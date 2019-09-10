10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

If you are not a morning person, you will empathise with the pain of having to wake up early.

But what if there's a cosy breakfast nook waiting for you when you wake up, a place to sip your cup of joe while enjoying the morning quiet before starting out for the day?

Maybe that's all you need to become a morning person.

Here we show you 10 ideas to do up your very own breakfast nook, from practical solutions in the kitchen to stylish alcoves by the window.

1. COSY CORNER

PHOTO: Authors Interior & Styling

A breakfast nook was carved out from the corner of this kitchen island so that it doesn't take up more space than necessary.

The leg room makes for more comfortable seating, but it also helps to minimise disruption in the flow of the kitchen since the chairs can be tucked in when mealtime is over.

2. KEEP THINGS SIMPLE

PHOTO: Zenith Arc

If you prefer a quick and unfussy breakfast to beat the morning rush, a dedicated but simple wall-mounted table inside the kitchen will do the job.

While it will remind you to sit down and have a proper breakfast, it won't make you linger for too long.

3. ARCHED WINDOWS

PHOTO: Dots 'n' Tots Interior Design

By cutting out an arched window (that mirrors the curved doorway) and incorporating a wall-mounted drop-leaf table and a couple of chairs, the designers turned an otherwise empty wall into a striking breakfast corner.

4. BAY WINDOW POP-UP

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

A pop-up table was built into the bay window seat to create a little breakfast corner.

There's space underneath where you can tuck in your legs to make things more comfortable.

When closed, the table is completely hidden, functioning as extra storage space or seating in the living room.

5. THE KITCHEN DIVIDE

PHOTO: New Nyew Design

Propped up by the end of the kitchen, this small breakfast table for one (or two!) also serves as a divider between the living room and cooking space in this open-plan home.

Having your breakfast table at standard table height is an option if you have kids or the elderly at home or you tend to sit by the breakfast table for long periods of time.

6. GREEN FINGERS

PHOTO: Sync Interior

To create a breakfast nook that evokes calm and comfort, surround the eating space with plants.

The greenery coupled with the generous amount of daylight makes this the perfect morning retreat.

7. WINDOW COUNTER SEATING

PHOTO: Design Zage

Inject cafe vibes into your home by placing your breakfast nook by the window.

Nothing says relaxing like sipping a cuppa and staring out into the clear blue skies.

If you live on a lower floor, you can even people watch! A long table that stretches all the way across like the one shown below helps to visually lengthen the space too.

8. BI-FOLD BEAUTY

PHOTO: Haus Werkz Interior

The kitchen's bi-fold pass-through window opens out into the breakfast area, which was created by extending the kitchen counter with an overhang.

The folding screen helps to keep the cooking smells and grease contained in the kitchen while you are enjoying that delicious American breakfast you've just whipped up.

9. A CASUAL AFFAIR

PHOTO: Lemonfridge Studio

Unlike more formal dining tables, breakfast nooks feature a more laidback vibe. The best way to convey this mood is to go with a bar- or counter-height table.

Take up lesser floor area by having it wall-mounted.

10. CUT IT OUT

PHOTO: Amterior Creation

If you like having breakfast nook by the kitchen, consider doing a wall cut-out to make room for one.

Firstly, it takes up less space since you can share the breakfast table with the kitchen counter.

Secondly, it makes it more convenient when you are serving up your breakfast platter.

This article was first published in Renonation.