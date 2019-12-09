10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

PHOTO: Pixabay
Alevin Chan
SingSaver.com.sg

Getting a full-body massage can be a great way to relieve stress as well as soothe those nagging muscle aches that just won't seem to go away.

Life in Singapore can be so hectic that a 60-minute massage is an ideal way to just unplug from it all, and give yourself time to rest and reflect.

When everything lines up right - the ambience is ideal, the treatment suits your budget and your therapist is hitting all the right spots - a massage is the very definition of an affordable luxury.

If you've ever been to Bangkok with your friends, you know how much Singaporeans love getting massages.

Since you can't always drop everything and jet off to the Land of Smiles every time your shoulder starts cricking, fortunately there are a couple of decent massage chains in Singapore.

We surveyed 10 popular (and non-illicit) massage places in Singapore. We've sorted the chains and/or treatments according to three budget bands: under $70, under $120 and under $200 for a 60-minute session.

Read on for the 10 best massage places in Singapore 2019 for low, mid and high budgets.

BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE FOR UNDER $70

MASSAGE CHAIN 60-MINUTE BODY MASSAGE MASSAGE TYPES LOCATION(S)
Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa $48 Deep Tissue Oil, Swedish Oil, Shiatsu Thomson, Siglap
Massage Master $55-60 Complete Body Massage Bedok
Healing Touch $55-$58.50 4P Tension Relief Massage, Thai Fusion, Shiatsu/Acupressure, Deep Tissue, 
Asian Fusion		 Yishun, Alexandra, Upper Thomson, Novena, Fort Canning, Tampines Central, Orchard Tanglin, Dhoby Ghaut
Han Dynasty Spa $55 Oriental Body Massage Thomson, Alexandra Village, Balestier
$65 Thai Body Massage
Le Spa $66 Urban Fusion, Balinese, Swedish Club Street, Upper Bukit Timah, River Valley
HealSpa $66.34 Swedish, Shiatsu Tanjong Pagar, Liang Court, Sengkang
Imperial Spa $69 Swedish Oil, Qi Renewal Bukit Timah, Jalan Kayu

CHEAPEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $70

Seeing as to how competitive the market is for massage services in Singapore, it’s not surprising to find plenty of options for under $70. 

Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa was found to offer the lowest priced 60-minute full body massage in our research. At just $48, you can pick from three popular massage types: Deep Tissue Oil Massage, Swedish Oil Massage or Shiatsu Massage. You can also request various add-ons to enhance your session, including hot stone therapy or aromatherapy. 

Massage Master in Bedok charges $60 ($55 for members) for a 60-minute Complete Body Massage, giving a chance for all your areas of concern to be worked over. They also offer a membership scheme at $10 per year which unlocks lower prices. Members also earn points at 1 point per $1 spent, which can be redeemed for vouchers or massage sessions. 

Healing Touch offers a selection of five different massage types, all priced between $55 and $58.50. They are also one of the more prolific massage chains in Singapore, operating in eight locations. The low price, wide variety of massages and widespread location means Healing Touch checks all the basic boxes. 

Han Dynasty Spa offers two types of 60-minute body massages – Oriental Body Massage at $55 and Thai Body Massage at $65. Ladies might wanna check out Tuesday Ladies-only special, during which you can get a 60-minute full body massage at just $45. Do read the terms and conditions before booking. 

Le Spa offers a selection of three different massages – Urban Fusion, Balinese and Swedish – at a budget-friendly price of $66 for 1 hour. Top-up $20 if you’d like to enhance your massage with a scrub or aromatherapy treatment, gua sha and cupping or even ear candling. 

HealSpa is another option that’s good for both body and wallet. Choose either a Swedish massage (said to be good for relieving tension and improving blood flow) or a Shiatsu massage (for eliminating muscle soreness and stiffness). Either massage will cost you $66.34 for 1 hour.

Imperial Spa comes in at the tail-end of our low-budget massage selections, with two different 60-minute full-body massage treatments that costs $69 per session. You can choose either Swedish Oil massage for deep tissue relaxation or the signature Qi Revival massage, which focuses on trigger points to promote your body’s natural healing.  

BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $120

MASSAGE CHAIN 1-HOUR BODY MASSAGE MASSAGE TYPES LOCATION(S)
Healing Touch $75 Bojin Orthopaedic Massage Yishun, Alexandra, Upper Thomson, Novena, Fort Canning, Tampines Central, Orchard Tanglin, Dhoby Ghaut
$80 Lymphatic Drainage Massage
HealSpa $101.65 Aromatherapy, Hot Stone, Lymphatic Detoxification Tanjong Pagar, Liang Court

MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE FOR MID-RANGE BUDGETS UNDER $120

Seeking more specialised therapies but don’t want to break the bank? The following massage chains allow you to snag sessions for a cool $100 for a 60-minute treatment. Think cozy rooms, meditation music and peace and quiet. 

Healing Touch offers two additional therapies that are priced slightly higher.

The Bojin Orthopedic Massage ($70) focuses on stimulating the meridian channels and acupressure points using varying rhythm with a specialised tool and massage, with the aim to bring about healing and relief of specific pain conditions.

Meanwhile, the Lymphatic Drainage Massage ($80) uses mild stretching movements and light pressure to stimulate the lymphatic system, reducing pain, clearing congestion and eliminating excess water retention.

HealSpa has another tier of massages that cater to those seeking specific health outcomes. The Aromatherapy Massage incorporates essential oils to repair the nervous system, relieve stress and improve mood, memory and immunity.

The Hot Stone Massage is designed for shedding excess fat, achieving detoxification and shedding of cold dampness in the body. Lastly, the Lymphatic Detoxification massage aims to promote lymphatic circulation for illness prevention.

It also results in softer more elastic skin and a healthy glow. All three massages are available at $101.65 for 1 hour. 

BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $200

MASSAGE CHAIN 1-HOUR BODY MASSAGE MASSAGE TYPES LOCATION(S)
Ikeda Spa $130-$190 Relaxation, Prenatal, Sports, Aromatherapy, Acupressure, Deep Tissue, Detox, Zen Candle Bukit Timah, Clarke Quay
Spa Esprit $135-$150 Classic Swedish, Acupressure, Tui Na, 
Hot Stone		 Wheelock Place, Great World City, Raffles City
Remede Spa: The St Regis $190 Customised (various techniques and oil blends) Tanglin

LUXURY MASSAGES FOR UNDER $200

If you’re in the mood for luxurious pampering, the following massage locations promise not just a session, but an experience with qualified certified therapists in plush environments.  

Ikeda Spa is probably known for being the next best thing to actually taking a flight to Japan and dipping yourself in an onsen. 

The multi-award winning spa offers eight different types of treatments, catering to diverse needs from body relaxation to pre-natal. For something different, try the Ganbanyoku Detox ($190) massage, which is performed on a hot stone bed for a 2-in-1 massage and sauna session.

Another crowd favourite is the Zen Candle Therapy ($190) massage, which incorporates deep tissue and Swedish techniques, along with a specialty candle that melts into a skin nourishing salve. 

Spa Esprit is an upscale, stylish spa with outlets in the shopping and CBD core of Singapore to serve its target clientele of harried professionals seeking a perk-me-up.

It provides four different massages that uses different combinations of essential oils, hot stones and massage techniques for a multi-sensory session.

Try the Classic Scentsational ($135) for a fuss-free massage that lets you pick from one of 16 custom oil blends. Or get rid of body stress with the Tui Na ($135) treatment, which opens up meridiens to restore qi flow.

Remede Spathe in-house spa at The St Regis, styles itself as a decadent urban sanctuary with treatments inspired by ancient traditions.

Drop in for a 1-hr massage ($190), which your therapist will customise according to your goals and needs, using a combination of specialty products, aromatherapy oils and massage techniques.

This article was first published in SingSaver.

More about
Lifestyle massages Beauty Spa

TRENDING

Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Woman suffered fractured skull, needed 30 stitches after near collision with PMD rider
Woman suffered fractured skull, needed 30 stitches after near collision with PMD rider
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu&#039;s nose
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

LIFESTYLE

Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes

SERVICES