10 celeb-inspired ways to dress up a white shirt

All things considered, the white shirt probably is the hardest working wardrobe essential there is. Like a blank canvas that anyone can put their own spin on, the white shirt is constantly being reinvented; taking on different shapes, and being styled in different ways.

Thereby lies the strength of the beloved classic: no matter how your style preferences may change over the years, you can still find yourself constantly gravitating towards a white shirt.

Celebrities such as Blackpink’s Lisa and Ji Soo, Fann Wong, and Sheila Sim, have given the white shirt their own personal flair.

While some may like an oversized version paired with jeans or a menswear-inspired blazer, others preferred to cinch it at the waist and modernise it with tailored black shorts.

Discover new ways you can switch up your white shirt. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most inspirational outfits spotted on celebrities who, like you, have made the white shirt a mainstay in their styling arsenal.

1. Fann Wong

Co-hosting the semi-finals of the Channel 8 baking show Crème De La Crème alongside Jeanette Aw, Fann Wong is the definition of “sophistication” in a relaxed-fit white Valentino shirt styled with an oversized chocolate-coloured blazer.

Though oversized blazers may be an intimidating trend to pull off due to their traditionally masculine silhouette, Fann shows us how to easily give it a feminine edge.

To avoid a bulky and shapeless silhouette, she balanced the large blazer by showing off her legs with a pair of colour-coordinated shorts. A pair of white chunky heel ankle boots was the sweet cherry on the top of the sartorial cake, finishing off her look with aplomb.

If you have a petite stature and wish to pull off this look, opt for a belt for extra definition along the waistline.

2. Sheila Sim

One would simply have to look at homegrown beauty Sheila Sim’s outfits in order to get a sense of how effortless styling can be executed to perfection.

Sporting a white shirt casually tucked into a pair of grey, baggy wide-leg trousers and a leather shopper tote from Shanghai Tang for that on-duty vibe, the model looked comfortably put together.

Wear your white shirt like Sheila, Frenched tucked (half in, half out) into a pair of your favourite trousers, with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows for casual weekend styling. If you’re after a sharper take (for, say, the office), try tucking your shirt into a pair of high-waisted trousers instead.

3. Lisa

Blackpink’s Lisa has, on more than one occasion, made known of the fact that she is a huge cat lover.

Showing off her precious fur babies in this casual photoshoot, Lisa is beaming with joy while donning an oversized white shirt from Y Project with a modified spread collar and a pair of raw hem jeans.

The classic white-shirt-and-jeans combo is a failsafe combination, but you could always add interest to the look like Lisa, by opting for a shirt with unconventional details.

A standout white shirt could feature billowing sleeves, asymmetrical drapes, or in Lisa’s case, a layered design in order to render an entire look contemporary.

4. Ji Soo

Fellow Blackpink member Ji Soo offers her take on the classic white shirt with a preppy and feminine look that complements her sweet and demure personality.

Ji Soo layered a white blouse with exaggerated cuffs underneath a backless black pinafore dress that accentuates the cropped pleated sleeves, a Dior Fall 2021 look that serves as a grown-up rendition of the school uniform you may have worn in days of yore.

Cop this look for yourself with a puffy sleeved white shirt and a pinafore dress with a full, A-line skirt. Finish the outfit with a pair of sensible loafers and a satchel bag in order to get the full effect of the reinvented schoolgirl look.

5. Kwon Yuri

The Girls’ Generation alumnus brandishes her style chops with an avant garde corset dress from Alexander Wang that ostensibly seems to be a white cotton shirt layered under a heavily draped denim dress with a fitted corset and a ripped, unfinished hem.

Complementing the high fashion look with aqua green lace-up heels that are perfect for summer, Yuri Kwon shows us how to evoke provocative appeal from a luxe angle.

Channel Yuri’s confidence with an oversized white shirt cinched at the torso by a corset top of your choice, a matching white A-line skirt, and your favourite pair of heels.

