10 cheap and good brunch cafes in Singapore

Never mind that the menu here isn’t the most extensive – the Oven-Baked Molten Eggs on tortilla and melted cheese with salmon is all you need.

The rich flavours all come together decadently, only without the guilt, because avocado and salmon are healthy fat, right? There’s also a bacon option for meat lovers.

100 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399718

www.brawnandbrains.sg/