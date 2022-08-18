10 condo rooftop infinity pools for amazing views

Did you know that the infinity pool was invented as early as the 1960s by American architect John Lautner? It may be surprising to hear as it does seem like a recent invention, given how modern it looks. But thanks to the rise of Instagram, today, having an infinity pool seems to be the bare minimum in any new condo or hotel.

But if everyone has an infinity pool, how do you truly stand out? Enter the rooftop infinity pool.

Singaporeans would no doubt be very aware of such luxuries, as we have the most famous rooftop infinity pool in the world (Marina Bay Sands, if you somehow didn’t already know).

As such for some condos, having a rooftop infinity pool is something to set them apart from the rest. Despite the expensive construction cost, few condo facilities look as elegant on social media, and rooftop infinity pools are a great way to enjoy the view while you swim.

If you don’t mind the hordes of friends or relatives dropping by on a weekend (because everyone wants an Insta-worthy pool), here are some condos to look at if you are after a rooftop infinity pool:

1. Sky Habitat

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 7 Bishan Street 15 (District 20)

Developer: Bishan Residential Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 509

Sky Habitat was designed by world-famous architect Moshe Safdie, and was designed with the idea of having “aerial streets”. Three broad bridges provide communal spaces and thoroughfares above ground, where it’s cooler for residents to interact, play, etc.

There are actually two large pools in this condo – besides the infinity pool (50 metres), there is a leisure pool for children, and there are also smaller reflecting pools that weave around the project. The rooftop infinity pool is located on the top of the two 38-storey towers, offering unbeatable views over the Bishan area.

Sky Habitat is one of the best-located condos in Bishan right now. It’s only a 5-minute walk from Bishan MRT (Circle Line and North-East line), and this is also where major mall Junction 8 is located. It’s also known for being next to St. Joseph’s Institution, and for being close to Raffles Institution as well.

The downside is that, being so close to a major mall, you should expect some traffic issues; especially on weekends. Also note there’s a place of worship nearby, which may cause a bit of noise for some stacks.

With 1,300+ sq. ft. units going at close to $1.8 million (and this is on the first floor), it’s not the cheapest resale option in Bishan – but you definitely get what you pay for, in terms of the location and prestige.

It’s worth noting though, that Sky Habitat was one of those developments that were launched at a high and had to subsequently cut prices to move units. Prices have somewhat recovered since, so those who bought at the cheaper prices would be quite happy they moved in.

2. Alex Residences

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 28 Alexandra View (District 3)

Developer: Singland Homes (Alexandra) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2017

Number of units: 429

The main highlight among the facilities here is the 40th floor infinity pool. This gives you an unimpeded view of the entire neighbourhood, and it’s definitely one of the best views on the list.

Aside from the pool, Alex Residences is one of the most accessible condos in the area. It’s less than five minutes walk to Redhill MRT (East-West line), which puts you just one stop away from the hipster district of Tiong Bahru. This might make up for the lack of immediate, across-the-road amenities.

Unless all you’re interested in is food; in which case, there are eateries near Redhill MRT and the opposite Redhill Market. There is also the addition of Artra, where you will find an NTUC and a few other food options as well.

The other selling point is the proximity of Crescent Girls’ School (350 metres). Unfortunately, it’s not as within walking distance due to the winding route – but it’s well within the Home School Distance.

As you might expect from its District 3 location, most HDB upgraders will be pushing their loan limits to afford this. Even the 926 sq. ft. units have seen transactions of over $1.8 million, with the larger 1,022 sq. ft. units having a quantum that breaks $2 million.

3. Scotts Square

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 8 Scotts Road (District 9)

Developer: Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2011

Number of units: 338

Not many people even know that Scotts Square is also a condominium development (and a freehold one at that), probably because of the shopping mall downstairs.

It may look more like a hotel from the outside, but one of the selling points is that it has a gorgeous rooftop infinity pool that is within the Orchard shopping belt. This project is situated between Lucky Plaza and Far East Plaza, just minutes away from Ngee Ann City.

Below the residential area, you’ll find a huge retail and dining component; and there’s an NTUC FairPrice right downstairs. This is about as convenient as your amenities can possibly get.

