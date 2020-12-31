10 cheap and good brunch cafes in Singapore

Brawn & Brains
Never mind that the menu here isn’t the most extensive – the Oven-Baked Molten Eggs on tortilla and melted cheese with salmon is all you need.
The rich flavours all come together decadently, only without the guilt, because avocado and salmon are healthy fat, right? There’s also a bacon option for meat lovers.
100 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399718
Bread Yard
Bread Yard’s Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict under its brunch menu is a beauty to behold – strips of stewed pork and two poached eggs on Hokkaido brioche, topped with peashoots, arugula and corn tomato salsa.
They also serve healthy grain bowls such as the garlic lime salmon bowl, alongside heartier pasta dishes.
1 Fusionopolis Place, #01-23/24 Galaxis, Singapore 138522
One Man Coffee
Some love it for the coffee, others love it for their speciality Gashouse Eggs or filling All-In Brekkie. We say try both – you haven’t got much to lose, seeing that this cafe is one of the more affordable ones in central Singapore.
215R Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574349
Flock Cafe
It’s a bold claim, but one we’re making with confidence: Flock Cafe serves one of the best French toasts we’ve tried on the island, served with caramelised bananas, crispy bacon, all smothered in maple syrup.
More of a savoury bruncher? Cheeky Eggs is their take on brunch staple Eggs Benedict, but served instead with succulent strips of braised pork cheek.
78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-25, Singapore 162078
Penny University
This Halal-certified café in the eastern part of Singapore prides itself in its cups of joe, made with beans sourced from local roasters.
Its brunch menu is rather extensive, running the gamut from Steak Don and Duck Ragout pasta, to the stalwart Eggs Benedict and Moroccan Baked Eggs.
402 East Coast Road, Singapore 428997
Shen & Co
Just right above Beauty World MRT is this little cosy nook that offers a mix of brunch and Asian dishes.
Carnivores will love the aptly-named Meatballs, Turkey & Mash Potatoes, but if that doesn’t tickle your palate, go for the Olive Vegetables Fried Rice instead. Aside from its nosh, the café sells retro wares like dial-up phones and typewriters.
140 Upper Bukit Timah Road #01-01/04, Beauty World Plaza, Singapore 588176
Flagwhite
Located across the road from Bukit Timah Community Club stands this non-descript café with a homely feel.
Mix and match your favourite brunch items, or choose from their mouth-watering list of hearty mains, such as the Chicken Parmigiana or Prawns & Chorizo Mac & Cheese.
106 Jalan Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598604
Grid & Circles
This shophouse café in bustling Chinatown area oozes a relaxing vibe, while featuring a menu focused on contemporary breakfasts with an Asian flair.
Try the Salmon Ochazuke, a Japanese dish made from pouring green tea over rice, or the fluffy Tamago Sando. It’s also one of the cafes on this list with an extensive tea list!
200 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058749
Chock Full of Beans
This laid-back joint is usually a stopping point for people going to or returning from Pulau Ubin. What helps them stand out from the rest of the café crowd are their cups of 2D and 3D latte art, perfect for the ‘gram.
They serve several versions of Eggs Benedict with varying toppings on weekdays, so for an expanded menu with Swiss Rosti or Banana Walnut Pancakes, drop by on the weekends instead.
4 Changi Village Rd, #01-2090, Singapore 500004
Percolate
Initially founded on the passion for speciality coffee, the café tucked in the heartlands of Bedok serves a predominantly Asian-inspired menu.
Doesn’t the Smoked Duck & Mala Soba, “Chicken Rice” Couscous, or a Prawn Curry Mash, all sound equally good? If that’s too heavy, Percolate also has several delightful pastries and loafs to choose from.
136 Bedok North Ave 3, #01-152, Singapore 460136
This article was first published in Her World Online.