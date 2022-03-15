10 bold and bright earrings to wear that are real conversation starters

Starting a conversation with someone you just got to know or haven’t seen in a long time may be a little awkward at first. And while some of us do enjoy discussing the unpredictable weather in Singapore or even talking about the latest NFTs, it might be a little overwhelming for others.

So what can you do when the situation presents itself in the near future? Well, believe it or not, adding statement pieces, more specifically earrings, like these must-haves might just be your saving grace.

Big, bright and bold, these statement-worthy accessories are sure to be the highlight of any conversation you’ll have. From Prada’s glitzy number to a classic, embellished pair of earrings by Roger Vivier, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite statement conversation-starting pieces below.

Crystal Logo Jewels right earring, $1,270, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Embellished pearl earrings, $1,430, Roger Vivie

PHOTO: Roger Vivie

Gold disc earrings, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Shell earrings, $331, Isabel Marant at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Valentino Garavani gold-tone and enamel earrings, $334, Valentino at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Silver-tone chain mail earrings, $708, Paco Rabanne at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

30 Montaigne embellished earrings, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Embellished earrings, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Paloma’s Melody hoop earrings in yellow gold, $3,200, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Drop earrings, $280, Kate Spade

PHOTO: Kate Spade

This article was first published in Her World Online.