10 best fertility clinics in Singapore: Learn about fertility health and treatments

There comes a time when married couples want to transition into becoming a family and start trying to have children.

However, this may mark the start of a long and arduous journey for some couples.

As a matter of fact, fertility problems are not as uncommon as you may think.

An estimated 15 per cent of couples in Singapore are reportedly unable to conceive within 12 months of trying.

Thus, it is recommended to go to your local fertility clinic regularly for check-ups and assessments.

When should you seek professional help in a fertility clinic?

The topic of fertility is not commonly discussed and often considered quite taboo, basically existing only in hushed and private conversations.

This can thus lead to a plethora of misconceptions and falsehoods which can, unfortunately, result in couples seeking help after it is already too late.

Generally, you should make regular visits to your fertility clinic to keep updated about your fertility health.

Without a doubt, getting checkups regularly will enable prompt diagnosis of any conditions that could potentially affect fertility.

If you have been trying to conceive for more than a year (or six months if you are over 35 years old), it is recommended that you visit your local fertility clinic for an assessment in order to help determine the cause/s.

Additionally, you can also learn about possible treatment options and get started on them.

How does a fertility clinic work?

A fertility clinic aims to assist those who have been facing issues in conceiving by natural means due to medical reasons.

During your first visit, the doctor or nurse will discuss your and your partner's (if applicable) medical history.

Following that, they will go through the necessary fertility tests that both of you will need to take.

This is in an effort to help you find out the reasons why you are having difficulties conceiving.

Some general services that fertility clinics offer are the following:

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF): Firstly, a couple's egg and sperm are fused together in a laboratory in IVF. After that, the highest-quality developed embryos are selected and transferred into the mother's uterus.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): This procedure is similar to IVF except for how fertilisation is induced. In contrast to IVF, ICSI involves injecting a single live sperm directly into the centre of a human egg in a lab.

Superovulation & intrauterine insemination (SO-IUI): This procedure chiefly involves giving fertility drugs to the female patient. It will thereafter stimulate production and ovulation.

After that, the prepared sperm is placed directly into the uterus via intrauterine insemination.

Embryo & sperm cryopreservation: This is the process of freezing and storing embryos and sperm, thus providing flexibility in human infertility therapy.

Donor sperm/egg/embryo programmes: In this method, a couple uses donated sperm, egg, or embryo in place of their own.

How to choose the best fertility clinic?

Services offered: You may not only want a clinic for regular check-ups but also undergo several assessments or treatments for you and your partner. With this in mind, choose a clinic that offers all the services you require.

Costs: Check up on which hospitals support the ART/IUI co-funding scheme as it will surely affect the price of your treatment.

Priorities: All together, public hospitals come with the advantage of the government co-funding scheme. However, depending on whether or not you meet the criteria, private hospitals or clinics chiefly offer a shorter waiting time.

Location: Choosing a clinic that is close to you or in a good location with many surrounding amenities is undeniably more convenient than a clinic that is out of the way.

The benefits of visiting a fertility clinic in Singapore

Singapore is markedly a highly regarded and trusted destination for couples with fertility problems.

This is due to numerous successful programmes and high accessibility to fertility services, which can be found in both public and private hospitals and clinics.

In addition, there are even government schemes, such as the Assisted Conception Procedures (ACPs) that enable Singaporean couples to get up to 75 per cent of the costs of Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) treatments and other options co-funded.

Furthermore, some of these schemes are even applicable to foreigners looking to undergo fertility treatments here in Singapore.

To illustrate, here is a chart of ACP co-funding per Treatment Cycle for easy reference:

Singapore Citizen Couple SC-PR Couple SC-Foreigner Couple Fresh ART cycles 75%; up to $7,700 55%; up to $5,700 35%; up to $3,600 Frozen ART cycles 75%; up to $2,200 55%; up to $1,600 35%; up to $1,000 IUI 75%; up to $1,000 55%; up to $700 35%; up to $500

In a similar fashion to general healthcare subsidies, the ART/IUI co-funding scheme only applies to ART/IUI treatment done at public hospitals.

With this in mind, visit the Ministry of Health website for more information on terms and conditions.

10 best fertility clinics in Singapore

The Clinic for Human Reproduction (CHR) (Public)

Most experienced in the industry

The Clinic for Human Reproduction is under the National University of Singapore.

It is, without a doubt, highly regarded as one of the very first IVF clinics in Singapore.

As a matter of fact, they perform about 600 IVF cycles per year as a leading research institution in the field of gynaecology.

They also offer quite a wide range of comprehensive services for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility that are all performed on-site in their state-of-the-art facilities.

Moreover, they employ meticulous pre-screening and counselling for patients to prepare them for the IVF procedure.

Aside from IUI, IVF and ICSI, this clinic also offers the following services:

Male infertility treatment

Laboratory procedures

PGD: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis.

Embryo Grading.

Fertility Preservation.

Address: NUH Kent Ridge Wing, Zone D, Level 4

Contact No.: +65 6774 5336

KK IVF Centre (Public)

Fertility clinic with wide range of services offered

KKIVF Centre is undeniably equipped with a team of well-trained experts.

