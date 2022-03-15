10 bold and bright earrings to wear that are real conversation starters

Starting a conversation with someone you just got to know or haven’t seen in a long time may be a little awkward at first. And while some of us do enjoy discussing the unpredictable weather in Singapore or even talking about the latest NFTs, it might be a little overwhelming for others.
So what can you do when the situation presents itself in the near future? Well, believe it or not, adding statement pieces, more specifically earrings, like these must-haves might just be your saving grace.
Big, bright and bold, these statement-worthy accessories are sure to be the highlight of any conversation you’ll have. From Prada’s glitzy number to a classic, embellished pair of earrings by Roger Vivier, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite statement conversation-starting pieces below.
Crystal Logo Jewels right earring, $1,270, Prada
Embellished pearl earrings, $1,430, Roger Vivie
Gold disc earrings, Fendi
Shell earrings, $331, Isabel Marant at Net-a-porter
Valentino Garavani gold-tone and enamel earrings, $334, Valentino at Net-a-porter
Silver-tone chain mail earrings, $708, Paco Rabanne at Net-a-porter
30 Montaigne embellished earrings, Dior
Embellished earrings, Bottega Veneta
Paloma’s Melody hoop earrings in yellow gold, $3,200, Tiffany & Co.
Drop earrings, $280, Kate Spade
This article was first published in Her World Online.