10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

Getting a full-body massage can be a great way to relieve stress as well as soothe those nagging muscle aches that just won't seem to go away.

Life in Singapore can be so hectic that a 60-minute massage is an ideal way to just unplug from it all, and give yourself time to rest and reflect.

When everything lines up right - the ambience is ideal, the treatment suits your budget and your therapist is hitting all the right spots - a massage is the very definition of an affordable luxury.

If you've ever been to Bangkok with your friends, you know how much Singaporeans love getting massages.

Since you can't always drop everything and jet off to the Land of Smiles every time your shoulder starts cricking, fortunately there are a couple of decent massage chains in Singapore.

We surveyed 10 popular (and non-illicit) massage places in Singapore. We've sorted the chains and/or treatments according to three budget bands: under $70, under $120 and under $200 for a 60-minute session.

Read on for the 10 best massage places in Singapore 2019 for low, mid and high budgets.

BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE FOR UNDER $70

CHEAPEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $70

Seeing as to how competitive the market is for massage services in Singapore, it’s not surprising to find plenty of options for under $70.

Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa was found to offer the lowest priced 60-minute full body massage in our research. At just $48, you can pick from three popular massage types: Deep Tissue Oil Massage, Swedish Oil Massage or Shiatsu Massage. You can also request various add-ons to enhance your session, including hot stone therapy or aromatherapy.

Massage Master in Bedok charges $60 ($55 for members) for a 60-minute Complete Body Massage, giving a chance for all your areas of concern to be worked over. They also offer a membership scheme at $10 per year which unlocks lower prices. Members also earn points at 1 point per $1 spent, which can be redeemed for vouchers or massage sessions.