They incorporate ARTs, endocrinology therapy, and advanced endoscopic reproductive surgical techniques that; thus, provides a holistic approach to help increase their patient's chances of having a healthy baby.

Not only is KKIVF highly regarded as one of the leading infertility centres in South-East Asia, but also offers an extremely wide range of services to its patients.

They are also well known for their expertise in advanced microsurgery and pelvic reconstructive endoscopy.

Additionally, they also prioritise the mental health of their patients and offer each of them individual and personalise attention to reduce the emotional turbulence commonly brought about by fertility treatment.

Aside from IVF, SO-IUI and ICSI, this clinic also offers the following services:

Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) Services.

Fertility Enhancing Endoscopic Surgery and Corrective Surgery for Congenital Vaginal and Womb Anomalies, such as endoscopic assessment of infertility, transvaginal Hydrolaparoscopy, and more.

Reproductive Andrology Services.

Address: 100 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 229899

Contact No.: +65 6225 5554

Alpha IVF Centre & Alpha Women's Specialists (Private)

For fertility and treating gynaecological cancers

Alpha IVF Centre & Alpha Women's Specialists is unquestionably a one-stop fertility centre that provides patients with a wide range of fertility treatments.

Their IVF laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment and along with assisted reproductive technologies in order to optimise success rates.

They significantly have a special focus on fertility using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Moreover, they also treat gynaecological cancers.

Furthermore, they are also located in Central Singapore, a prime location that is in close proximity to many other amenities and services.

Aside from IUI, IVF, and ICSI, this clinic also offers the following services:

Ovulation Induction.

Time-Lapse Culture System.

Blastocyst Transfer Program.

Embryo Cryopreservation.

Artificial Intelligence-Embryo Selection.

Address: 101 Irrawaddy Road, #12-07/14, Royal Square At Novena, Singapore 329565

Contact No.: +65 6860 8889

Mount Elizabeth Fertility Centre (Private)

Fertility clinic for complicated conditions

Mount Elizabeth Fertility Centre is well established, having offered its fertility services since 1988 to both local and international patients.

Undoubtedly, they aim to treat all patients with their team of dedicated specialists, nurses, embryologists, medical technicians, and counsellors.

Chiefly, they aim to give their patients personalised care that will maximise their comfort.

Mount E is specifically well-known for treating complicated medical conditions in patients all across the region.

Similar to Alpha IVF Centre, they are also located in the same prime location.

Aside from IUI, IVF, and ICSI, this clinic also offers the following services:

Ovulation induction and monitoring.

Elective single blastocyst transfer.

Magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) system.

Pre-diagnostic sperm tests and surgical sperm retrieval for IVF programme.

Address: 3 Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Level 3, Singapore 228510

Contact No.: +65 6731 2693

Sincere Healthcare Group (SHG) (Private)

For fertility treatments

Sincere Healthcare Group is a leading private service provider of men and women's healthcare, to say nothing of winning the Women's Health & Fertility Medical Centre of the Year Asia Pacific 2020.

They specialise in fertility treatments such as IVF. Moreover, they offer a wide range of services from obstetrics, urology, sexology, andrology, vascular and intervention, and assisted reproductive technique.

Besides priding themselves on high quality treatment and outstanding personalised healthcare towards their patients, they also boast a high IVF success rate.

Aside from IUI, IVF, and ICSI, this clinic also offers the following services:

Assisted Reproduction Services such as oocyte recovery, Intracytoplasmic Morphologically-selected Sperm Injection (IMSI), and more.

Andrology Services like Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE), Sperm Cryo-preservation, and more.

Fertility Screening Programmes.

Address: 8 Sinaran Drive, #06-08/19, Novena Specialist Center, Singapore 307470

Contact No.: +65 6507 0766

Wendy Women's Clinic

Fertility clinic in Singapore for personalised support

Wendy Women's Clinic understands that the journey to parenthood can be difficult for some.

They offer personalised advice and support to individuals who have been trying to conceive for more than a year.

Health & Fertility Centre for Women

Fertility clinic in Singapore for IVF care

Located at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, the Health & Fertility Centre for Women is led by Dr Kelly Loi, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist with a stellar academic record.

Dr Loi offers dedicated care for fertility, IVF patients and laparoscopic surgery. The centre is also authorised by the Singapore Ministry of Health for IVF Clinician services.

Dr Tan Medical Center

Fertility clinic in Singapore for confidential medical discussions

Dr Tan Medical Center aims to provide a safe and private space for patients to discuss their confidential medical issues. They offer effective and practical solutions to medical problems.

SWJEN

Fertility clinic in Singapore with over 30 years of comprehensive women's health

SWJEN is dedicated to providing quality healthcare for women. Their services include gynaecology, obstetrics, and treatment for uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, and endometriosis, along with cervical and breast cancer screening, menopause management, and unplanned pregnancy management.

Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore

Fertility clinic in Singapore for advanced fertility treatments

Virtus Fertility Centre is a new fertility treatment provider in Singapore with a proven record worldwide. They offer advanced fertility treatments and have set new standards for fertility treatment in Southeast Asia.

If you have been trying to conceive for 12 months or more (or six months if you are over 35 years of age), they recommend seeking advice from one of their fertility specialists.

