage instead.

Honouring her fellow nominee, she said, “You had a year that I think is unstoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always…Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion?”

Those attending the show (and even some who didn’t) brought their A-game when it came to fashion. Here are our picks for best fashion moments both on the red carpet and on stage.

Taylor Swift in Oscar De La Renta

Lizzo in Balmain and 157 carats of Bulgari diamonds

Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana and 220 carats from Chopard

Harry Styles opening the show in leather Gucci and a seventies throwback feather boa

Halle Bailey of HallexChloe, while the sisters didn't win they tuned in looking gorgeous in Louis Vuitton

Chloe Bailey matching her sister in Louis Vuitton and a pair of thigh high leather boots

Cynthia Erivo was absolutely stunning in a custom Louis Vuitton gown and Tiffany and Co. jewellery

Dua Lipa on the red carpet spoke about how butterflies are symbolic for both her and Versace

She changed into another show-stealing Versace number for her performance of "Levitating"

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak went full seventies style in Gucci debuting their duo Silk Sonic and performing their hit "Leave The Door Open" during the show

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.