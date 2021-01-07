10 best food caterers in Singapore to call when you've a party

It’s been almost a year since most of us have had gatherings of any sort. Phase Three is finally upon us, and if all goes well, it means that the days of friends and family gatherings are coming soon.

As you prepare for your next gathering when Singapore moves beyond Phase Three, you need a handy list of food caterers that will delight you and your guests’ taste buds.

10 food caterers to call when you have a party

Food Caterer Address / Contact Lead Time / Delivery Charges Cuisine / Halal-Certified Price (Per Pax) Nature Vegetarian 8 Boon Lay Way, #01-29 Trade Hub 21, Singapore 6099646515 5939 3 working days Delivery charge: $45 VegetarianNon-pork Bento: From $6.50 onwards Buffet: From $13 onwards Purple Sage 157 Pandan Loop, Singapore 1283556396 6990 3 working days Delivery charge: Quoted on request Chinese, Western From $26.75 onwards Lao Huo Tang 31 Woodlands Cl, #08-35, Singapore 7378569339 9119 3 working day Delivery charge: $75 Chinese From $19.90 onwards Rasel Catering 253 Pandan Loop, Singapore 1284326777 7183 3 working days Delivery charge: $60 Chinese, Western, Indonesian, Indian, Peranakan Halal-certified From $18.08 onwards Orange Clove 1 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #05-03/04, Enterprise One, Singapore 4159346515 0991 3 working days Delivery charge: $42.80 onwards Bento, International, Peranakan, Vegetarian Halal-certified Bento: From $10.70 onwardsInternational: From $16.05 onwards Peranakan: From $22.47 onwards Vegetarian: From $14.80 onwards Muthu’s Curry 138 Race Course Road, Singapore 2185916392 1722 2 working days Delivery charge: Included Indian, Indian Vegetarian Indian: From $12 onwards Indian (Vegetarian): From $12 onwards Saybons 9 Bishan Place #02-43, Singapore 5798379151 3132 3 working daysDelivery charge: $60 French/SpanishNon-pork From $11.24 per pax onwards Neo Garden 1 Enterprise Road, Singapore 6298136896 7757 2 working days Delivery charge: $40 onwards Bento, Peranakan, Chinese Bento: From $6 onwards Chinese: From $10.99 onwards Peranakan: From $21 onwards Grain 5 Burn Road, Singapore 369972+65 3163 5336 3 working days Delivery charge: $32.10 or $64.20 Western/Fusion Bento, BuffetsHalal-certified Bento: $7.45 onwards Buffet: $10.70 onwards Des Kitchen 8A Admiralty Street #03-31, Food Xchange, Singapore 7574379018 9997 2 working days Delivery charge: $48.15 onwards Bento, Chinese Halal-certified Bento: From $3.75 onwards Buffet: From $9.63 onwards

Nature Vegetarian

If you are looking for some healthy catering option, Nature Vegetarian might fit the bill. Nature Vegetarian serves plant-based cuisine, using quality ingredients for its vegetarian dishes.

Each bite from Nature Vegetarian is not only for the tastebuds, but also for your health, soul and the Earth.

Address: 8 Boon Lay Way, #01-29 Trade Hub 21, Singapore 609964Contact: 6515 5939

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $45

Cuisine: Vegetarian, Non-pork

Price (per pax):Bento: From $6.50 onwards

Buffet: From $13 onwards

Purple Sage

Purple Sage is one of the leading boutique caterers in Singapore that has been around since 2002. It has a wide-ranging food menu that caters for almost any occasion, all year round.

Their unique dining experience and being at the forefront of emerging food trends have even won them numerous awards and recognition.

Address: 157 Pandan Loop, Singapore 128355

Contact: 6396 6990

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: Quoted on request

Cuisine: Chinese, Western

Price (per pax): From $26.75 onwards

Lao Huo Tang

Lao Huo Tang is best known for its value-for-money traditional Chinese hot soup made with fresh ingredients.

And if you love their food, you will be glad to know that they also provide catering service for all types of occasions through its catering business, bringing their restaurant food to the comfort of your home.

Address: 31 Woodlands Cl, #08-35, Singapore 737856

Contact: 9339 9119

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $75

Cuisine: Chinese

Price (per pax): From $19.90 onwards

Rasel Catering

We will be launching new menus and new ideas regularly! In order not to miss our update of our new dishes or menus, do... Posted by Rasel Catering on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Rasel Catering is famous for its themed setup and remarkable service. Thus, it is no wonder why they are pretty renowned in the wedding catering scene.

But they don’t just do catering for weddings. Their themed setup also caters to birthday parties, full month celebrations or corporate events, turning every catering affair into an artisanal affair.

Address: 253 Pandan Loop, Singapore 128432

Contact: 6777 7183

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $60

Cuisine: Chinese, Western, Indonesian, Indian, Peranakan

Price (per pax): From $18.08 onwards

Orange Clove

Orange Clove started back in 2008 when its founders set out on a mission to deliver restaurant-quality cuisine to its customers. It is suitable for those who are looking for a mid to high-end corporate catering service.

