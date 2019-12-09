10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

Getting a full-body massage can be a great way to relieve stress as well as soothe those nagging muscle aches that just won't seem to go away.
Life in Singapore can be so hectic that a 60-minute massage is an ideal way to just unplug from it all, and give yourself time to rest and reflect.
When everything lines up right - the ambience is ideal, the treatment suits your budget and your therapist is hitting all the right spots - a massage is the very definition of an affordable luxury.
If you've ever been to Bangkok with your friends, you know how much Singaporeans love getting massages.
Since you can't always drop everything and jet off to the Land of Smiles every time your shoulder starts cricking, fortunately there are a couple of decent massage chains in Singapore.
We surveyed 10 popular (and non-illicit) massage places in Singapore. We've sorted the chains and/or treatments according to three budget bands: under $70, under $120 and under $200 for a 60-minute session.
Read on for the 10 best massage places in Singapore 2019 for low, mid and high budgets.
BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE FOR UNDER $70
|MASSAGE CHAIN
|60-MINUTE BODY MASSAGE
|MASSAGE TYPES
|LOCATION(S)
|Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa
|$48
|Deep Tissue Oil, Swedish Oil, Shiatsu
|Thomson, Siglap
|Massage Master
|$55-60
|Complete Body Massage
|Bedok
|Healing Touch
|$55-$58.50
|4P Tension Relief Massage, Thai Fusion, Shiatsu/Acupressure, Deep Tissue,
Asian Fusion
|Yishun, Alexandra, Upper Thomson, Novena, Fort Canning, Tampines Central, Orchard Tanglin, Dhoby Ghaut
|Han Dynasty Spa
|$55
|Oriental Body Massage
|Thomson, Alexandra Village, Balestier
|$65
|Thai Body Massage
|Le Spa
|$66
|Urban Fusion, Balinese, Swedish
|Club Street, Upper Bukit Timah, River Valley
|HealSpa
|$66.34
|Swedish, Shiatsu
|Tanjong Pagar, Liang Court, Sengkang
|Imperial Spa
|$69
|Swedish Oil, Qi Renewal
|Bukit Timah, Jalan Kayu
CHEAPEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $70
Seeing as to how competitive the market is for massage services in Singapore, it’s not surprising to find plenty of options for under $70.
Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa was found to offer the lowest priced 60-minute full body massage in our research. At just $48, you can pick from three popular massage types: Deep Tissue Oil Massage, Swedish Oil Massage or Shiatsu Massage. You can also request various add-ons to enhance your session, including hot stone therapy or aromatherapy.
Massage Master in Bedok charges $60 ($55 for members) for a 60-minute Complete Body Massage, giving a chance for all your areas of concern to be worked over. They also offer a membership scheme at $10 per year which unlocks lower prices. Members also earn points at 1 point per $1 spent, which can be redeemed for vouchers or massage sessions.
Healing Touch offers a selection of five different massage types, all priced between $55 and $58.50. They are also one of the more prolific massage chains in Singapore, operating in eight locations. The low price, wide variety of massages and widespread location means Healing Touch checks all the basic boxes. Han Dynasty Spa offers two types of 60-minute body massages – Oriental Body Massage at $55 and Thai Body Massage at $65. Ladies might wanna check out Tuesday Ladies-only special, during which you can get a 60-minute full body massage at just $45. Do read the terms and conditions before booking. Le Spa offers a selection of three different massages – Urban Fusion, Balinese and Swedish – at a budget-friendly price of $66 for 1 hour. Top-up $20 if you’d like to enhance your massage with a scrub or aromatherapy treatment, gua sha and cupping or even ear candling. HealSpa is another option that’s good for both body and wallet. Choose either a Swedish massage (said to be good for relieving tension and improving blood flow) or a Shiatsu massage (for eliminating muscle soreness and stiffness). Either massage will cost you $66.34 for 1 hour. Imperial Spa comes in at the tail-end of our low-budget massage selections, with two different 60-minute full-body massage treatments that costs $69 per session. You can choose either Swedish Oil massage for deep tissue relaxation or the signature Qi Revival massage, which focuses on trigger points to promote your body’s natural healing. BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $120 MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE FOR MID-RANGE BUDGETS UNDER $120 Seeking more specialised therapies but don’t want to break the bank? The following massage chains allow you to snag sessions for a cool $100 for a 60-minute treatment. Think cozy rooms, meditation music and peace and quiet. Healing Touch offers two additional therapies that are priced slightly higher. The Bojin Orthopedic Massage ($70) focuses on stimulating the meridian channels and acupressure points using varying rhythm with a specialised tool and massage, with the aim to bring about healing and relief of specific pain conditions. Meanwhile, the Lymphatic Drainage Massage ($80) uses mild stretching movements and light pressure to stimulate the lymphatic system, reducing pain, clearing congestion and eliminating excess water retention. HealSpa has another tier of massages that cater to those seeking specific health outcomes. The Aromatherapy Massage incorporates essential oils to repair the nervous system, relieve stress and improve mood, memory and immunity. The Hot Stone Massage is designed for shedding excess fat, achieving detoxification and shedding of cold dampness in the body. Lastly, the Lymphatic Detoxification massage aims to promote lymphatic circulation for illness prevention. It also results in softer more elastic skin and a healthy glow. All three massages are available at $101.65 for 1 hour. BEST MASSAGES IN SINGAPORE UNDER $200 LUXURY MASSAGES FOR UNDER $200 If you’re in the mood for luxurious pampering, the following massage locations promise not just a session, but an experience with qualified certified therapists in plush environments. Ikeda Spa is probably known for being the next best thing to actually taking a flight to Japan and dipping yourself in an onsen. The multi-award winning spa offers eight different types of treatments, catering to diverse needs from body relaxation to pre-natal. For something different, try the Ganbanyoku Detox ($190) massage, which is performed on a hot stone bed for a 2-in-1 massage and sauna session. Another crowd favourite is the Zen Candle Therapy ($190) massage, which incorporates deep tissue and Swedish techniques, along with a specialty candle that melts into a skin nourishing salve. Spa Esprit is an upscale, stylish spa with outlets in the shopping and CBD core of Singapore to serve its target clientele of harried professionals seeking a perk-me-up. It provides four different massages that uses different combinations of essential oils, hot stones and massage techniques for a multi-sensory session. Try the Classic Scentsational ($135) for a fuss-free massage that lets you pick from one of 16 custom oil blends. Or get rid of body stress with the Tui Na ($135) treatment, which opens up meridiens to restore qi flow. Remede Spa, the in-house spa at The St Regis, styles itself as a decadent urban sanctuary with treatments inspired by ancient traditions. Drop in for a 1-hr massage ($190), which your therapist will customise according to your goals and needs, using a combination of specialty products, aromatherapy oils and massage techniques. This article was first published in SingSaver.
