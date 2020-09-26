10 chiropractors in Singapore to manage pain in the back, neck and more

Feeling more aches and pains in your lower back or waking up to a stiffer neck than before? So are the rest of us, thanks to working from home and decreased physical activity during the pandemic. Chiropractic sessions offer one way to manage the pain.

What is a chiropractor and what does chiropractic involve?

A chiropractor is someone who specialises in relieving pain arising from issues with the spine and the musculoskeletal system. Chiropractors treat clients by working manually on their bodies with their hands.

A first session typically involves an assessment of your body, which might or might not include a separate x-ray session, before the chiropractor can decide on the appropriate chiropractic adjustment.

Chiropractors are not medical doctors per se as they do not have a medical doctorate. However, you might come across some chiropractors who have “Doctor” in front of their names.

This usually means that they have a chiropractic doctoral degree from an overseas university, but cannot practise medicine as doctors, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of course, if you’re unsure about your condition, you don’t need us to tell you that you should probably get looked at by a medical doctor but if you’re relatively ok and willing to give alternative care a go, here are some chiropractic studios in Singapore.

Chiropractors in Singapore price guide

1. Natural Healings

natrahea.com.sg

Natural Healings’ chiropractic sessions are offered alongside functional wellness and TCM services, which is great if you’re looking to combine modalities.

Their chiropractic therapies are designed to help manage back pain, slipped disc, neck pain, headaches and migraines, arthritis, scoliosis, sciatica and more.

They have seven branches helmed by a number of chiropractic practitioners with doctorates from the US, Europe and New Zealand.

A first-time trial costs $38 when you reserve a slot on their website. Thereafter, the price of subsequent treatments and packages is variable, but you can expect to pay about $120 per single follow-up session.

Locations:

Heartland Mall, Kovan, 205 Hougang St 21 #02-13 Singapore 530205

Jurong East CPF Building, 21 Jurong Gateway Rd #04-06 Singapore 608546

NorthPoint City, 930 Yishun Ave 2 #B1-49 Singapore 769098

Novena Medical Center, 10 Sinaran Drive #09-06 Singapore 307506

Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road #10-08 Singapore 449269

Tampines Plaza, 5 Tampines Central 1 #06-05A Singapore 529541

Tiong Bahru Plaza, 298 Tiong Bahru Road #12-06 Singapore 168730

2. Singapore Pain Solutions

www.sgpainsolutions.com

Singapore Pain Solutions was established in 2015 and is helmed by three experienced chiropractors. They specialise in sports injury, pediatric issues, pregnancy issues, nutrition and fitness

At your first session, you’ll undergo an examination to identify any issues you might have. An x-ray might be performed if they deem it necessary. The actual chiropractic treatment will take about 10 to 15 minutes.

They also work together with a senior orthopedic surgeon, personal trainer and licensed nutritionist to offer hybrid solutions.

Address: 116 Lavender Street #01-02 Pek Chuan Building Singapore 338730

3. Light Chiropractic

www.lightchiropractic.com

Light Chiropractic is located at Raffles Place, so they see a fair number of office workers coming in for issues like lower back pain, headaches, neck pain, poor posture and carpal tunnel syndrome. They also offer upper cervical chiropractic care, which not all studios do.

The resident chiropractor is US-trained and has been practising in Singapore since 2008.

A single session takes about 60 to 90 minutes and comprises a 30 minute consultation and a 30 to 60 minute adjustment session. One thing to note is that they do not do x-rays and they are able to treat people on the first visit. \

Address: 20 Malacca Street #09-00 Malacca Centre Singapore 048979

4. Chiropractic Health and Wellness Clinic

chiropractic-health.com.sg

This chiropractic clinic located at The Central in Clarke Quay has been in business since 1998, so you can be sure that their US-educated chiropractor has a fair bit of experience.

They specialise in many of the issues that commonly plague working professionals — neck pain, lower back pain, numbness, headache and migraine and scoliosis.

Address: 8 Eu Tong Sen Street #11-84 The Central Singapore 059818

5. Discover Chiropractic Clinic

www.discoverchiro.com.sg

Generally, we spend more time sitting than standing. Postural tips that you can take note of! Posted by Discover Chiropractic Clinic on Sunday, April 2, 2017

This clinic’s specialties include back pain, neck pain, slipped disc and extremities like shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees, hips, ankles and feet.

Located in a chic shophouse on Tras Street in the Tanjong Pagar area, Discover Chiropractic Clinic is led by a team of two US-educated chiropractors and also has an in-house massage therapist.

Address: 71 Tras Street #01-01 Singapore 079010

6. Elder Chiropractic

www.elderchiro.com.sg

Did you know there are male v. female differences in stroke symptoms? Posted by Elder Chiropractic Clinic Pte Ltd on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Despite the name, Elder Chiropractic actually sees clients of all ages. The founder was Carol S Elder-Birnbaum, hence the name. Founded in 1978, it’s one of the oldest chiropractic practices in Singapore.

