10 best holiday gift ideas for the kids in your life

In case you need some help on finding holiday gift ideas for kids, we’ve got you sorted. Christmas is just a few weeks away, and if you haven’t gotten your gifts for the kids on your list yet – consider this your easy guide.

From classic favourites to the newest toys (and books) out this year. Here is a list of gifts that the kids in your life will definitely thank you for.

1. Britannica All New Kids’ Encyclopedia: What We Know & What We Don't, $44.54

2. Wonder Workshop Dot robot, $101.87

For the kids who are interested in STEM, Dot is a playful robot that comes with several built-in games. These fun and interactive robots teach kids about programming with hands-on play. Kids can also use free apps to create more than 100 games.

3. Space Explorer room projector, $36.30

For the kids who love space, this high-quality projector allows them to explore the universe and project 24 colour photographs from NASA and Hubble Space Telescope.

There’s also information included on each photograph for the kids to learn and pick up as they go. And when it’s not used as a projector, it doubles as a nebula night light to accompany them to sleep.

4. Super Farmers Urban farming kit, $45

This farming kit includes three vegetables: Kang Kong, Chye Sim, and Chinese Kale. For kids who like the responsibility of caring for their own plant or are simply curious about the way things grow, this gift is the gift that keeps on giving.

Each earth-friendly paper pot includes a bag of organic soil, two simple-to-grow seed sticks, and a growing guide.

5. Cath Kidston skateboard dino kids classic large backpack with mesh pocket, $69

This dinosaur-printed backpack is the perfect gift for the little ones who are fascinated by these creatures. The cotton backpack comes with a zip fastening and three exterior pockets and side slots.

6. Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet drive, $133.75

One thing better than Lego playsets is themed Lego playsets. This Harry Potter-themed set includes six minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, the Dursleys, Dobby and Hedwig the owl.

Kids can easily recreate all the incredible scenes that happen in this backdrop and create their own magical adventures.

7. Moon lamp, $24.99

Created from NASA’s moon topography, this moon lamp looks like a perfectly reproduced mini-moon. It comes with a smart button for easy brightness adjustment and you can also change the colour from cool white to warm yellow. This is the perfect night light to comfort kids to bed.

8. Nerf Fortnite SP-L, $21.64

For kids ages eight and up, this blaster is inspired by those used in Fortnite and it comes with a detachable barrel so you can customise it.

It also has a three-dart capacity so you can fire three darts in a row and they’re all constructed of foam with flexible hollow tips that make it safe and fun for play. You’ll definitely be the favourite after giving this gift.

9. Coding Critters Pair-A-Pets adventures with Fluffy & Buffy, $14.80

A mix of learning and play, these Coding Critters help kids learn early coding concepts with a 20-page storybook adventure. The pets are about four centimetres in length and the playful bunnies help introduce kids to essential STEM concepts and coding skills.

10. Where's Waldo? The Wonder Book deluxe edition, $25.48

It’s a classic for a reason. This edition comes with a spot-the-difference game on the cover, original collectable poster, gatefold with separate checklists, and never-seen-before sections of artwork in each scene. There’s no doubt this makes for a fun and interactive family activity.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.