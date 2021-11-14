10 binge-worthy Netflix travel shows to inspire your next trip

With Singapore opening up the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to countries around the world, it's only natural to start doing your research on what to do in each country, popular tourist sites, places to eat, and more.

For fresh ideas and inspiration, check out these 10 travel shows on Netflix - and maybe learn a little more about the culture and history of these countries that are featured.

Twogether

Watch Vagabond star Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu bond as they complete missions to meet their fans across Asia.

Cleanse your eyes with the majestic architecture of Asia and also slowly fall in love with the cheeky friendship between Seung Gi and Jasper.

One season, eight episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

British comedian Jack Whitehall brings his elderly father to travel around the world in a "bachelor's gap year" type trip.

The dynamics between a rowdy, jovial son and his grumpy elderly father make this an entertaining one to watch.

Five seasons, two to six episodes each.

PHOTO: Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil

From the creator of the hit show Everybody Loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal travels the world to take on the different cultures and delicacies.

Definitely one to binge-watch, for the foodies out there.

Four seasons, five to six episodes each.

PHOTO: Netflix

Dark Tourist

If you prefer the unusual and creepy side of life, tune into Dark Tourist as it shows you macabre spots around the world.

This one is not for the faint of heart, but it's a good informational watch.

One season, eight episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

The Road to Red Restaurants List

Join Suda, a regular salaryman, as he travels across Japan in search of quaint restaurants on the verge of closing down.

Although the show is fictional, these restaurants exist in real life. If you've been to Japan, you'll know that you can't get enough of the simple and peaceful vibe that it has.

One season, 12 episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

Check out some of the world's most awe-inspiring hotels and the great lengths that they go to create the ultimate experience for their guests.

From Switzerland to Oman, these breathtaking views and once-in-a-lifetime experiences will definitely give you FOMO.

Two seasons, six to seven episodes each.

PHOTO: Netflix

Street Food: Asia

Street food is something that you commonly see overseas, but you hardly hear about the stories of these vendors.

Embark on a journey down the streets of Asia, and discover new delicacies and the stories of the people who create these flavourful dishes.

One season, nine episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

Restaurants on the Edge

Three food and design experts travel the world to revive failing restaurants by connecting them to their local culture and gorgeous views.

Definitely, a feel-good show as you watch these restaurants get a new start.

Two seasons, six to seven episodes each.

PHOTO: Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Travel around the world with renowned actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien to explore healthy and sustainable ways to live.

This is an interesting watch to learn how other people around the world live sustainably, and consider adopting similarly sustainable practices in our current lifestyle.

One season, eight episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody

Korean cold noodles, better known as naengmyeon, is something we often see in K-dramas as a refreshing summertime staple.

Ever wondered how it was derived? Jump into this two-episode documentary to discover the different styles of the beloved dish from Jeju to Pyongyang, and the history behind it.

One season, two episodes.

PHOTO: Netflix

This article was first published in Her World Online.