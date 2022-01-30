10 best hawker stalls to try at Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre

While the east of Singapore has no shortage of lauded food spots, Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre remains a perennially popular place to enjoy delicious nosh that’s easy on the wallet.

After closing briefly for renovation works in 2020, it’s now back in business and boasting some spiffy new digs.

Whether you’re in the mood for satay bee hoon that’s gained the Michelin stamp of approval; old-fashioned peanut soup with glutinous rice balls; or traditional oyster cake, you’re sure to leave with a satisfied belly.

Given that most of the stalls open in the evening, we suggest popping by for dinner to get the full experience.

Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre, 85 Bedok North Street 4

Shi Wei Da

With a Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade under its belt, it’s no surprise that Shi Wei Da draws one of the longest queues here.

What’s everyone standing in line for? The chance to get their hands on a hearty plate of satay bee hoon.

A serving has thin rice noodles with cuttlefish, pork liver, kang kong and cockles. The ingredients are then smothered in a rich, thick satay sauce that’s redolent of fragrant peanut notes.

The different elements pair together beautifully, making this an absolute must-try if you’re here. Prices start at $3.

#01-41

85 Bedok North Fried Oyster

Although this crowd-favourite outfit serves other options such as carrot cake, Hokkien mee and fried kway teow, we recommend heading straight for the fried oyster omelette, which is undoubtedly the star of the show.

Other than being studded with lots of plump, briny oysters, it also strikes a good balance between the fluffy egg; crispy and gooey tapioca starch; sprigs of fresh coriander and spring onion; and zingy chilli sauce.

Expect to pay around $4. If you’re really hungry, go ahead and order some white carrot cake as well.

#01-09/10

Chai Chee Pork Porridge

Warm up on chilly day with a piping-hot serving of porridge. This popular stall offers thick Cantonese-style congee in several variations, including pork, century egg, fish, chicken and cuttlefish.

The porridge is pleasantly viscous, which makes this a properly filling meal that won’t leave you hungry.

We suggest going for their signature pork porridge. It has tender slices of pork, meatballs and minced meat and is crowned with fried dough fritters, spring onions and a dusting of white pepper. A bowl costs $4.

#01-64

75 Ah Balling Peanut Soup

Cap off your meal with dessert from 75 Ah Balling Peanut Soup. It’s where you’ll find all manner of handmade glutinous rice balls – flavours run the gamut from black sesame and peanut to red bean and matcha – and an assortment of old-school soups, such as ginger, almond milk and longan red date.

Our favourite is the classic combination of peanut soup with black sesame balls: It’s sweet, earthy and nutty, and the glutinous rice balls have a lovely soft texture. Expect to pay $2 and above.

#01-25

Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian

Xing Ji Rou Cuo Mian doles out legendary Michelin-rated, soup-style minced meat noodles that are well-worth writing home about – and standing in a seemingly never-ending queue for.

Fork out upwards of $3 and you’ll get a bowl filled with thin and springy egg noodles, bouncy meatballs, crispy pork lard, minced pork and a light broth.

It’s finished with spring onions and fresh chillies that provide a spicy kick. Just don’t come here searching for a dry version of the dish, as that’s not on the menu.

#01-07

Sin Bedok North BBQ Chicken Wing

With a gorgeously charred, slightly smoky and crispy exterior and oh-so-juicy interior, the chicken wings from Sin Bedok North BBQ Chicken Wing are sure to leave you coming back for more.

Each glistening hunk of meat is marinated in a delectable sweet-salty seasoning, and pairs best with a generous squeeze of lime and a good dunk into the zesty chilli sauce.

Wings are $1.40 each, with a minimum order of two. Order a dozen for the table so that everyone can get in on the action.

#01-02

Loyang Way Big Prawn Noodles

Whether you prefer dry or soup prawn noodles, you can slurp on a comforting bowl at this establishment. The soup version has chewy noodles, succulent prawns and beansprouts swimming in a slightly sweet, umami-laden broth and topped with shallot oil.

Meanwhile, the dry version is tossed in a yummy spicy sauce, and comes with a small helping of soup. Prices start at $5, and you can choose to upsize your meal by ordering additional ingredients such as pork ribs and various innards.

#01-26

Fu Zhou Oyster Cake

There aren’t that many places left in Singapore where you can find traditional oyster cakes. You’ll find one of the handful of remaining purveyors at this food centre, where it’s been operating for the last 40 years.

Each oyster cake is stuffed with various ingredients such as pork, seafood and vegetables, and is flecked with crunchy peanuts and ikan bilis. They make a satisfying snack and are fried-to-order, which ensures that they’ll be fresh and crispy when you dig in. Expect to pay $2 and above.

#01-39

Chan BBQ

Lovers of BBQ fare can get their fill at Chan BBQ, where you’ll find a scrumptious selection of tantalising options. For starters, there’s the much-loved sambal stingray ($10 and up).

It features a chunky slab of fish that’s absolutely slathered in sauce and served with slivers of crunchy red onion. The flaky meat is fresh and tender, and squeezing some tangy lime juice on it just ups the flavour factor to a whole other level.

Other standout offerings include hotplate cockles, sambal pineapple fried rice and spicy cuttlefish.

#01-24

Swatow Wanton Noodle

Hit up this historic joint – it’s been a mainstay for over five decades, and is presently helmed by a second-generation owner – for a homey plate of wanton mee.

The latter consists of al dente noodles coated in a dark sauce and topped with slender char siew slices and leafy greens.

You also get a bowl of handmade wantons packed with minced meat, shrimp and chestnuts. Other than their eponymous dish, Swatow Wanton Noodle also does a delicious, well-balanced laksa. A meal here will set you back $3 and up.

#01-50

The article was first published on The Singapore Women's Weekly.