10 celebs who love to knit and crochet

Knitting and crocheting are some of the most popular ways to relieve stress and relax these days. You would have likely seen a friend or two dabble in the craft on social media.

Knitting and crocheting are easy to get into too – just yarn, needles and a tutorial to get you started, although you would likely have a few misshapen creations at the beginning. The simple repetitive action of the craft can help calm the mind and give one a sense of purpose and accomplishment.

The benefits of knitting have been well-documented too. Various studies have shown that knitting can help with managing chronic pain, depression and even improve memory and reduce the decline in brain function with age.

It is no wonder then that many celebrities have also taken on knitting and crocheting as a hobby. Here are 10, ranging from South Korean pop stars to Hollywood A-listers.

Twice's Mina and Jihyo

Despite being members of one of South Korea’s biggest girl groups Twice, Mina and Jihyo have been known to find time to knit, whether it is between performances or just to unwind. Mina and Jihyo have knitted many items for fellow members but have also done it for charity too, such as for the Save the Children campaign pictured here.

Seventeen's Joshua Hong

At the start of 2021, Joshua of popular South Korea boyband Seventeen shared in a live broadcast that he had started dabbling into knitting. He also talked about how surprised he was when he discovered the difficulty of knitting, but promised his fans that he would get better and show his work.

Apink's Bomi

Another South Korean girl group member who has caught the knitting bug is Bomi from Apink. At the start of 2020, Bomi gifted each member of Apink a scarf made in a colour she thought would suit them best. How sweet!

Tom Daley

Tom Daley went viral when he was caught knitting while cheering on his teammates at the 2021 Olympics women’s three-metre springboard finals.

But if you didn’t know, the British diver has been an avid fan of knitting and crocheting, and regularly documents his creations on Instagram @madewithlovebytomdaley. Tom revealed in a BBC interview that his husband, film-maker Dustin Lance Black was the one who suggested knitting as a way to force himself to sit still and rest.

Meryl Streep

One of the most prolific actresses of our time, Meryl Streep has revealed that she prefers to stay home and knit than rub shoulders with stars at showbiz parties. Moreover, Meryl used knitting to get herself into her character of a nun for the 2008 film Doubt.

In the making of the film, Meryl taught co-star Amy Adams how to knit, partly to bond with her, and also help Amy calm down and redirect her energy.

Julia Roberts

Like Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts is another Hollywood A-lister who has imparted her knitting wisdom to others. In 2011, she taught Larry Crowne co-star Tom Hanks how to knit, which she does to pass time while on set.

Tom eventually used this and played a prank on her by getting members of the cast and crew to knit as she entered the set. Of course, this made Julia laugh and she apparently gave them pointers to improve, too.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is another man who has professed his love for knitting. Ryan shared with GQ Australia: “If I had to design my perfect day, that would be it.

And you get something out of it at the end. You get a nice present. For someone who wants an oddly shaped, off-putting scarf.” Ryan first learnt to knit while filming Lars and the Real Girl in 2007. In fact, Ryan’s love for knitting has become a meme.

Krysten Ritter

She played Marvel superhero Jessica Jones onscreen but off-screen, Krysten Ritter is nothing short of an avid knitter. Krysten has even gone so far as to create her own line of designs and kits for the knitting website We Are Knitters.

Krysten revealed in an interview with Gathered that she picked up knitting from her grandmother, and that she used to knit when she was younger.

Katherine Heigl

The Grey’s Anatomy and 27 Dresses actress began knitting at the age of 19, and even started a lifestyle blog Those Heavenly Days where she used to post about her knitting, among other things. On her love for knitting, Katherine shared in an interview with Mama In A Stitch: “There are so many things I love about knitting.

I love that I can take a pattern and make it my own by what yarns and colours I choose. I love the peaceful rhythm you fall into when you really hit your groove with a project. I love creating with my hands the perfect gift for a friend or family member.”

Demi Lovato

In 2017, pop singer Demi Lovato shared a photo on her Instagram (now-deleted, reposted above) of her knitting on a flight.

In the same year, Demi shared in an interview with The Thrive Global Podcast that she picked up knitting and used it as a way to disconnect from social media and the world. “I’ve made it a point recently to start knitting, and so instead of reaching for my phone, I’ll actually knit.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.