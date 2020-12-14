10 decorative homeware under $30 for quick festive spruce up

Nothing gets you into the Christmas spirit better than decorating your home with festive accessories. While Christmas is an expensive time of year, there are still many affordable ways you can transform your home into Lapland.

We’ve gathered a great selection of items that you can pick up for less than $30 to spruce up your home quickly for the festive season. From cushion covers to Christmas lights to dangle in your hallway, it’s time to put on your Santa’s hat and play your favourite Christmas songs.

1. Set of green Christmas pillow cover

PHOTO: Lazada

$10.99

(UP $18.40, save 40 per cent)

The pillow inserts are easy to access with the side zipper, tucked beneath the overlocked, which stops it from catching on you when you’re resting on it.

The versatile design means it can fit right into your home. It’s made from cotton linen, so it has a lovely texture.

2. Artificial Christmas holly

PHOTO: Lazada

$10.96

(UP $32.88, save 67 per cent)

Switch out your autumnal flowers for festive red berries this Christmas season. Mend them into shape and place them in your favourite vase to add a touch of warmth to the room.

PHOTO: Lazada

As they’re artificial, they will last years to come, and can be put into storage with the rest of your Christmas decorations. The overall length is 72cm, while the length of the flower part is 36cm.

3. 10m dark green wire warm white fairy lights

PHOTO: Lazada

$18.90

(UP $30, save 37 per cent)

Fairy lights are one of the most popular ways to spruce up your home decor. Plus, they’re not just limited to the Christmas period and instead look great in all year round.

This set of fairy lights are super safe, powered by DC 12V compared to the standard 220V. They measure 10m long, which is plenty of lights to work with, whether you’re dangling them from your tree, across your walls, or even around your fireplace.

4. 3m x 1 m curtain fairy lights

PHOTO: Lazada

$19.90

(UP $29.90, save 33 per cent)

This light curtain features twenty drop downs with 10 LEDs in each, measuring 1 metre. Choose between eight light patterns or static mode. With a warm white tone sparkling from each bulb, it looks excellent dangling in your window, down the stairs, or along a wall.

5. Northern Europe romantic candle holder decoration

PHOTO: Lazada

$15.60

(UP $29.90, save 48 per cent)

This elevates the festive spirit in your home.

PHOTO: Lazada

Place it at the centre of your dining table for your evening meal or on side tables if they need a little extra detail.

6. Smokeless scented soy candle

PHOTO: Lazada

$15.90

(UP $19.90, save 20 per cent)

These hand-poured no-smoke candles come in 7oz jars with a screw-top lid. Choose between Lavender & Eucalyptus, Bluebell, English Pear & Freesia, Citronella, Misty Forest, and Black Cedar fragrance. Each candle burns for up to 40 hours.

They make the perfect Christmas gift or compliment a festive room with a forestry scent.

7. LED crystal Christmas tree lights

PHOTO: Lazada

$11.77

(UP $35.31, save 67 per cent)

Measuring 33cm high and 13cm wide, this light-up LED Christmas tree lights comes in a chic copper tone that welcomes a cosy aura into your space.

The classic antique style adds a luxury with crystals dangling like baubles that reflect glimmers from the lights.

8. Wooden Christmas tree wall hanging

PHOTO: Lazada

$9.84

(UP $19.58, save 50 per cent)

If you don’t have the space for a tree or want an additional Christmas tree, this wall hanging is a minimalist take on getting festive.

You can wrap LED lights, ribbons, or artificial fern leaves around the laddered wooden steps.

9. Typo Talk To Me candle

PHOTO: Cotton On

$11.99

It’s true, pyjamas really can be outerwear. That’s what Christmas is about, after all, watching your favourite Christmas movies snuggled in a blanket with a wintery sweet wood scented candle. With a burn time of 25 hours and weighing 140g, this soy wax blend candle will look the part in your festive home.

10. Typo PegBoard light box

PHOTO: Cotton On

$29.99

While this can be used all times of the year with quotes and motivational messages to keep you going, it’s also great for Christmas messages. It comes with 142 letters, numbers, and symbols. It looks great switched on or off, but you can choose from various styles available.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.