The closest MRT station is Orchard MRT itself (North-South line and Thomson-East Coast line). Annoyingly, due to the way they’ve closed the roads around Wheelock Place and Shaw, you now have to use a slightly more roundabout route from Lucky Plaza – this takes about 10 minutes.

The main drawback would be the lack of greenery, and the fact that you’re right in the middle of the Orchard Road crowd. If you can’t stand the noise and traffic, you may want to consider something set a little further back from the Orchard belt, such as in the Tanglin area.

Also, being a freehold Orchard Road condo, the price here will never be anything short of exorbitant. Even a 1,277 sq. ft. unit can reach a quantum of up to $4.7 million, so this is not a project for the average home buyer.

4. Jardin

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 966 Dunearn Road (District 21)

Developer: YHS Dunearn Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2012

Number of units: 140

This small development took a slight hit when King Albert Park (KAP) was redeveloped. Previously, the nearby KAP (about 10 minutes on foot) was something of a nexus for the neighbourhood. When it was redeveloped into KAP Residences, many of the expected conveniences – such as a supermarket – never materialised. You can read about some of the issues here.

Regardless, KAP Residences is back under the control of its residents; and it now has amenities like a cinema, which will also benefit Jardin residents. Note that the KAP MRT station is also located around this area, which provides walking access to the Downtown line.

Also, most Jardin residents are more likely to visit Bukit Timah Plaza for day-to-day amenities. This is a 10-minute walk away; and while it’s a small and ageing mall, it has most necessities like an NTUC FairPrice.

Jardin is known for being close to the popular Methodist Girls’ Secondary, at around 620 metres. It should be easily walkable for a young student, at just 11 minutes. This project is also a very short drive from Beauty World and its recent improvements; about six minutes by road.

Most people probably don’t know this, but Jardin has a pretty large rooftop infinity pool. It may not be the highest around, but the Bukit Timah area is mostly low-lying anyway. You do get quite lovely views of the greens of Bukit Timah from here.

5. Wallich Residence

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 3 Wallich Street (District 2)

Developer: Perfect Eagle Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2017

Number of units: 181

As one of the priciest luxury properties in Singapore, Wallich of course has an infinity pool – along with four entire floors of luxury facilities, as well as a concierge service.

Wallich Residence is not just a condominium, but also integrated with a five-star hotel, grade A offices, and retail within the development. Some Singaporeans may know Wallich Residence by another name: Tanjong Pagar Centre (Wallich Residence is the name of the residential component of this project).

The infinity pool here is not exactly a rooftop one (that goes to the super penthouse), but at 39-storeys high, it is still one of the highest located pools in Singapore. And of course, you get stunning views of the sea from here.

The Tanjong Pagar MRT (East-West line) is next to this project, in the direction of Guoco Tower. At around $3,200 psf, a 1,313 sq. ft. unit here will fetch about $4.2 million today.

6. The Hyde

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 11 Balmoral Road (District 10)

Developer: Aurum Land Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 117

The Hyde was just completed this year, and it’s still fresh in the memory of many. This was a small launch that drew attention for its unique exterior design as well as a constellation pool that lights up at night (no, this isn’t the same as the rooftop one). It’s also within one-kilometre of Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, and Anglo-Chinese School.

The Hyde is also very close to the Orchard shopping belt; it’s around seven minutes drive from the Lucky Plaza area. Closer to the project, Stevens Road has a number of high-end eateries at the Novotel Hotel.

Newton MRT station isn’t the closest walk though, so this project is for those who drive.

The rooftop infinity pool isn’t very high up, and nor is it very wide. But given the size of the project (you already have a sizeable pool on the ground), and the lovely views over Goodwood, it may surprise you at how nice it is still.

We’ve done a proper video too, if you want to take a closer look for yourself:

7. Scotts Tower

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 38 Scotts Road (District 9)

Developer: Far East Organisation

Lease: 103-years

TOP: 2016

Number of units: 231

Scotts Tower is well known for its view of the Orchard area (especially for the infinity pool), and for some units that have an incredible 3.35 metre floor-to-ceiling height. It’s also one of the closest condos to Newton MRT station (North-East line and Downtown line). You can walk to the MRT station in just around six minutes.

Amenities-wise, Scotts Tower is just an eight-minute to the heart of the Orchard belt – the closest mall being Far East Plaza.

