10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

First, let us say, you don’t need to be North American to want to get in on the annual Turkey Fest.
It’s simply a great time to get together with friends (i.e., a Friendsgiving) and express your gratitude for the previous year’s blessings. (Read about our American expat blogger’s thoughts on this very subject.)
But, if the thought of spending hours in the kitchen whipping up a proper Thanksgiving meal – think roasted turkey with all the sides and pies – sounds daunting, don’t stress.
There are plenty of ways to get your fill of these iconic American and Canadian comfort foods right here on the Little Red Dot.
Gobble, gobble!
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Brewerkz Riverside Point is throwing an awesome buffet that includes hearty butternut squash soup, roasted turkey and traditional potato gratin.
New on the buffet menu this year are canapés and an exclusive seafood bar to satisfy your tastebuds.
Don’t miss the specially brewed Pumpkin Ale, a richly amber-coloured seasonal pumpkin beer, spiced with clove, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg flower.
And, did we mention, all of Brewerkz draft beers are at happy hour prices throughout the buffet?
28 November
From $65++ per person
Table bookings: www.tickettailor.com/events/menupteltd1/318345
30 Merchant Rd, #01-05/06, 058282
You can’t go wrong with a buffet designed to tickle your taste buds with traditional delicacies in town at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.
Highlights on the Marriott Cafe‘s spread include roast turkey with dried fruits and chestnut bread stuffing, roast pork saddle stuffed with pancetta, slow-roasted Australian beef prime rib and pumpkin yoghurt trifle.
(Scroll down to slide 10 for takeaway treats, on pre-order till 25 November.)
28 November
$138++ per person
Reservations: www.singaporemarriott.com/christmas/dining-reservations
320 Orchard Rd, 238865
Switch things up with a special four-course festive meal that starts off with Snow Crab Salad and a soul-satisfying Roasted Chestnut & Fennel Soup.
For mains, select from the ocean-fresh Pan-seared Norwegian Salmon with sautéed vegetables, avocado salsa and saffron beurre blanc; or the gratifyingly tender 6-hour Sous Vide Turkey Roulade with walnut parsley pesto stuffing and sides of roasted greens, pearl onions and white truffle gravy as you soak in the tranquillity of the venue and gratitude vibes.
18 November to 30 December
From $48++ per person
Reservations: 6799 8809 or fnb@hfcsingapore.com
11 Canning Walk, 178881
Combine traditional trimmings with a contemporary touch at luxury hotel Capella Singapore in Sentosa.
For one night only, The Knolls‘ divine dinner menu by Chef de Cuisine Ignacio Moreno includes special roasted turkey carved à la minute and end your dinner with a delicious handmade pumpkin pie.
28 November
Reservations: 6591 5046 or knolls.singapore@capellahotels.com
1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297
This year’s sharing-style Thanksgiving menu at Meatsmith include Smoked Turkey served with Cranberry Sauce, Corn Bread Stuffing and a Mashed Potato & Turkey Gravy; Pan-Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pastrami, Chestnut and Caramelised Onions; Sweet Potato Casserole with Orange, Cinnamon Marshmallows and Pecan; Biscuits, Potato Rolls and Corn Bread; and the all time favourite Pumpkin Pie.
28 November
$98++ per person
Reservations: http://eventbrite.sg/e/meatsmith-thanksgiving-tickets-75102201707
167-169 Telok Ayer, 068620
It won’t be Thanksgiving without a slow-roasted Tom turkey and cornbread and sausage stuffing.
Savour these and more at Luke’s Oyster Bar & Chop House restaurants in Chinatown and Orchard Road.
We hear the Thanksgiving dinner menu has been a tradition since the founding of Luke’s in 2011 and the regular menu is not available for this one night. Seats are extremely limited so book early!
28 November
$98++ per person
Reservations: https://crm.lukes.com.sg/reservation
260 Orchard Rd, #03-02, 238855; and 22 Gemmill Lane, 069257
Bread Street Kitchen Singapore is cooking up a storm this Thanksgiving in true American style.
Take your pick from the set menu: traditional roasted stuffed turkey breast, pigs in blanket, roasted acorn pumpkin, cauliflower and almonds, cranberry, sage and onion gravy; braised turkey leg, champ mashed potatoes, roasted parsnips, pork crackling; Kuhlbarra Barramundi, Dutch mussels, purple cauliflower, asparagus lemon verbena and horseradish nage or spinach gnocchi with sundried tomato, mushrooms, winter black truffle.
28 and 29 November
From $79++ per person (minimum 2 persons)
Reservations: www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/bskmbs
#01-81, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, 018972
Popularly known as a great place to celebrate special occasion, Lawry’s The Prime Rib offers classic prime rib dinners carved from their resplendent silver carts, in addition to the Thanksgiving offerings featuring the Turkey & Prime Beef Combo.
Sounds like a traditional Thanksgiving meal we’re looking for!
28 November 2019
$128++ per person, $218++ per two
Reservations: http://lawrys.com.sg/reservations
333A Orchard Road, #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Mandarin Orchard, 238897
Want to celebrate Thanksgiving over a conscious feast made of sustainably-sourced produce? Mezza9‘s buffet highlights include classic roasted whole tom turkey, plant-based tofurky, slow roast mottainai lamb leg, barrumundi fillet, local roast meats, Thai gai yang chicken, carrot cake with chevre frosting, traditional granny smith apple pie, and of course, pumpkin pie.
28 November 2019
$118++ (adult), $158++ (adult with alcohol), $64++ (child)
Reservations: 6731 1234 or visit www.singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com/mezza9.html
10 Scotts Rd, Grand Hyatt, 228211
Prefer to express your gratitude in the comfort of your own home? We feel you! You can pre-order perfectly baked pies and other seasonal savouries from the following spots around SG:
This article was first published in The Finder.