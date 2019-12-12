10 common personal hygiene mistakes that you need to stop making right now

PHOTO: Pexels
CLEO Singapore

Having good personal hygiene isn't as simple as brushing your teeth and showering every day.

More often than not, we might be committing personal hygiene mistakes unknowingly because we might not realise that simple things such as taking hot showers and neglecting to clean our fingernails are harmful to our skin and health.

Read on to find out if you are guilty of committing any of these 10 common personal hygiene mistakes.

NOT REPLACING YOUR BATH SPONGE

View this post on Instagram

What is quality control? Quality control is using & liking your own products just as much as your customers do and testing them out to the best of your ability! 👌 We tested how long one of our Mayan Loofah Scrubbers would last and are happy to say... 8 months!! Wow!!! Perhaps it was ready for the #compost sooner, though I had grown attached and it was still doing a great job! 😂 These really are the best! Keep one in your kitchen sink for dishes, two in your shower, one for scrubbing the walls, the other for scrubbing your body. 🙌 . . #zerowaste #zerowastetransition #organic #compostable #recyclable #innovation #sustainability #natural #loofah #zerowastelifestyle #vegan #lowwaste #biodegradable

A post shared by Brush with Bamboo™ (@brushwithbamboo) on

Washcloths and loofahs can harbour bacteria, mould, and yeast, among other harmful things. Make sure you allow your loofah to dry completely each time and replace it frequently.

If you cleanse with a washcloth, grab a fresh one every day and don't use it on your face. This is very irritating to the skin and ends up causing dry areas, breakouts, and even sores.

WASHING YOUR FACE AFTER A WORKOUT

PHOTO: Pexels

Washing your face after a workout feels refreshing and seems like the hygienic thing to do. However, it's best to splash some water on your face before your workout.

When you perspire, you tend to wipe your skin, which means you wipe in and rub in the grime, the dirt, and the oils that were there, and that aggravates acne. Wash them off before you do your sports.

ONLY SHOWERING IN THE MORNING

PHOTO: Unsplash

A morning shower is a nice ritual and gently wakes you up after a night of sleep. While there is nothing wrong with showering before work, it may be healthier to shower at the end of your day.

Showering at night can help you sleep better and keeps your sheets cleaner. By washing off all of the dirt, oil, and impurities that have gathered on your skin throughout the day, you'll be able to maximise your beauty sleep.

WAITING TOO LONG TO APPLY LOTION POST-SHOWER

PHOTO: Unsplash

On the topic of showers, be sure to not wait too long post-shower to apply your moisturiser.

Pat your skin dry, don't rub it, and then apply your moisturizers to help lock in moisture that was picked up during bathing.

RESTING YOUR HANDS ON YOUR FACE

PHOTO: Pexels

How often do you find yourself touching your face or resting your face in your hands? Each time we do that, we add dirt to our faces.

This is a habit that is tough to break, so just start trying to notice how often you rest your face in your hands. Then focus on finding different ways to sit to keep your face clean and pores clear.

TAKING YOUR PHONE TO THE TOILET

PHOTO: Pexels

It sounds gross, but raise your hand if you've ever pulled out your phone while hanging out in the bathroom.

The cell phone in the bathroom can keep you entertained, but it picks up loads of bacteria that you are putting on your face, so take special care not to take the phone into a bathroom and toilet (especially public ones!)

TAKING HOT SHOWERS

PHOTO: Unsplash

There's nothing better than stepping into a hot, steamy shower on a cold morning. However, even though it feels great, that hot water isn't doing your skin any favours.

The hot water opens the pores, which promotes water loss and also washes away the skin's protective emollient oils.

NOT CLEANING YOUR FINGERNAILS

PHOTO: Unsplash

You probably wash your hands regularly throughout the day, but many of us rush through the process and get back to work. It's vital to really cleanse your hands, and that includes cleaning out your fingernails, too.

Bacteria and dirt can linger underneath nails, and if you touch your figure or put your hands in your mouth, it is a fast gateway into your digestive system.

USING TOO MUCH MOUTHWASH

PHOTO: Instagram/theblotmagazine

Mouthwash seems like a healthy practice to have, but it can be too harsh for some. Alcohol-based mouthwashes actually tend to dehydrate the mouth.

In turn, drier conditions are a breeding ground for bad bacteria. It's better to use mouthwash sparingly throughout the week.

USING SOAP EVERY DAY

PHOTO: Unsplash

Skin feeling dry? Rather than applying more lotion, you probably just need to use less soap.

If you're battling dry skin, try less frequent use of soap in the shower or bath (except personal areas, as those should be sudsed up daily). Some doctors say it's okay to reduce using soap to just one to two times per week.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Health Tips oral hygiene Lifestyle

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger &amp; other deals this week
Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

SERVICES