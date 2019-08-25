10 budget meals for under $10 in the CBD

The CBD area can be an expensive place to dine at if you don't know where to look.

So we've decided to find out where you can get good budget meals in the area that are worth every cent.

Whether you're working in the area or just stopping by for a visit, you would be glad to find these places that serve good food for good value.

So read on and find out where you can get your lunch fix for below $10!

AMOY STREET FOOD CENTRE

Located at: 7 Maxwell Road MND Building Annexe B, Singapore 069111

1. A NOODLE STORY

Located at Amoy Street Food Centre, A Noodle Story is serving up their own brand of Singapore-style ramen.

They got featured on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2016 and 2017 just within 3 years of business, which might explain their long queues. If possible, you might want to take an early lunch break to queue up since they only serve 200 bowls a day during lunch and dinner time!

Unit Number: #01-39

Budget: from $10.00

2. SANDWICH.COM

Those who are looking for a quick bite would be glad to find Sandwich.com offering half-sized sandwiches ($3.50) and full-sized sandwiches ($5-$7.50) from 7.30am - 11am daily, which also comes with a choice of soup.

If you're feeling up for more, try their signature 3 Meet Sandwich which consists of bacon, turkey ham, honey baked ham and other garnishes served with sourdough bread. This is sure to satisfy all your sandwich cravings!

Unit Number #02-104

Budget: from $3.50

3. KORYORI HAYASHI

A humble hawker stall located in Amoy Street Food Centre, Koryori Hayashi offers affordable authentic tasting Japanese food. Their Mentaiko Pasta($7.50) comes with a generous serving of mentaiko that one wouldn't expect for the price, coming together to form a rich and creamy pasta.

They also have a range of affordable rice bowls like their teriyaki chicken don for $5.90.

Unit Number: #01-11

Budget: from $5.90

4. BIG BOWLS PROJECT

A 100 per cent Muslim-owned stall, Big Bowls Project sells halal poke bowls. They are also the first-ever poke bowl hawker stall selling poke bowls.

Try their various salmon bowls like the Big Bowl's Homemade Recipe ($7.90), Szechuan Black Bean Salmon ($8), Mentaiko Salmon ($9.50) or Truffle Oil salmon ($9.50). All of which comes with an onsen egg and a large slice of salmon.

Unit Number: #02-90

Budget: from $7.90

MAXWELL FOOD CENTRE

Located at: 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

5. RAMEN TAISHO

Unlike any run-of-the-mill ramen stall you find in a food court, Ramen Taisho makes their noodles fresh daily. The flavourful broth is prepared in-house by simmering pork bones with other condiments, living up to their mission of making crazy good ramen.

The Standard Tonkotsu Ramen comes topped with a piece of pork chashu, roasted seaweed, bamboo shoots and scallions for only $6.90. And if you're feeling like a little fancier, you can always opt for their Chashu Ramen that comes with 3 slices of pork chashu for $8.90 instead.

Unit Number: #01-32

Budget: from $6.90

6. POPO & NANA DELIGHTS

PHOTO: Facebook/popoandnanas

Inspired by the chef's grandmother and mother, Popo & Nana serves authentic Eurasian and Nyonya cuisines.

For the health junkies, this place is 100 per cent MSG-free and won't have you rushing for a glass of water after finishing you meal. Freshly prepared daily, be sure to try the Curry Debal and Ayam Buah Keluak which are customers' favourites!

Do check out their Facebook Page where they update their menu daily!

Unit Number: #01-70

Budget: from $6.00

TANJONG PAGAR PLAZA

Located at: 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Singapore 082001

7. BAMI EXPRESS

For Vietnamese food lovers, Bami Express one of the best Bahn Mi and spring rolls.

Located in Tanjong Pajar Plaza, the Bami Saigon is stuffed with slices of pickled radish, carrot, cucumber and parsley, pork floss, pork belly, and cha lua (Vietnamese pork sausage). Each Bahn Mi costs $5 (a la carte) or $6 in a sandwich set which includes a Vietnamese iced coffee. We say this is a pretty good deal for quality Vietnamese food.

Unit Number: #02-02

Budget: from $5.00

8. CHIRASHI KING KONG

Chirashi King Kong knows the way to capture a foodie's heart is with good quality sashimi at wallet-friendly prices. The Salmon Don is priced at only $7.90 and those with a bigger budget can go for the premium options such as Bluefin Tuna Belly Bowl and King Kong Bowl that are available in limited quantities.

We say this is the real deal for the Chirashi lovers.

Unit Number: #02-06

Budget: from $6.90

MARINA BAY FINANCIAL CENTRE

Located at: 8 Marina Blvd, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018981

9. SSÄM KOREAN MEXICAN KITCHEN

A rare Korean and Mexican cuisine fusion, Ssäm (meaning 'wrapped' in Korean) crafts protein-packed bowls that will keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Try the Cilantro Lime Rice topped with their delicious 40-hour Korean BBQ marinated beef short ribs for just $9.

Their bowls come with a side of tangy kimchi and tomato salsa, onion lime relish, pickled cucumbers, kimchi and seaweed, and other garnishes. Ssäm is truly worth visiting if you're looking to try something new without breaking the bank.

Unit Number: B2-67

Budget: from $9.00

ENGGOR STREET REALTY CENTRE

Located at: 15 Enggor Street Realty Center, 7 Realty Food House, Singapore 079716

10. MAMA'S KENT PENANG DELIGHTS

If you're craving for authentic Penang cuisines, Mama's Kent has great Assam Laksa and Braised Pork Trotters at a very reasonable price. The Assam Laksa ($5.50) has a tangy sour and spicy broth topped with pineapple and sardines and is served with thick vermicelli noodles. Or try their Braised Pork Rice for $5, which really captures the flavour of Penang cuisine.

Unit Number: #01-01

Budget: from $5.00

Budget or not, these places are absolutely worth checking out especially for the CBD regulars. So keep this list in check and you'll be an acing your food hunt in CBD.

This article was first published in Shopback.