10 birthday deals to enjoy in Singapore to celebrate your special day

Another year older, another year wiser.

About scoring the best deals, we mean.

Birthdays call for a major pamper sesh, but that doesn't mean you've got to splash out. Check out these birthday deals in Singapore to sweeten your anniversary.

1. Hang out with animals for FREE

PHOTO: Instagram/visualindulgence

Spend your big day than amidst the majesty of nature. Get free entry to the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari and River Safari (when accompanied by a paying guest) on your birthday, or up to a week before or after it.

http://www.zoo.com.sg

2. Earn double points at Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, and BCBGMAXAZRIA

PHOTO: Lipstickandchapsticks.wordpress.com

When shopping at Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, or BCBGMAXAZRIA on your birthday, earn twice the usual redemption points on your Wing Tai Retail WT+ account, with which you can redeem dollar discounts. So if you’re a regular at any of these labels, yay!

http://wingtairetail.com.sg

3. Feast on a FREE lobster

PHOTO: Facebook/TheBoilerSG

Get a free lobster at The Boiler Louisiana Seafood & Beer during your birthday month. The promo requires that you order a Bombdiggity Bag and that there are a minimum of two diners. Make your reservation through The Boiler's website or Facebook page.

#01-06 Novelty BizCentre, 18 Howard Rd, Singapore 369585

http://www.theboiler.com.sg/

4. Earn double points and more at Sephora

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re a Sephora Beauty Pass member, earn double the usual bonus points during your birthday month. You might also quality to get other rewards, depending on your Beauty Pass membership scheme (either Black, White or Gold).

https://www.sephora.sg/beauty-pass

5. Get a FREE gigabyte of mobile data

PHOTO: Pexels

Don't hold back on the Facebook browsing. If you’re a Singtel mobile subscriber, you get a free additional 1GB of data during your birthday month. Depending on your telco, you also get birthday privileges at their respective partner establishments, like complimentary birthday cakes at restaurants.

http://www.singtel.com/

6. FREE cake and upsized coffee at Starbucks

PHOTO: Starbucks.com.sg

Starbucks card members with enough accumulated “stars” can redeem a complimentary slice of cake and get a complimentary beverage upgrade during their birthday month.

http://www.starbucks.com.sg/

7. Earn triple points at Ikea

PHOTO: Ikea

Ikea Family members earn 3x Bonus Points on the first home furnishing purchase made during your birthday month. Home sweet home.

http://ikea.com.sg/

8. Holiday at a super-fair price

PHOTO: Agoda.com

NTUC members get an extra 7 per cent off hotels booked through travel portal Agoda for bookings made on the 1st to 15th of the member’s birthday month. On top of discounts of up to 75 per cent off! Are you even paying anything?

http://www.ntuc.org.sg/

9. Enjoy a myriad of birthday treats at RWS

PHOTO: Resort World Sentosa

From a free lunch (with one paying guest) to free passes to Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark, Resorts World Sentosa offers its RWS Invites members a variety of fun ways to celebrate their birthday. Birthday perks depend on membership tier.

Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269http://rwsinvites.rwsentosa.com/

10. Discounts at Timberland

PHOTO: Timberland.com.sg

What better way to celebrate your birthday than shopping for new outfits for yourself? Timberland green card members enjoy $50 off, while gold card members enjoy $100 off throughout their birthday month.

http://www.timberland.com.sg/

This article was first published in The Finder.