While convenient, units are on the smaller side here; many are around the 800 to 870 sq. ft. range. Okay for small families, but a little squeezy if there are more than four persons. The smaller units do help to lower the quantum though: an 870 sq. ft. unit can still be under the $2 million mark, while the smaller 640+sq. ft. units can have a quantum of just $1.2 million to $1.36 million. This may be worth consideration by landlords.

Scotts Tower is best for those who love dense urban settings, as you’re right in the heart of Singapore; there isn’t much in the way of green space here, and traffic will be a fact of life.

The pool is located on the 25th storey, and we may have cheated here a little – as it isn’t an infinity one. But still, it does have pretty gorgeous views if you can get past the planters stuck by the side.

8. Onze @ Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 11 Kee Seng Street (District 2)

Developer: Heeton Holdings Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2017

Number of units: 56

We feel Onze @ Tanjong Pagar is primarily aimed at the rental market, with 56 units that are one to three-bedders. It’s also a mixed-use development, with seven retail units and six restaurants (this may be considered convenient by some; take a look at the stores before you buy).

At just seven minutes from Tanjong Pagar MRT station (East-West line), this project is not in a family location. The surroundings are quite dense and built-up, and it helps that the rooftop pool gives residents a visual break from that.

But if you can bear with living in a dense urban area, this is one of the most convenient ways to access the CBD. You’re only a six-minute drive to Raffles Place from here, and you can get to Chinatown in around eight minutes by car.

The small one-bedder units (570 sq.ft.) have transacted at a quantum as low as $1.2 million. Given Onze’s location in the CBD, this may be attractive to new investors who believe in central region projects. What many people overlook too, is that this is a freehold project – which is certainly hard to come by in this part of Singapore.

9. Principal Garden

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 93 Prince Charles Crescent (District 3)

Developer: Secure Venture Development (Alexandra) Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2018

Number of units: 663

Principal Garden has a rooftop infinity pool…and a 50-metre lap pool…and a 25-metre lap pool…and a 20-metre lap pool…and a…you get it. For whatever reason, the developer seems to have focused on having multiple pools as a major selling point.

(We’re told by some realtors that, in the mindset of some developers, the pool is key because it’s the main thing people look at when it comes to facilities; we don’t know how true that is).

In any case, the other major selling point is its grounds. It follows the 80/20 distribution, with 80per cent dedicated to its grounds, with only 20per cent for the residential blocks. As a result, the grounds here feel very open, especially when you face the low-lying landed enclave.

In terms of connectivity, the nearest MRT would be Redhill MRT (East-West line). This is about a 10-minute walk, and is just one stop from Hipster central (i.e., Tiong Bahru). Valley Point Shopping Centre is also within walking distance, at around nine minutes. This isn’t a particularly huge mall, but it has got a recently expanded NTUC FairPrice, and can meet most needs.

Units at Principal Garden may be on the small side for some families; many are in the range of 786 to 861 sq. ft. However, this does keep the quantum low – it’s possible for some of these units to transact at around $1.6 million to $1.75 million, which may be manageable for some HDB upgraders.

Note that the one-bedders (484 sq. ft.) can still transact at below $1 million. Given the central location, this may be of interest to some landlords.

10. Sims Urban Oasis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Location: 2 Sims Drive (District 14)

Developer: Sims Urban Oasis Pte. Ltd. (Guocoland)

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2017

Number of units: 1,024

Sims Urban Oasis is a mega-development of 1,024 units, so a wider spread of facilities is more or less a given. It also seems to be primarily aimed at the investor crowd, with more than half the units (60 per cent) being smaller one and two-bedders.

As the name sort of hints at, this is in a densely packed urban area. You either enjoy the convenience of bustling Geylang, or you loathe it. If it’s the former, you’ll like the fact that Aljunied MRT station (East-West line) is only six minutes away; and the whole area is packed with coffee shops (Geylang is quite the foodie haven).

Sims Urban Oasis also benefits from the development of Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) into a commercial hub. This is one train stop away, and can be a major source of tenants (not that Geylang isn’t already a rental hotspot by itself).

The rooftop pool here is definitely on the small side, and is more for dipping than it is for actual swimming. Still, in an area such as this, it’s always nice to be able to luxuriate in an open area.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.