10 critical life skills every parent needs to teach their kids

"Life skills" is a buzzword parents have heard about, but what kind of life skills should you teach your child?

"In this fast-paced and ever-changing world, it is no longer sufficient to teach your child to memorise answers just so to pass examinations," Patricia Koh, chief executive of the Maplebear chain of preschools and a veteran of the early childhood education industry, explains.

"To prepare her for the future, it is also important you raise her to become a responsible, respectful and valuable global citizen."

Give her a good headstart with these life skills:

CURIOSITY

Your child naturally has lots of questions about the world around her.

Encourage her eagerness to learn and explore from a young age.

Guide her to search for the answers through exploring, experimenting, and asking further questions to help your little one become an active learner.

COMMUNICATING CLEARLY