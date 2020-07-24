10 best hotels for your weekend staycation

stay·ca·tion

A holiday spent in one's home country rather than abroad

Months of staying at home and bound to Singapore has got many, and I mean many of us hungry for travel. While leisure travel to other countries is still not a viable option at this time, the opening of hotels around Singapore has allowed many of us to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Guaranteed that safe distancing measures and protocols are in place, here is a curated list of hotels that are now opened for staycations.

If you're looking for a quick weekend stay away from the compounds of your home, we've got the best options for you!

Shangri-La Hotel

View this post on Instagram We're excited to announce that we're finally open for staycations! Escape to our tropical sanctuary in the heart of the city, to relax and rejuvenate the mind and body with our range of staycation packages ❣️ Find out more at https://bit.ly/slsstayoffers 📸: @christina__brennan A post shared by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore (@shangrilasg) on Jul 14, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

Perhaps the most iconic on the list, Shangri-La Hotel has been serving guests since 1971. Commonly associated with superb service and pristine quality, a short stay at Shangri-La will whisk you into landscapes akin to Bali.

Spanning across 15 acres of tropical gardens (so you know there's more than adequate distancing between everyone), guests are welcomed by the lush greenery amidst the city-state.

There are 11 restaurants in the hotel that serve international cuisine that varies from Italian, to Chinese and Japanese. You don't even have to step out of the hotel to get your food! Facilities include:

Wi-Fi and broadband Internet access

Business Centre

Horizon Club Lounge

Facilities for the Physically Handicapped

Parking Facilities

In-Room Safety Deposit Box

TV Channel (view in-room TV guide here)

Butler Service in Suites (Valley Wing)

Postal / Courier Service

Express Check-in and Check-out

Laundry and Valet Service

Chi, The Spa

Health Club

Outdoor Swimming Pool

M Social

Famous for their loft rooms, M Social is the go-to hotel for a short staycation to spruce up your Instagram feed. Its downtown location also makes it a stone's throw from anywhere you decide to visit on your staycation.

If you're not into human interaction, M Social has their very own robot breakfast chef (AUSCA) which makes for an interesting meal to start your day!

Facilities include:

Friendly autonomous staff members

Complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi

Open Communal Spaces

In-house modern Asian cuisine at Beast & Butterflies

Order & Grab - Pick up your meals or get them delivered to your room

Outdoor Swimming Pool

Fitness Centre

Marriott Tang Plaza

Marriott Tang Plaza perfectly blends the ancient Chinese aesthetic with modern architecture. With oriental-styled terraces being a key concept, you feel like you're in a modernised Chinese palace from the dramas.

Of course, the stylish rooms and facilities provide a suitable place to rest and relax as you go about your staycation. Furthermore, their selection of Western and Cantonese food will surely make for a great culinary experience.

Facilities include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

M Club Lounge

Fitness Centre

Outdoor Pool

Whirlpool

Serena Spa

Limousine Service

Safe Deposit Box (Front Desk)

Valet dry-cleaning

Ascott Orchard

If shopping is on your to-do list during your staycation, you should really consider Ascott Orchard among your choices. It's linked to Paragon so any shopping spree is easily accessible when you head out.

Should you decide to spend your day within the hotel, there are an array of facilities which are accessible to guests, so there's never a boring day!

Facilities include:

24-hour reception

Pocket Wi-Fi Rental

Outdoor Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi

Housekeeping Services

Gymnasium

Residents Lounge

Children's Playground

Yotel Orchard

Arguably the most unique hotel on this list, Yotel Orchard has a very futuristic vibe to the place. With purple neon lights and automated robots, Yotel is like a peek into what could be the future of hotels.

Despite the relatively small room sizes, it manages to fit everything you need into each "cabin" which appeals to minimalists. The adjustable smart bed is also a cool and unique feature which makes the stay here truly one of a kind.

Facilities include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Adjustable SmartBed with Gel Memory Foam

SmartTV

Komyuniti Restaurant

Outdoor Swimming Pool

Parking

Gym (temporarily closed)

Automated Amenities Delivery

Amoy Hotel Singapore

Traditional Chinese design with a modern twist. Amoy Singapore Hotel features the best of both worlds as you experience the culture of ancient China while retaining the comfort of modern amenities.

Inspired by the Zhengzhou ancestors who eventually settled in Singapore, this unique hotel is a tribute to the rich history of the hotel's location.

With only 37 rooms available, customer service is very much about you as they are able to give you their undivided attention 24/7.

Facilities include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

2 Rooftop Pools

24h Gymnasium

Infinity Pool

24h Guest Services

Capella Singapore

If you would like to take your staycation a little further than the mainland, Capella Singapore is a great place to unwind. Located in Sentosa, you are technically leaving the hustle and bustle of the country.

Personally, the best part about staying in Capella Singapore is the view from your room. The lush greenery really makes it feel as though you're in another country.

Being close to Palawan beach also makes it a great place to catch the sunset!

Facilities include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Cassia Restaurant

The Knolls Restaurant

Bob's Bar

Chef's Table

Auriga Spa

Gymnasium

Babysitting

Car rental

lyf Funan Singapore

lyf Funan Singapore is a rather special hotel with an interpersonal experience promoted by their many shared spaces.

If the idea of living in a dormitory appeals to you, lyf Funan Singapore features many shared spaces such as the laundry room, communal kitchen and lounge.

It is no doubt going to be an interesting experience and who knows you might even make a new friend on your staycation!

Facilities include:

High-speed Wi-Fi

Multi-Function Mobile App

Laundry Room

Shared Kitchen

Communal Lounge

Gymnasium

ONE15 Marina Club

One of the more exclusive picks on this list, ONE15 Marina Club houses only 26 rooms in its hotel. Located in Sentosa Cove, be transported to an oasis far from the hectic city scene as you indulge in their many entertainment and leisure facilities.

Their unique yacht charter services are great for a little 2D1N trip along the waters of Singapore!

Facilities include:

Cable Television

Yacht Chartering

Infinity Swimming Pool

Fitness Centre

Tennis Courts

Arcade Room

Bicycle Rental

Spa Rael

The Warehouse Hotel

Last but not least, The Warehouse Hotel is a special experience altogether. What was previously a warehouse in the olden days has been transformed into a beautiful boutique hotel which still pays homage to its roots.

The hanging gears in the lobby give a very steampunk yet aesthetic vibe to the place which suits the whole warehouse concept.

Their complimentary in-room speaker is also a nice touch which adds a little vibrancy to your duration of stay. The Warehouse Hotel is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed!

Facilities include:

Complimentary High-speed Wi-Fi

Bang & Olufsen Speaker

Minibar

Po Restaurant

Lobby Bar

Outdoor Swimming Pool

*There may be certain facilities that might be unavailable now due to safety measures and we recommend that you check in with the hotel before booking/heading for your stay.

That concludes our list of 10 hotels for your weekend staycation. Do check out the Singapore Tourism Board's list of approved hotels to get a better understanding of the current situation and where you can go.

Remember to wear a mask and stay safe during your staycation!

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Shopback.