Orange Clove is best known for its distinct international cuisine with an Asian flair.

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #05-03/04, Enterprise One, Singapore 415934Contact: 6515 0991

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $42.80 onwards

Cuisine: Bento, International, Peranakan, Vegetarian

Price (per pax): Bento: From $10.70 onwards

International: From $16.05 onwards

Peranakan: From $22.47 onwards

Vegetarian: From $14.80 onwards

Muthu’s Curry

We decided to join in and see what all the hype is about but it seems even #faceapp agrees nothing has changed for the... Posted by Muthu's Curry on Monday, July 22, 2019

Muthu’s Curry is a South Indian restaurant that is famous for its fish head curry. The South Indian twist to the Singaporean favourite fish head curry will ensure that your guests leave your event wanting for more.

Though fish head curry is its claim to fame, there are other Indian dishes that you can get to delight your guests.

Address: 138 Race Course Road, Singapore 218591Contact: 6392 1722

Delivery lead time: 2 working days

Delivery charge: Included

Cuisine: Indian, Indian Vegetarian

Price (per pax): Indian: From $12 onwards

Indian (Vegetarian): From $12 onwards

Saybons

Saybons is one of the few caterers in Singapore that offers French and Spanish food catering. It offers a different kind of catering experience, completed with live egg or crepe stations, to add some flavour to the typical buffet catering style.

You can even enjoy piping hot paella cooked in accordance to Spanish traditions with a live paella station.

Address: 9 Bishan Place #02-43, Singapore 579837

Contact: 9151 3132

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $60

Cuisine: French, Spanish

Price (per pax): From $11.24 per pax onwards

Neo Garden

If you have been to enough events, chances are that you would have tasted food from Neo Garden at least once. That’s how popular Neo Garden is as a food caterer.

Among the food choices, the highlight of Neo Garden’s catering menu is definitely its curry chicken, kong ba bao (braised meat bun) and cereal prawn. If you are ordering from Neo Garden for your next gathering, make sure not to miss out on their signature dishes.

Address: 1 Enterprise Road, Singapore 629813

Contact: 6896 7757

Delivery lead time: 2 working days

Delivery charge: $40 onwards

Cuisine: Bento, Peranakan, Chinese

Price (per pax): Bento: From $6 onwards

Chinese: From $10.99 onwards

Peranakan: From $21 onwards

Grain

Grain is an online restaurant that offers wholesome meals and catering with a twist. Every bento and catering experience is designed to bring out the best flavour in the food while still keeping you in shape.

If you are tired of the typical catering options and looking for something new to try for your event, consider Grain.

Address: 5 Burn Road, Singapore 369972

Contact: +65 3163 5336

Delivery lead time: 3 working days

Delivery charge: $32.10 or $64.20

Cuisine: Western/Fusion Bento, Buffets

Price (per pax): Bento: $7.45 onwards

Buffet: $10.70 onwards

Des Kitchen

The name Des Kitchen might not ring a bell for some, but once you try its food, it will leave you wanting for more.

From buffet to bento sets, Des Kitchen offers a variety of catering options for those looking to host an event. Ordering from Des Kitchen will set you and your guests up for an unforgettable night of quality and tasty cuisine.

Address: 8A Admiralty Street #03-31, Food Xchange, Singapore 757437

Contact: 9018 9997

Delivery lead time: 2 working days

Delivery charge: $48.15 onwards

Cuisine: Bento, Chinese

Price (per pax): Bento: From $3.75 onwards

Buffet: From $9.63 onwards

3 catering hacks you need to know

Always order less (by five pax)

When you order from the food caterer, they will ask you to quote the number of people attending your party. Make sure you always order five pax less than the number of people you have invited. That’s because the food caterer usually gives a larger food portion for each pax.

For instance, if you have 50 guests, you just need to order for 45 pax to have an adequate portion without any leftovers.

Otherwise, if you ordered for 50 pax, you will usually have leftovers, which either requires you or your guests to bring home, or in the worst case scenario, go to waste..

Time your food catering delivery

Ever since the problem of food poisoning at food catering events intensified, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has become more stringent. The current regulation requires food to be consumed within four hours from the moment it is cooked.

By the time it reaches your party, you and your guests will have roughly three hours to finish everything. Thus, make sure you time your food catering delivery so that you and your guests have ample time to enjoy the food.

Earn rewards with your credit card

Food catering relieves you of the effort and stress of making sure that your party guests are well-fed. But it comes at a price.

A small party will cost between $200 to $300. For big parties, that cost might even hit the four-figure range. It also depends on the type of food and cuisine that you are ordering.

One way to maximise your spending on food catering is to earn some rewards by paying with your credit card. Be it cashback or rewards, paying with your credit card is the way to go if you want to earn some extra bucks for your next party.