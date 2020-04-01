10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20

To be Singaporean is to love food. This makes digging into a buffet one of our favourite collective pastimes.

Imagine gorging on every kind of dish imaginable, and risking obesity for the sake of a good, long meal. Most of such feasts come at a hefty charge, however.

Especially hotel buffet rates, which can go up to $50 to $100 per person.

So, we decided to take matters into our own hands and find the more affordable options in Singapore where diners don’t have to pay more than $20 each for a delicious buffet.

CHEAPEST BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (UNDER $20)

Restaurant Location Price Al Jasra 459 Changi Road, Singapore 419882 $7.90 Moghul Mahal 2 Tessensohn Road, Khalsa Association #03-01, Singapore 217646 $12 Manle 180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #B1-01/-02, Singapore 208539 From $12.90 Suki-Ya 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #01-102, Singapore 098585 From $13.95 I’m Kim Korean BBQ 1 Zubir Said Drive, School of The Arts #01-04, Singapore 227968 From $14.90 K.Cook Korean BBQ 181 Orchard Road, #07-01, Singapore 238896 From $14.90 Green Leaf Cafe 43 Cuff Road, Singapore 209753 $15 Chilli Padi Nonya Cafe 29 Heng Mui Keng Terrace, #06-21 (Ground floor), Singapore 119620 From $15.80 Huo Guo Kung Fu 9 Sentul Crescent, SAFRA Punggol #02-05, Singapore 828654 From $16.90 Yue Long Men Hotpot 75 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059234 From $16.99

AL JASRA

At Al Jasra, you’re free to devour as many plates of prata as you desire for the fixed price of $7.90.

With 16 types of prata to choose from, including cheese prata and strawberry prata, you’ll be utterly spoilt for choice here.

What’s more, the restaurant is open 24/7, perfect for satisfying those midnight hunger pangs. Drinks, however, aren’t inclusive of the prata buffet price.

Address: 459 Changi Road, Singapore 419882

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: +65 6742 5786

Price: $7.90

MOGHUL MAHAL

Craving for North Indian grub? Head to Moghul Mahal, which hosts lunch buffets from 11.30am to 2.30pm every weekday, priced at $12 per person.

A slightly more upscale venue with a pool table, this well-loved restaurant has been open since 1983 and features a private event space as well for corporate dinners and parties.

Address: 2 Tessensohn Road, Khalsa Association #03-01, Singapore 217646

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6338 6907

Price: $12

MANLE

Under the umbrella of Astons brands is Manle, a Teochew hotpot eatery, that serves your favourite Chinese comfort food at the fraction of expensive buffets.

This, in keeping with the affordability that its parent company is known for. Swing by its City Square outlet for its Teochew porridge buffet lunch that starts from 11.30am to 4pm every weekday.

At $12.90+, you can choose from more than 30 dishes to go with your porridge.

Address: 180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #B1-01/-02, Singapore 208539

Opening hours: 10.30am to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm (Daily)

Contact: +65 6634 2538

Price: From $12.90

SUKI-YA

Suki-Ya has a string of promotions running at all times, so you have to keep an eye out.