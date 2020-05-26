10 care packages perfect for your loved ones right now

While we can’t do anything but adjust to this new normal of staying home and reduced human interaction, there’s one thing that we can do.

We can send the ones we love care packages to show some TLC. A little surprise filled with comforting and delicious bites to cheer them on and show that we miss them.

If you’re not too sure where to start, here’s a list of 10 care package ideas that you can send across to your partner, friends or even colleagues to make their circuit breaker and work-from-home experience a little more bearable.

Tips for sending a care package

Pick care packages that are well within your budget — especially if you’re intending to send them to a few of your favourite people. This might sound amateur, but do ensure that the address is right because all it takes is a wrong unit number to ruin the entire surprise. When making payment, put in a note to the seller that this is a gift. From my experience, sellers would be more inclined to help remove price tags and black out the price on receipts. The contact number you leave with the seller should ideally be yours, and not the recipient’s. This way, the care package remains a surprise until it gets delivered to their doorstep. Adding on to the previous tip, if there’s a way to contact the delivery staff directly, request for contactless delivery and for them not to press the doorbell.

10 care packages to send your loved ones during circuit breaker

1. Nomad’s Soiree

A rainbow of deliciousness lovingly arranged in a box, no one quite does Insta-worthy halal charcuterie boxes like Nomad’s Soiree. Whether it’s for 1, 2 or a family of 4, each charcuterie box is filled to the brim with an assortment of fresh fruits, dried fruits, nuts, biscuits, cold cuts, cheese and dips, decorated with fresh flowers.

Contact Number: 9159 3339 or 9784 6903

Address: Online store

Price: From $38

2. Plentyfull Bakery & Deli

Heard of a restaurant named Plentyfull located at Millenia Walk? Well, Plentyfull Bakery & Deli is its younger and hipster sister that serves artisanal breads and other baked goods at Great World City. During this circuit breaker, they are offering two care package options — one sweet and one savoury.

The sweet care package consists of 4 croissants of your choosing, 8 cookies, a bottle of shortbread, a bottle of specialty butter and a bottle of tea leaves.

The savoury care package comes with 3 artisanal bread loaves (plain sourdough, 7 seed, and moringa and pumpkin seed sourdough), 2 bottles of specialty butters and 1 bottle of jam.

Apart from these, they also have an extensive menu inclusive of salads, sandwiches, pies and baked goodies, which you can add to your order.

Contact Number: 9029 8201

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade #B1-K119, Great World City, Singapore 237994

Price: From $46

3. The Forage Cafe

There’s something for everyone at The Forage Cage, which offers 4 care package options. Go savoury with pastas, grilled waffle sandwiches and rice bowls, or opt for sweet treats like cakes, tarts, brownies and drinks. Oh, and did we mention that all 4 of them are going at 15per cent off?

Contact Number: 8869 7131

Address: 30 Jalan Pari Burong, Singapore 488696

Price: From $38.80

4. Nasty Cookie

Can cookies get any more indulgent? These ginormous crunchy, chunky, chewy and loaded New York-style cookies are an entire meal by themselves. But, hey, calories don’t count when it’s a care package.

Nasty Cookie’s care packages come in a bundle of 6 and you get the option to pick and choose from 11 sinful flavours like dalgona coffee, cookies and cream, chocolate chip, matcha and peanut butter.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road #02-35, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

Price: From $30

5. Pastriets

Basque-burnt cheesecakes, bite-sized cupcakes, donuts and macaroons are just some of the many sweet treats on Pastriets’ menu. Best known for their adorable cupcakes that come in boxes of 20, you get to choose from delectable flavours like salted caramel, red velvet, ondeh ondeh, cookies and cream, Nutella and more.

Contact Number: 9831 2254

Address: Online store

Price: From $25

6. The Dessert Party

If you can’t quite put a finger on what they like and find yourself stressing out about what to send, order in from The Dessert Party. They may only have one option available, but sometimes that’s all you need.

The Dessert Party’s special stay-home dessert box is filled with an assortment of cookies, tarts, cakes, brownies and pudding. If you want to further sweeten the care package, there’s the option to add on cookies, brownies and macarons.

Contact Number: 9435 0556

Address: 45 Jalan Pemimpin #07-08B, Foo Wah Industrial Building, Singapore 577197

Price: From $40

7. Fossa Chocolate

Go to Fossa Chocolate if your recipient has a discerning cocoa palate and a taste for the finer things in life. This local company produces premium quality chocolate without any processed cocoa substitutes, lecithin or additives and uses only the finest cocoa from sustainable farms around the world.

They have 3 care package options, single origin for the chocolatier, artisan for the foodie, and mixed for the one who simply loves chocolate.

Address: Online store

Price: From $66

8. Chye Seng Huat Hardware

This establishment needs no introduction. If you’re into Singapore’s cafe culture, then you’ve heard of Chye Seng Huat Hardware.

They have 3 care package options available — choose from cold brew, whole coffee beans (for the coffee connoisseur) and chocolate. To further sweeten the deal, they each come with a freshly-baked loaf of banana bread and a personalised message card.

Contact Number: 6396 0609

Address: 150 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207563

Price: From $32

9. Coffee Story

Ol’skool is the new skool. Coffee Story sends bottles of traditional caffeine delight to your favourite person without any additional delivery charge (minimum order of 6 bottles)!

Just let them know how you would like the coffee or tea made, with or without milk or sugar, and they’ll get them delivered by the next working day.

Contact Number: 9107 5623

Price: From $25 for 6 bottles

10. Parallel

Cold-brewed, individually bottled, and comes in a bundle of 6 (a week’s supply). If your partner or friend is into coffee, Parallel is a great, no-fuss option to consider. Simply pick from black, white or oat milk, and let them know if you would like the coffee sweetened.

They offer 2 delivery options, next working day ($8) or 3-5 working days ($5).

Contact Number: 9750 8997

Address: 1 Raffles Place B1-34, One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616

Price: From $25 for 6 bottles