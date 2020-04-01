10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20

To be Singaporean is to love food. This makes digging into a buffet one of our favourite collective pastimes.
Imagine gorging on every kind of dish imaginable, and risking obesity for the sake of a good, long meal. Most of such feasts come at a hefty charge, however.
Especially hotel buffet rates, which can go up to $50 to $100 per person.
So, we decided to take matters into our own hands and find the more affordable options in Singapore where diners don’t have to pay more than $20 each for a delicious buffet.
CHEAPEST BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (UNDER $20)
|Restaurant
|Location
|Price
|Al Jasra
|459 Changi Road, Singapore 419882
|$7.90
|Moghul Mahal
|2 Tessensohn Road, Khalsa Association #03-01, Singapore 217646
|$12
|Manle
|180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #B1-01/-02, Singapore 208539
|From $12.90
|Suki-Ya
|1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #01-102, Singapore 098585
|From $13.95
|I’m Kim Korean BBQ
|1 Zubir Said Drive, School of The Arts #01-04, Singapore 227968
|From $14.90
|K.Cook Korean BBQ
|181 Orchard Road, #07-01, Singapore 238896
|From $14.90
|Green Leaf Cafe
|43 Cuff Road, Singapore 209753
|$15
|Chilli Padi Nonya Cafe
|29 Heng Mui Keng Terrace, #06-21 (Ground floor), Singapore 119620
|From $15.80
|Huo Guo Kung Fu
|9 Sentul Crescent, SAFRA Punggol #02-05, Singapore 828654
|From $16.90
|Yue Long Men Hotpot
|75 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059234
|From $16.99
At Al Jasra, you’re free to devour as many plates of prata as you desire for the fixed price of $7.90.
With 16 types of prata to choose from, including cheese prata and strawberry prata, you’ll be utterly spoilt for choice here.
What’s more, the restaurant is open 24/7, perfect for satisfying those midnight hunger pangs. Drinks, however, aren’t inclusive of the prata buffet price.
Address: 459 Changi Road, Singapore 419882
Opening hours: 24 hours
Contact: +65 6742 5786
Price: $7.90
Craving for North Indian grub? Head to Moghul Mahal, which hosts lunch buffets from 11.30am to 2.30pm every weekday, priced at $12 per person.
A slightly more upscale venue with a pool table, this well-loved restaurant has been open since 1983 and features a private event space as well for corporate dinners and parties.
Address: 2 Tessensohn Road, Khalsa Association #03-01, Singapore 217646
Opening hours: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6338 6907
Price: $12
Under the umbrella of Astons brands is Manle, a Teochew hotpot eatery, that serves your favourite Chinese comfort food at the fraction of expensive buffets.
This, in keeping with the affordability that its parent company is known for. Swing by its City Square outlet for its Teochew porridge buffet lunch that starts from 11.30am to 4pm every weekday.
At $12.90+, you can choose from more than 30 dishes to go with your porridge.
Address: 180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #B1-01/-02, Singapore 208539
Opening hours: 10.30am to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm (Daily)
Contact: +65 6634 2538
Price: From $12.90
Suki-Ya has a string of promotions running at all times, so you have to keep an eye out.
Fancy sampling their all-you-can-eat buffets? Gather your friends or colleagues and go for a weekday lunch to grab an 80-minute buffet for only $18.90++. You could also dig into its dinner buffet, where you’ll get to savour the best shabu shabu offerings. Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity #01-102, Singapore 098585 Usually frequented by the students of the School of The Arts, I’m Kim Korean BBQ is one of the cheapest Korean BBQ joints in the country. While students and senior citizens dine at $12.90 per person, the damage for adults starts from $14.90. Besides the usual cuts of meat, their buffets have fried chicken and ginseng soup as well. Yum. Address: 1 Zubir Said Drive, School of The Arts #01-04, Singapore 227968 Another affordable Korean BBQ option is K.Cook Korean BBQ where the weekday buffet lunches begin from 11.30am to 3pm for $14.90+ for students and senior citizens. It may be a little pricier than I’m Kim Korean BBQ, but don’t fret. Diners get a free flow of canned beverages and condiments, which will pair well with Korean favourites such as spicy tofu stew and japchae. Address: 181 Orchard Road, #07-01, Singapore 238896 For the health-conscious bunch, this Indian vegetarian restaurant in Singapore focuses on natural ingredients and herbal options that are not just environmentally beneficial, but also socially responsible. Pop over for lunch between 11am and 4.30pm for a buffet priced at $15 per person—although the freedom to indulge in endless helpings of food might not be the healthiest idea. Address: 43 Cuff Road, Singapore 209753 Tuck into traditional Peranakan nosh at Chilli Padi Nonya Cafe, a modest eatery hidden within the National University of Singapore (NUS). While it’s not the most accessible venue for anyone outside of NUS, it’s worth the hike, considering the high tea weekend buffets it offers that are as reasonably priced (starting from $15.80 for adults) as they are mouth-watering. Address: 29 Heng Mui Keng Terrace, #06-21 (Ground floor), Singapore 119620 At Huo Guo Kung Fu, students dine at $16.90+ while adults pay $19.90. That said, this hotpot gem also runs a promotion, where four adults get to dig in for the price of three, which amounts to about $14.90 per person. Swing by either from 11am to 2pm for lunch, or 10pm to 1am for supper, to savour the buffet of more than 40 free-flow items including sliced beef, chicken, pork, clams, mussels, scallops, sausages, noodles, vegetables and ice cream. If you visit with six or more folks, you’ll receive complimentary garlic crayfish as well. Address: 9 Sentul Crescent, SAFRA Punggol #02-05, Singapore 828654 Lovers of xiao long bao, rejoice. You can stuff your face with a free flow of steamed dumplings at Chinatown’s Yue Long Men Hotpot. With more than 50 food items, various drinks and desserts, and an array of six broths to choose from, this buffet spot is a must-try. Not to mention, it opens until 4.30am from Wednesday to Sunday, and offers a 10 per cent discount for those who have taken the breathalyser test and proven to be skunk drunk. Otherwise, the cheapest option is a 100-minute lunch from Monday to Thursday for $16.99 per person. Address: 75 Pagoda Street, Singapore 059234 This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