ALSO READ: Fashion's latest obsession: Britney Spears' and Paris Hilton's outfits from the 2000s

6. Park Minyoung

https://www.instagram.c

om/p/CASFdCjlSqP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Park Minyoung isn’t capturing hearts and rocking enviable outfits in fan-favourite Korean dramas like When the Weather Is Fine and Her Private Life, she is also giving us major professional style inspiration in her regular OOTDs.

Dressed with her usual chic and classically feminine style prowess, Minyoung wore an oversized boyfriend shirt cinched at the waist with a belt, with a pair of black shorts and high-knee leather boots.

Get that “borrowed from the boys” look with a loose button-down shirt that you can wear as a dress, and leave the bottom buttons undone.

Throw on a waist belt to accentuate your figure, and finish the look with neutral-coloured shorts and a pair of statement-making boots – an ankle boot will create the same effect seen in Minyoung’s outfit, while better complementing Singapore’s weather.

7. Kang Seulgi

As evidenced by Red Velvet’s Kang Seulgi, playing with varying textures and layering can add dimension and interest to a classic white shirt.

Opting for a knit vest in a bright, cheery orange colour to give a youthful spin on this academia look, Kang Seulgi created a fun juxtaposition in her outfit that is composed of a polished white shirt and a black denim mini skirt.

Taking playfulness in dressing to the next level, she finished off her outfit with a pair of patent leather cowboy-style boots.

When wearing a sweater vest, it is important to build the entire outfit around it. If the vest is patterned with argyle or sporting bright colours, keep the rest of your outfit in neutral colours and stick to simpler accessories.

You should also opt for oversized fits if you’re planning to layer your sweater vest over a baggier white shirt; knit vests in cropped styles tend to look better paired with high-waisted bottoms.

8. Tiffany Hsu

Mytheresa’s Buying Director Tiffany Hsu’s summer-ready outfit is like a breath of fresh spring air that revitalizes us to think up creative new ways of styling our own white shirts.

The short sleeve white linen shirt Tiffany Hsu dons features an asymmetrical wrapped hem that adds a slight pinch of drama – just the right amount to anchor and ground the bold hot pink Chanel trousers she chose to pair the shirt with.

Take a page out of Tiffany’s style books and pair your trusty white shirt with a pair of statement-making pants. The magic of the white shirt is that you can probably get away with more outre styles with your bottoms because of its simplicity, so don’t be afraid to get creative!

9. G.E.M.

Rock ‘n’ Roll, but refined – singer G.E.M’s killer outfit delivers a masterclass on monochromatic dressing.

Pairing a textured white shirt with a pair of baggy high-waisted trousers in black, G.E.M incorporates her love of edgy, streetwear into this elegant look with layers of chains spangled in pearls draped across the hip.

Dramatic white platform boots finish the look and solidify the singer’s status as a true and true fashionista.

To copy G.E.M’s look, team your white shirt with a pair of paperbag waist trousers, and a pair of high-heeled ankle boots with a pointed toe to streamline your silhouette.

10. Wang Feifei

Ex-MissA member Wang Feifei gives the white shirt a nautical-inspired spin that’s both elevated and luxe.

Feifei wore a white shirt with frilly ruffled cuffs, and added a cheeky boyishness to the feminine number with a boxy cut blue striped shirt that’s tucked neatly into a pair of white high-waisted trousers embellished with gold buttons.

The versatility of the white shirt allows you to practically play around with a multitude of ways to layer and style it. If you’re looking for an alternative to cardigans to beat your office’s AC, you could try layering your white shirt under another shirt that’s either sporting a boxy fit or a cropped hem.

As for bottoms, opt for ones that are white to coordinate with your shirt, or stick to neutrals so that the outfit doesn’t look messy.

ALSO READ: 9 ultra-stylish kids to follow on Instagram for fashion inspo

This article was first published in Her World Online.