10 best gifts for new parents that they'll actually use

Finding the right gifts for new parents might seem like a breeze, but the true test lies in whether it’s a gift they’ll actually use. Like most gifts, the best gifts for new mums or dads usually come down to functionality and thoughtfulness.

If you know someone in your life who recently became a parent, we’ve curated a gift guide to give you some help.

1. Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker, $90

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

With the late nights and disrupted sleep schedule they’ll be adjusting to, this portable espresso maker is going to be a lifesaver. It comes with a compartmentalised design for easy cleaning and maintenance, so they can easily prepare cafe-quality espresso at the comfort of their home.

2. Artifact Uprising Wood Calendar, from $25 USD (S$33.50)

PHOTO: Artifactuprising.com

It’s almost a law that any new parents will suddenly flood their feed with baby pictures and posts, and if you want to help them celebrate and commemorate their baby’s growth – consider gifting them this calendar.

You can upload 12 photos to be printed and paired with this handcrafted clipboard calendar made of reclaimed pine.

3. Hegen PCTO™ Complete Starter Kit PPSU, $150

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

This starter kit is a must for new mums. With their revolutionary no screw thread one-handed closure, this hassle-free handling helps avoid spillage.

There’s also a built-in anti-colic air vent to reduce unwanted air intake and an elliptical-shaped silicone teat that closely mimics a mother’s breast to simulate a real latching experience.

As their baby grows, these storage containers can also be used as a snack cup or to store baby food, semi-solids, puree, biscuits, and fruits.

4. Doomoo Easy Bath - Floating Bath Mattress, $38.90

PHOTO: Motherswork.sg

This floating bath mattress makes it way easier to bathe babies as it fits their body perfectly. With micro-pearls inside, this Easy Bath is soft and mellow and molds perfectly around their body, up until they lie partly in the water.

5. Baby Shusher, $79.90

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

The soothing miracle to help ease babies to sleep, this gift is every parent’s dream. It comes with a rhythmic ‘shush’ sound that helps lull babies to sleep and there’s also timing options from 15 or 30 minutes with a built-in sound sensor and user-controlled volume.

6. Bugaboo Bee6 Complete Stroller, $1249

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

A stroller is probably high up on any parents’ list.

Suitable from birth up to 22 kg, this stroller comes with comfortable high-performance seat fabric and a reversible seat so babies can either face the parents or outside. There’s also comfortable leather-look grips and all fabrics are washable for easy handling.

7. Amazon gift card, from $25

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Gift cards are equal parts thoughtful and convenient. As a new parent, they’re likely finding out they need more stuff than they thought and gift cards can go a long way.

8. Brass Lion Miniatures, $88

PHOTO: Brassliondistillery.com

Even parents need a treat every now and then. This set comes with six miniatures of the Brass Lion gin, a local gin that celebrates Singapore’s ingredients and local flavours.

9. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $34 (75 ml)

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Sleep is as treasured as it is rare when you’re a new parent, and if you want to give them something small but thoughtful – add this pillow spray to your list.

This sleep-inducing pillow spray with essential oils is made with a calming blend of lavender, vetivert, and white chamomile to help improve your sleep quality.

10. Instant Pot Duo Classic 7-IN-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $219 (6 Qt)

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

The Instant Pot multicooker comes with a stainless steel inner pot and clear sealing ring and it helps to speed up cooking times by two to six times.

One appliance to rule them all, this replaces seven cooking appliances with its 14 built-in smart programs. Hands down, any new parent will be glad to receive this treat.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.