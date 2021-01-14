10 best online bicycle shops in Singapore to buy cheap bikes

Bored of stay-home workouts and looking to get some fresh air while working up a sweat? You might want to give cycling a try. Here are 10 online bicycle shops to get you started.

Contrary to popular belief, cycling is not just for those who are extremely fit or participate in triathlons. In fact, it is a low-impact exercise that’s great for any age and fitness level.

All you need to get started is a sturdy bike, some gym clothes, a face mask and a can-do attitude.

If you’re ready to roll up your exercise mats (because there’s only so many burpees one can do at home) and give cycling a try, here are 10 online bicycle shops where you can get inexpensive bicycles and have them delivered right to your doorstep.

Shop Address Contact Best for Delivery fee Decathlon Multiple outlets islandwide 3110 0100

Email: support-singapore@decathlon.com Variety of bikes for all levels Free standard delivery for orders above $60 Orders under $60 will incur a $10 standard delivery charge Free express delivery for orders above $120 Orders under $120 will incur a $20 express delivery charge Aleoca 202 Bedok South Avenue 1, Blk B #03-11, Singapore 469332 6272 0330

Email: enquiry@aleoca.com Variety of bikes for all levels $15 delivery charge applies to all orders Cheap John’s Enterprise 598 Sembawang Road, Singapore 758456 6753 7134Email: cheapjohnent@gmail.com Variety of bikes for all levels Call to enquire Rodalink Multiple outlets islandwide 6795 4320

Email: rodalink.sg@rodalink.com Variety of bikes for all levels Free delivery for orders above $500 Orders under $500 will incur a $10 delivery charge Orders under $100 will incur a $5 delivery charge Tay Junction Second Avenue Junction, 733 Bukit Timah Road #01-01, Singapore 269748 6462 5158

Email: info@tayjunction.com.sg Competition bikes $30 delivery charge applies to all orders Treknology3 14 Jalan Kilang Barat, Singapore159356 8308 3475

Email: treknology.online@gmail.com Variety of bikes for all levels Free delivery for orders above $500 Orders under $500 will incur a $10 delivery charge Hello Bicycle Byland Building, 135 Middle Road #01-01, Singapore 188975 6333 0054

Email: singapore@hellobicycle.com.sg City bikes $35 delivery charge applies to all orders FootLoops 1 Soon Lee Street, Pioneer Centre #03-17, Singapore 627605 9680 3991

Email: jeffrey@footloops.sg City bikes Free delivery for orders above $500 Orders under $500 will incur a $35 delivery charge JiJi.SG 55 Tuas Crescent, Singapore 638743 6747 4789

Email: sales@jiji.sg Variety of bikes for all levels Free delivery for orders above $250 Orders under $250 will incur a $30 delivery charge To Go Parts Online marketplace – Variety of bikes for all levels Depending on seller

From road to mountain and competition bikes, Decathlon has them all. With the cheapest adult bike priced at $200 and kids bike at $100, you will definitely be able to find something that fits your budget here.

To save even more, you might want to camp on Decathlon’s site as they offer discounts on bikes but don’t always announce them. Oh, and since your bike costs more than $60, you get it delivered to your house without any additional costs!

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Contact: 3110 0100 or support-singapore@decathlon.com

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

Aleoca 27.5" Full Aluminium Alloy Hardtail MTB Tiranno Locale Posted by Aleoca Pro Singapore Pte Ltd on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

A homegrown brand, you would’ve most likely seen Aleoca’s colourful bikes the last time you visited NTUC FairPrice Xtra or Giant Hypermarket.

They have a wide range of bicycles that include city, mountain, road, hybrid and foldable bikes at affordable prices at their online store. Their cheapest adult city bike is priced at $149 and a standard kids bike at $99.

Address: 202 Bedok South Avenue 1, Blk B #03-11, Singapore 469332

Contact: 6272 0330 or enquiry@aleoca.com

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

Remember when you were a kid and your parents took you to the neighbourhood bike shop to get your first set of wheels?

Well, that’s what Cheap John’s Enterprise is — a neighbourhood bike shop that carries a wide range of affordable bikes and accessories.

On its Carousell page, you can find fixie (single-gear), mountain and road bicycles from brands like Totem, BMX, Cannondale and Upland. Prices for adult bikes start at $119 and kids bikes start at $110.

Address: 598 Sembawang Road, Singapore 758456

Contact: 6753 7134 or cheapjohnent@gmail.com

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

Suited for all levels, Rodalink’s online store offers a wide range of bicycles, spare parts, accessories and apparel from brands like Polygon, Shimano, KORE, Continental and more. For those who know exactly what they want, there’s the option of building your own bike and customising each part to your preference.

Prices for adult bikes start at $399 and kids bikes start at $149. You might be raising your eyebrows now because that isn’t exactly cheap, but given that their bikes are built with branded parts, it does work out to be a pretty good deal.

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Contact: 6795 4320 or rodalink.sg@rodalink.com

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

Looking to take cycling seriously or shopping for a new triathlon bike? Then head over to Tay Junction. Here, you will find competition grade bikes, spare parts and accessories from premium brands like Giant, Liv, SRAM, RockShox, Limar and Cadex.

However, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for these beauties as the price for an adult bike starts at a cool $1,000 — which is an affordable price to pay for a competition bike considering some cost more than $15,000.

Address: Second Avenue Junction, 733 Bukit Timah Road #01-01, Singapore 269748

Contact: 6462 5158 or info@tayjunction.com.sg

Best for: Competition bikes

Treknology3 carries a wide range of bikes, parts and accessories from premium brands like Trek, Litespeed, Electra and Mirraco. Whether you are just starting out, looking for a daily commute bike or one to use on your next triathlon, you’ll likely find it all here.



Prices for adult bikes start at $590 and kids bikes start at $319. And if you’re looking for a good bargain, head over to their sale page where you can sometimes find off-season bikes for up to 40per cent off!

Address: 14 Jalan Kilang Barat, Singapore 159356

Contact: 8308 3475 or treknology.online@gmail.com

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

A one-stop bicycle shop, Hello Bicycle carries a range of city bikes, accessories and apparel, while also providing bike rental and repair services.

When we say city bikes, what we really mean are classic-looking bikes from brands like Linus, Schulz and TokyoBike that have leather saddles, coloured tyres and are lightweight enough to carry up a flight of stairs. Prices for adult bikes start at a sweet $600 and kids bikes start at around $160.

Address: Byland Building, 135 Middle Road #01-01, Singapore 188975

Contact: 6333 0054 or singapore@hellobicycle.com.sg

Best for: City bikes

FootLoops is the place to go if you’re looking for a set of vintage-inspired wheels. No mountain or competition bikes here, only really pretty and colourful city, road and foldable bikes from brands like Savorello, Mumar, Kawasaki, Stitch and Kolor.



Think fancy leather saddles and handles, wicker baskets, vintage headlights, thin tyres and oh-so-sleek metal frames — the kind you see in old movies. Prices for adult bikes start at $320 and kids bikes start at $230.

Address: 1 Soon Lee Street, Pioneer Centre #03-17, Singapore 627605

Contact: 9680 3991 or jeffrey@footloops.sg

Best for: City bikes

PHOTO: Jiji.sg

You might think that we’ve listed this wrongly, but we assure you that we haven’t. Apart from home storage solutions, furniture and gym equipment, JiJi.SG also has a selection of affordable bicycles for both adults and children.

Just note that you wouldn’t find any fancy or competition bicycles here, but basic ones that do their job of getting you from point A to B in a jiffy. Prices for adult bikes start at $129.90 and kids bikes start at $59.90.

Address: 55 Tuas Crescent, Singapore 638743

Contact: 6747 4789 or sales@jiji.sg

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

This is the place where cyclists of all levels gather online. To Go Parts is an all-in-one marketplace, forum, magazine and yellow pages for bicycle shops around Singapore. Here you will find all the information you need about bicycle prices, cycling routes, product reviews and more.

For those who are on the fence about investing in a bicycle (especially if you’re looking at competition bikes), you’re in luck! On To Go Parts’ marketplace, you can find used bikes, parts and accessories that are still in great condition for much less than its retail price.

Address: Online marketplace

Best for: Variety of bikes for all levels

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.