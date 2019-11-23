10 best kids' activities for school holidays in Singapore for every budget

Parents, brace yourself. School holidays in Singapore are upon us. Instead of getting occupied with school homework and term activities, your energetic and easily bored kids now stay at home. That doesn’t bode well.

Whether it’s because your kids have been working so hard and deserve a treat, or, you just don’t want to be home alone with antsy kids, you should plan some things to do with your kids this school holidays.

Here’re our top picks on things to do in Singapore with kids that cost anywhere between free to over $500.

TOP 10 HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN IN SINGAPORE FOR EVERY BUDGET (DEC 2019)

Kids’ activity Price Admiralty Park Playground Free Kids’ activities and workshops at National Art Gallery Mostly free Christmas Wonderland From $6 We’re the Furballs Dog Cafe From $9.50 to $12.50 The Cat Cafe $16 Kidz Amaze (Toa Payoh & Jurong) $14 (off peak)

$18 (peak) Splash @ Kidz Amaze (Punggol) $16 (off peak)

$20 (peak) Let ’em Play Drone & Robotics Workshop From $18 per hour KidZania From $58.90 Coding Class at Saturday Kids $590 to $660

EXPLORE A UNIQUE PLAYGROUND AT ADMIRALTY PARK (FREE)

Admiralty Park is the largest park in Singapore where a river runs through (Sungei Cina). Isn’t that poetic? But this won’t be something that will get the kids too excited.

What will get them truly excited is the record number of slides in the Admiralty Park playground — 26 slides in total — designed to take advantage of the hilly ground the park is on.

You have to try the 34-metre long slide, the widest and longest in a public park in Singapore.

If your kid’s competitive, you can go on the Double Barrel Slides with him and see who will emerge the faster from the 23-metre long, 9-metre tall tube slides.

They’re the longest and tallest tube slides in a local public park!

The best part? It is FREE!

Address: 31 Riverside Rd, Admiralty Park, Singapore 739087

KIDS' ACTIVITIES AT NATIONAL ART GALLERY (MOSTLY FREE)

National Art Gallery is known being kid-friendly with many workshops and activities.

Currently, at Gallery Kids, there is a Pattern Maker exhibition where you can create minimalist art using shapes that are inspired by Kim Lim and Rasheed Araeen’s artworks.

There are other kids’ activities and programmes ongoing at the National Art Gallery:

Programme Ages Cost What is it When is it Drop-in activities Ages 4 and up Free Activity guides Select weekends and public holidays Book In A Nook 3 to 6 years old Free Listen to storytelling at National Gallery’s permanent galleries Every first Saturday Stories in Art 4 to 8 years old Free Learn the stories behind the art you see at the galleries from professional storytellers Every second Saturday & Sunday Family Art Workshops 7 to 12 years old $20 (adult-child pair)

$30 per adult-child trio Make art under the guidance of experts Every second Saturday of the month from 1.30pm to 3pm Tween workshops 11 to 16 years old $30 per pax Go behind the scenes and learn how art is being made for exhibitions Select Saturdays in June, November and December

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Rd, Singapore 178957

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND (FROM $6)

The Christmas Wonderland is an annual affair at Gardens By The Bay.