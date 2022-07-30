10 best hawker stalls to try at Bendemeer Food Centre

Drop by this food centre in the Kallang area for scrumptious eats, including braised duck rice, Teochew kueh (fried carrot cake-style) and aromatic laksa.

Situated a short stroll from Boon Keng MRT station, Bendemeer Food Centre is a great place to grab a wallet-friendly meal if you're ever in the area.

The premises was recently renovated in 2019, and sports bright lettering on its orange and yellow façade – so it's virtually impossible to miss.

This is a popular spot among residents of the district, as well as office workers from the vicinity who throng the aisles of the food centre during lunchtime.

As for the grub? You can expect moreish minced meat noodles; fried Teochew kueh; and fluffy pancakes in a myriad of classic flavours. Here are some of our favourites.

Location: Bendemeer Food Centre, 29 Bendemeer Road

Yong Xiang Carrot Cake & Teochew Kueh

What happens when you cross traditional Teochew kueh with fried carrot cake?

You'll find out when you order a serving of this stall's signature dish. Teochew kueh (think: soon kueh and peng kueh) is chopped into large pieces and fried in the style of carrot cake, yielding crispy edges and a gorgeous char. You can request to add eggs, as well as dark sauce.

Purists can get the regular fried carrot cake that they offer in white and black options. Prices from $2.50.

Stall: #01-35

Zhen Ji Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle

For $3.50 and up, you can treat yourself to a hearty bowl of mushroom minced meat noodles at this place. It offers dry and soup versions, and each bowl is brimming with springy egg noodles, pieces of fishcake, pork slices, pork liver, minced meat, braised mushroom slivers, fried wantons and a smidgen of spring onions for freshness.

It's a pretty generous portion, and the soup variety would be a comforting choice on a chilly day.

Stall: #01-21

Chung Ping Chicken Rice

Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like chicken rice. If you happen to be in the vicinity, you can get your fill at Chung Ping Chicken Rice, which does a homey and satisfying rendition.

The chicken here is succulent and comes bathed in a light sauce and crowned with spring onions, with some salted vegetables on the side. Add-on items include braised egg, char siew and roasted pork, and the chilli sauce confers a punchy element. You can expect to pay upwards of $3.

Stall: #01-58

Granny’s Pancake

Crispy at the edges, springy and spongy in the middle and filled with a delicious filling – that's min jiang kueh for you. If you're craving the sweet treat, why not nab it at household name Granny's Pancake.

Take your pick from peanut, red bean, coconut and peanut butter flavours. We like the latter for its great contrast of crunchy peanuts and thick and gooey peanut butter that's smeared all over the inside.

Expect to pay around $1 per slice.

Stall: #01-20

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck

Teochew-style braised duck is the name of the game here.

The meat is tender and bursting with flavour, and you can have yours with yam rice or kway chap. The latter has a wonderful herbal broth, and large, silky sheets of flat rice noodles that pair nicely with the sliced duck.

You can add other ingredients including braised egg and tau kwa soaked in braising liquid. Don't forget to dunk the duck in the special chilli sauce, which includes garlic and vinegar for a pungent kick.

Anticipate forking out upwards of $3.

Stall: #01-41

Nan Rong Chee Cheong Fun

You can get your wallet-friendly breakfast at Nan Rong Chee Cheong Fun. Besides its namesake dish, the stall also serves yam cake and fried bee hoon, all of which retail for around $1 per serving.

Yes, you read that right. The chee cheong fun here is drenched in a thick dark gravy and sprinkled with sesame seeds, and is best complemented with chilli sauce.

They also serve assorted dumplings, which make for a good on-the-go snack.

Stall: #01-11

Min Ji Laksa

Craving some laksa? Head over to Min Ji Laksa, which often sees a steady stream of hungry diners during peak periods.

The laksa ($3.50) has a fragrant, creamy and slightly spicy broth – which you can amp up with extra sambal – thick rice noodles, half a boiled egg, tau pok, fishcake slices and cockles.

The tau pok soaks up everything well, and the gravy is a tasty concoction that has a rich mouthfeel without feeling overly oily.

Stall: #01-31

Hwa Heng Beef Noodle

Chase away the rainy-day blues with beef noodles. At Hwa Heng Beef Noodle, you'll find sumptuous bowls of the dish that should do a decent job of warming up your belly.

The soup version features thick rice noodles, firm and springy beef balls, thin slices of beef and beansprouts, plus spring onions and coriander.

Meanwhile, the dry selection comes with a delicious gravy. You can opt to add beef tendons if you wish, and prices start at $5.

Stall: #01-86

Heng Kee Lor Mee

Operating at the food centre for over 40 years and counting, Heng Kee Lor Mee has been perfecting their recipe for decades – and it shows.

Each serving ($3) includes the requisite noodles, half a braised egg, braised and fried pork belly, beansprouts, fried wantons and a dollop of garlic. The fried pork belly gives a crackly and pleasing crunch, and the gravy is starchy without being too cloying.

We suggest coming early to avoid being disappointed.

Stall: #01-87

Indonesia Curry Rice

Jazz up your usual cai fan order by paying a visit to Indonesia Curry Rice.

Their calling card is nasi kuning – rice infused with turmeric and coconut milk to give a yellow hue and an aromatic fragrance. You can pair this staple with a myriad of mouth-watering items, such as curry chicken, beef rendang, assam fish and assorted vegetables.

Depending on your choice of dishes, you can anticipate ponying up $5 and above for a good meal.

Stall: #01-49

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.