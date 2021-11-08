10 delightful, must-try mochi treats in Singapore

For the ultimate QQ (a Taiwanese term used to describe bounciness) fare with a satisfying mouthfeel, you can't go wrong with mochi.

Made with glutinous rice that's been pounded into a soft and sticky paste, mochi is said to have originated in China, but is also an important delicacy in both Japanese and Taiwanese culture.

Singapore seems to be jumping on the bandwagon, too, with dozens of bakeries across the city-state now incorporating the textural treat into their repertoire.

From soft, springy buns in a myriad of local flavours to giant cookies studded with mochi bits to oozy mochi croissants, here are a few of our favourites.

Mamafang

These humble, made-to-order mochi buns are some of the best you’ll find on the island. The fluffy, mantou-like bread is actually steamed, and is crafted with zero preservatives and all-natural ingredients — which makes it a healthier option.

Mamafang’s signature flavours include Matcha Red Bean, Black Sesame and Sweet Potato, with the latter sporting a vivid and aesthetically pleasing purple filling. Order slots for the week open every Monday.

Doughter Bakery

Mochi muffins and doughnuts are the name of the game at this small-batch bakery. Helmed by a mother-and-daughter duo, the pair first began whipping up their treats during last year’s circuit breaker period, and quickly gained a strong following.

Do sample the Lemon Curd Mochi Muffins, which have a tart zing and are made using 100 per cent real lemons. We also like the nutty Banana Walnut Mochi Muffins that are crowned with a layer of crunchy crumble.

+65 9880 5721.

Keong Saik Bakery

This popular Outram Park outfit offers two delectable mochi treats in the form of a black sesame muah chee croissant cube and a chocolate mochi cookie.

The former boasts a wonderfully flaky and crispy exterior. It’s then piped with a rich, decadent filling composed of thick black sesame paste and plenty of muah chee nuggets. Meanwhile, the chewy cookie has pieces of mochi scattered throughout, and is an ideal afternoon pick-me-up.

33 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089140, +65 9021 9626.

WTV

Ever heard of dochi? That’s what WTV calls its bite-sized mochi doughnuts, which come in boxes of ten.

The chewy dochis have a satisfying bite and are available in various rotating flavours: like the Golden Maple featuring fragrant maple syrup and sesame seeds; crowd-favourite Biscoff Crunch with chunky cookie crumbs and savoury Parmesan Garlic Butter topped with parsley flakes.

We challenge you not to polish off the entire box at once.

MuYoo

If you’re looking for some super-bouncy mochi bread filled with glutinous rice paste, then you’ve come to the right spot.

At Taiwanese bakery MuYoo, you can take your pick from an assortment of fluffy goodies in familiar flavours like Chocolate Banana, Black Sesame, Peanut and Earl Grey.

They don’t skimp on the filling, which makes the buns pretty hearty, so we suggest sharing them with a friend or two if you want to try all four options.

1 Jurong West Central 2, #01-K8/9, Singapore 648886.

5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #B1-22, Singapore 486038, +65 9838 4183.

Rakki

Rakki is your go-to joint for milk buns that have been given the mochi treatment. The home bakery whips up its oh-so-fluffy treats in small batches, with order slots for their “omakase boxes” released periodically.

Their current box comprises of two classic, earthy Japanese flavours: A matcha mochi milk bun and a black sesame mochi milk bun, both of which feature plenty of chewy filling for that all-important mochi pull for the ‘gram'.

Tiky Mochi Muffin

This Muslim-owned home bakery — which churns out a range of gluten-free mochi desserts that are almost too pretty to eat — is ideal for those with dietary restrictions.

The muffins are made sans dairy, and although they are not a halal-certified operation, their products don’t contain any pork or alcohol. The line-up rotates monthly, with popular options including the Salted Caramel Mochi Cupcake and Butter Sesame Mochi Muffin.

Gaily Bakes

You’ll find all sorts of mochi delights at Gaily Bakes: such as blondies, lava brownies and adorable bundlettes (tiny Bundt cakes).

Flavours run the gamut from local to global, and include the Kaya Coconut Mochi Brownie, Matcha Nutella Mochi Blondie and intriguing Smoked Salt Lemonade Mochi Bundtlette — which was inspired by the popular Himalaya Salt lemon candy. They also donate 10 per cent of their profits to animal shelters.

Brotherbird

The long-standing bakery is known for its mochi croissants and cruffins. But rather than inject its creations with sticky glutinous rice paste, Brotherbird incorporates glutinous rice flour into its dough.

Their goodies thus have a much chewier consistency compared to other renditions of the classic French pastry. You can also nab moreish mochi doughnuts — which are served with a glorious swirl of soft serve ice cream — at their Bali Lane cafe.

32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868.

114 Lavender Street, #01-05, Singapore 338729.

Gokoku Japanese Bakery

For simple, everyday breads best enjoyed with your daily cuppa, make your way to one of Gokoku Japanese Bakery’s outlets, which are conveniently located across Singapore.

While all of their offerings have a lovely springy texture, mochi fans should get the Mochi Mochi Cranberry, Mochi Mochi Cheese and Mochi Mochi Couverture Chocolate. The latter is a black cocoa bun that’s stuffed with plenty of chocolate chips and orange peel.

Multiple locations, click here for the full list.

READ MORE: 12 cha chaan tengs, bakeries & restaurants in Singapore that'll take you to Hong Kong

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.