10 'crazy rich bags' spotted on The World of The Married's Ji Sun-woo and where to get them

Valerie Wong
Her World Online
Left: Alexander McQueen. Middle & right: Roger Vivier.
PHOTO: Screengrabs from The World of the Married

2020 has been a great year for K-drama fanatics, our latest obsession being The World of the Married – a romance-drama depicting a couple’s story of betrayal and vengeance.

But to clarify, when we say we’ve watched The World of the Married, we really mean that we’ve been checking out Ji Sun-woo’s impeccable style. And by checking out, we really mean ogling.

So here are ten luxury bags she carried in the show that made us press pause for a second, or two.

So Vivier bag, price available upon request, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Roger Vivier

To enquire on product purchase, call +65 8318 2311 (Roger Vivier Takashimaya) or +65 9831 4373 (Roger Vivier Marina Bay Sands).

The LV Arch, $6,850, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

30 Montaigne Bag, price available upon request, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

While Dior might now have an online store (yet), dial any of their boutiques and a friendly Sales Assistant will assist you with your order.

Birkin, $35,352 (used), Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

RV Flower Strass Envelope Flap, price available upon request, Roger Vivier

 PHOTO: Roger Vivier

To enquire on product purchase, call +65 8318 2311 (Roger Vivier Takashimaya) or +65 9831 4373 (Roger Vivier Marina Bay Sands).

Iside medium leather bag, $4,545, Valextra

PHOTO: Valextra

Gaby, $5,750, Moynat

PHOTO: Moynat

The Story, $3,100, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

Studio bag, price available upon request, Salvatore Ferragamo

PHOTO: Salvatore Ferragamo

To shop, contact Ferragamo’s fashion advisor April Ong at +65 8121 3255 or sgparagon@sg.ferragamo.com. Free delivery islandwide.

Brillant East/West, price available upon request, Delvaux

PHOTO: Delvaux

Available at #02-216, Takashimaya Department Store.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#bags #luxury brands