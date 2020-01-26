10 dark homes that nail the luxe and cosy look effortlessly

PHOTO: Volia
Qanvast

You'd expect charcoal, muted greys and mossy greens to work badly in Singapore's small homes, but that's not the case!

"You have a small home? Don't use dark hues!" Chances are, if you're looking to renovate your space, you would have heard all about colour palettes - how a cleaner, lighter one works best in a small space, to stay away from others unless you want your home to look cramped or narrow et cetera.

But, that could not be less true - in fact, when used correctly, these dark colours can amp up the mood, while making spaces look less clinical.

These 10 homes will have you saying bye to sterile white and cosying up to striking shades in no time.

1. Going dark isn't synonymous with going back to black (or grey for that matter). In fact, a different colour like this deep moss green may work better for you.

The unorthodox shade works surprisingly well with natural wood, tan leather and golden accents, achieving a new level of sophistication!

PHOTO: Volia
PHOTO: Volia
PHOTO: Volia
PHOTO: Volia

2. If you fear overwhelming the senses by going full-on monochrome, try jazzing up your space with a combination of different materials. These homeowners paired their black and grey home with raw elements like concrete, terrazzo and marble, all in different finishes a more dynamic appeal - and we can't take our eyes off it!

PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior
PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior
PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior
PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior

3. Mixing and matching aside, you too can change up the features in the home for a more sophisticated take and break up the monotony as well. Take this home for instance - here they used gold panels that really pop against the moodier tones and replaced the standard, streamlined doorway for curved archways that complements the cosier ambience.

PHOTO: Hall Interior
PHOTO: Hall Interior
PHOTO: Hall Interior
PHOTO: Hall Interior

4. To go with the new white marble floor, the family living in this condominium chose a more elegant and versatile aesthetic. Think black vertical and horizontal that juxtaposes against the unique veining of the marble. The play with shadows, textures and contrast really creates depth and makes the space pop.

PHOTO: The Scientist
PHOTO: The Scientist
PHOTO: The Scientist
PHOTO: The Scientist

5. Blacks, blues, and greys make for absolutely witchy backdrops. Work that transcendental appeal by including a variety of plants, like the home below, to create a unique home that mystifies and enraptures all that step foot in it. Think the Forbidden Forest, only more compact and urbanised to fit into an HDB flat.

PHOTO: Carpenters 匠
PHOTO: Carpenters 匠
PHOTO: Carpenters 匠
PHOTO: Carpenters 匠

6. "These homes are all too dark for me!" Wait, before you exit, check out how this home makes clever use of reflective surfaces to counter the distinct hues. Together with the downlights, it creates a dark home that's not crazy or too over-the-top.

PHOTO: Zenith Arc
PHOTO: Zenith Arc
PHOTO: Zenith Arc
PHOTO: Zenith Arc

7. When it comes to small homes, having a dark scheme and large pieces of furniture is generally a no-no. That said, rules are, after all, meant to be broken.

And, this 3-room HDB home in Toa Payoh shows exactly how to do so, with stylish results to show. In the living area, negative space is created by juxtaposing a two-seater sofa against a stony grey backdrop to 'open up' the surroundings.

PHOTO: Arche Interior
PHOTO: Arche Interior
PHOTO: Arche Interior
PHOTO: Arche Interior

8. If you would like a home that's dark in the day, get black out blinds as they will ensure that the surroundings remain pitch black even when the sun's shining outside.

But don't forget to include ways to brighten up your home such as task lighting in work spaces (like the kitchen) and reflective surfaces (like floor-to-ceiling mirrors), which will aid in bouncing off light around a room.

PHOTO: Aestherior
PHOTO: Aestherior
PHOTO: Aestherior
PHOTO: Aestherior

9. With the right paint, just about anyone can fashion a 'dark home'. But, there's a trick to placement: when used strategically, you can create a more intimate setting!

This green might not have been the most appealing if it's only painted on just the walls, but because it's used liberally on the ceiling too, the home's restful vibes are amplified.

PHOTO: Space Atelier
PHOTO: Space Atelier
PHOTO: Space Atelier
PHOTO: Space Atelier

10. Much like the above mentioned, the principle is about the same here, only this time, the paint was switched out for black mosaic - a bold choice that gives this home an avant-garde edge and lounge-like appeal (when the sun sets).

PHOTO: Habit
PHOTO: Habit
PHOTO: Habit
PHOTO: Habit

This article was first published in Qanvast.

TRENDING

Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
China virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000
China virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000
10 things every Singaporean woman needs to survive Chinese New Year visiting
10 things every Singaporean woman needs to survive Chinese New Year visiting
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor
Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES