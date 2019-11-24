10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

First, let us say, you don’t need to be North American to want to get in on the annual Turkey Fest.

It’s simply a great time to get together with friends (i.e., a Friendsgiving) and express your gratitude for the previous year’s blessings. (Read about our American expat blogger’s thoughts on this very subject.)

But, if the thought of spending hours in the kitchen whipping up a proper Thanksgiving meal – think roasted turkey with all the sides and pies – sounds daunting, don’t stress.

There are plenty of ways to get your fill of these iconic American and Canadian comfort foods right here on the Little Red Dot.

Gobble, gobble!

1. BREWERKZ RIVERSIDE POINT