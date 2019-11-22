10 best omakase restaurants in Singapore for indecisive Japanese food lovers

Craving for good Japanese food and not planning to visit Japan any time soon? Don’t worry, say “I trust you” to the chefsjapan and get the very best.

An omakase meal is an essential Japanese culinary experience. Omakase literally means “I trust you” or “I leave it to you”, not something the Japanese take lightly.

The diner is giving himself over to the chefs, who will turn out a dizzying showcase of courses that are typically reflective of the season’s best produce and the kitchen’s signature cooking style.

Omakase is a fine, long-standing tradition but it doesn’t work everywhere. In general, large or chain restaurants are a no-go.

Places that are smaller, intimate, and which bring in produce on a very regular basis, are the places for omakase.

You want to be part of the experience, so do sit near the chef. Don’t, however, go for omakase if you’re a picky eater.

You should be willing to try everything and have few dietary restrictions.

Singapore has Japanese restaurants aplenty, but it’s only at these where the omakase experience is a cut above the rest

1. SHOUKOUWA SUSHI RESTAURANT