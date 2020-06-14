10 'crazy rich bags' spotted on The World of The Married's Ji Sun-woo and where to get them

2020 has been a great year for K-drama fanatics, our latest obsession being The World of the Married – a romance-drama depicting a couple’s story of betrayal and vengeance.
But to clarify, when we say we’ve watched The World of the Married, we really mean that we’ve been checking out Ji Sun-woo’s impeccable style. And by checking out, we really mean ogling.
So here are ten luxury bags she carried in the show that made us press pause for a second, or two.
So Vivier bag, price available upon request, Roger Vivier
To enquire on product purchase, call +65 8318 2311 (Roger Vivier Takashimaya) or +65 9831 4373 (Roger Vivier Marina Bay Sands).
The LV Arch, $6,850, Louis Vuitton
30 Montaigne Bag, price available upon request, Dior
While Dior might now have an online store (yet), dial any of their boutiques and a friendly Sales Assistant will assist you with your order.
Birkin, $35,352 (used), Hermes
RV Flower Strass Envelope Flap, price available upon request, Roger Vivier
Iside medium leather bag, $4,545, Valextra
Gaby, $5,750, Moynat
The Story, $3,100, Alexander McQueen
Studio bag, price available upon request, Salvatore Ferragamo
To shop, contact Ferragamo’s fashion advisor April Ong at +65 8121 3255 or sgparagon@sg.ferragamo.com. Free delivery islandwide.
Brillant East/West, price available upon request, Delvaux
Available at #02-216, Takashimaya Department Store.
This article was first published in Her World Online.