Located in the Little India area, their two chiropractors help clients manage a wide range of conditions, including back, neck and shoulder pain, slipped disc, migraines and headaches, cervical and lumbar spondylosis and tennis and golf elbow.

They might also be able to help with certain non-musculoskeletal conditions such as infantile colic and ear infections.

They do not offer packages as they believe in taking a more personalised approach. You will be recommended a course of repeat visits depending on the condition being managed and its severity.

Address: 180 Bencoolen Street #02-19 The Bencoolen Singapore 189646

7. Family Health Chiropractic

familyhealthchiro.sg

This clinic is headed by two chiropractors who are both high-achieving graduates from the Sherman College of Chiropractic, one of the top chiropractic schools in the US. They see clients of all ages and are also trained to offer chiropractic care to babies, infants and children.

You should set aside about an hour for your visit and up to 30 minutes for any follow-up visits. During your first consultations, your chiropractor will determine whether an x-ray is necessary. After the consultation you will receive your first chiropractic adjustment, after which you will go on to discuss a plan of care for the future.

The clinic does not sell packages as every plan is personalised and the number of repeat visits will vary.

They offer a discount for immediate family members, who can enjoy $15 off first consultation fees and $10 off follow-up visits if they come to the clinic within 30 days of a full-paying client’s visit.

Address: 111 Somerset Road #08-03 TripleOne Somerset Singapore 238164

8. Ark Chiropractic

www.arkchiropractic.com

This clinic is helmed by two chiropractors who have a Master of Chiropractic from Macquarie University and work experience in Australia.

Their specialities include sport chiropractic and sport injury rehabilitation, and one of their chiropractors previously prepared athletes for the Australian Women’s Hockey National Championships.

Your first visit will consist of a detailed examination that may take up to 30 to 45 minutes. An x-ray at a separate location will be called for if necessary. If you need to take an x-ray, you will return for a second visit involving a consultation of up to 45 minutes.

After all that is done, you will be recommended a treatment plan, and also taught exercises that can address your conditions, if necessary.

Address: 1 Fusionopolis Way #03-02 Fusionopolis One Singapore 138632

9. LifeSystems Chiropractic

www.lifesystemschiropractic.com

Step-by-step laptop posture instructions to prevent neck pain while working from home. https://www.lifesystemschiropractic.com/steps-to-correct-laptop-posture.html Posted by LifeSystems Chiropractic Pte Ltd on Thursday, April 2, 2020

At LifeSystems, a first consultation will include a physical exam and detailed assessment followed by treatment. X-rays are not usually needed, but if necessary cost $75 to $90. Set aside about 30 minutes for your first session and make sure you come 15 minutes early as punctual clients get priority. Follow-up visits take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Their in-house, US-educated chiropractor started LifeSystems in 2009. With a degree in pre-medical science and a masters degree in microbiology, he is well-placed to take a holistic approach to help you with your issues.

Address: 237 Alexandra Road #06-13 The Alexcier Singapore 159929

10. Chiropractic Concepts

www.chiroconcepts.com.sg

At Chiropractic Concepts, which is helmed by two Australian-educated chiropractors, the well-regarded Gonstead System is used in chiropractic adjustments.

Conditions they can help you with include spine-related issues, injuries and extremities like knee pain and elbow pain. They can also help kids and pregnant women. Best of all, they’re offering new patients a complimentary consultation.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road #04-13 Funan Mall Singapore 179105

Know what you’re getting into

A visit to a chiropractor can feel more like a visit to the doctor on one end of the scale, or a spa on the other. Some chiropractors offer packages so you can go as often as you want at a discount, while others prefer to prescribe a personalised programme.

In Singapore, chiropractic services are considered a form of alternative medicine or treatment, so they are not regulated by the same laws as medical doctors are. That means you should do a bit of due diligence before picking a chiropractor.

There’s an independent self-regulated body, The Chiropractic Association Singapore, which maintains a professional register of chiropractors in Singapore, so you may wish to check out those studios.

And don’t be so quick to sign up for a package just because it’s what has been recommended to you. Take some time to think about it and shop around for others to see which is more suitable for you.

Bonus tip: Use Fave and Vaniday to score some discounts

Fave – Browse Fave’s chiropractic deals, buy a coupon in advance and book your session before it expires.

Vaniday – Same story as above. Browse Vaniday’s chiropractic deals, buy a coupon in advance and book your appointment!

Difference between chiropractic and physiotherapy

Both chiropractors and physiotherapists help with musculoskeletal issues, but the difference lies in how they help you with your pain and regaining mobility. Chiropractors manipulate your body directly with their hands.

Physiotherapists, on the other hand (no pun intended), can use not only manual manipulation with their hands but also take you through exercises and stretches. While chiropractors focus on misalignment of your spine, physiotherapy focuses more on movement of the body.

All that being said, if you suspect you have a slipped disc or a recurring injury, you should first see a medical doctor who can then recommend the appropriate course of treatment for you.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.