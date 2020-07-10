10 big-ticket appliances that make living solo a breeze

We’ve talked about appliances and electronics that will make your living spaces stylish, clean, entertaining, and most importantly maintainable for one person in our post yesterday.

In this post, we’ll talk about big-ticket appliances that are crucial for your everyday life. These are a mix of state-of-the-art investment appliances that will last for a long time, compact ones that saves spaces and easy to carry when you move, or both.

Choosing big-ticket appliances for solo living can be tricky. Size may not matter so much compared to performance, so start by thinking about what works for you and prioritise and invest wisely.

Samsung quickdrive front load washing machine PHOTO: Samsung $1,199 Reduces washing time by up to 50 per cent using up to 20 per cent less energy without compromising its performance. It also features a handy small door to pop in any forgotten piece when the cycle has started. Bosch washer dryer $2,199 Can wash up to 8kg and dry up to 5kg. It also has a function that washes and dries 1kg laundry load under an hour with efficient energy and water. Perfect for solo daily use. Hafele built-in dishwasher PHOTO: Hafele $998 For those of you who are looking for a built-in dishwasher, this one measures 55.5 x 45.8 x 55cm (width x height x depth), which will fit comfortably in your standard kitchen carpentry. Bosch compact dishwasher $1,099 At 54.5cm-wide, 59.5cm-tall and 63cm-deep, this dishwasher is perfect for small spaces – simply put it on the counter. It offers six modes of washing, hushed operation, and glass protection technology. Sub-Zero 2 4-inch undercounter wine storage Price by request At just 61 cm wide, this wine storage can fit inside the kitchen carpentry (or elsewhere). It features dual temperature so you can store both reds and whites properly, and six slide-out racks that can hold up to 46 bottles so you can have your stash and build an investment collection too. Hafele Domino radiant HOB $588 Takes up a compact area of 30 x 52 cm. It features two radiant cooking zones with timer control, childproof lock, residual indicator heat, and overflow safety device system. Wolf 15-inch induction cooktop PHOTO: Wolf Price by request This 38-cm-wide glossy black ceramic cooktop features magnetic induction technology that evenly distributes heat to cookware while remaining relatively cool to the touch. It also responds 40 per cent faster to temperature than gas or electric hobs. Samsung twin cooling plus top mount freeze PHOTO: Samsung $1,169 Features two independent cooling systems. The freezer can be converted into a fridge with a push of a button. Measures 72cm in width and 178.5cm in height with 79cm depth. Sub-Zero 36-inch refrigerator/freezer with glass door PHOTO: Sub-Zero Price by request Sanitises the air every 20 minutes using NASA-based air purification technology, for your bragging rights. Features slide-out glass shelves so you can keep tabs of everything inside it with ease. Burpurr basic pet feeder PHOTO: Burpurr $99 So maybe you share your solo life with a pet or two. A pet feeder with a schedule function will make feeding them easier than ever. This one has a four-litre capacity and can set up to six meals per day. Suitable for cats, dogs and rabbits.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.