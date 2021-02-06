10 designer bags carried by Kim Lim on our must-have list

Local billionaire heiress, Kim Lim, is the 30-year-old daughter of self-made Singapore billionaire Peter Lim. But that’s not all she’s known for.
In fact, there’s more than meets the eye with this heiress. Besides being a socialite, an influencer and an entrepreneur — with three medically licensed clinics under her name — Kim Lim is also known as one of the top fashion icons in the local fashion scene.
Evidently, if you’ve been following her on her socials, you’d probably see her sporting a different bag in each of her posts. But we’re not complaining, in fact, we’re definitely obsessed with the bags she’s been spotted with.
From iconic silhouettes like Burberry’s Mini Logo Graphic Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag to Prada’s latest Satin mini-bag, here are 10 of our favourite stylish designer bags carried by Kim Lim.
1. Prada satin mini-bag with artificial crystals, $2,440
What’s there to say? The mini hobo bag is an iconic Prada style and a timeless piece that doesn’t age. With this new edition, the bag arrives in a luxurious satin version studded with crystals along with the House’s signature emblematic enamel triangle logo at the front.
This unique piece is sure to add some razzle-dazzle to your outfit while keeping it chic.
2. Dior and rimowa personal bag, $2,440
If you’re in the loop, you’d probably be familiar with Rimowa’s latest collaboration with Dior. Here, Kim Lim sports the Personal bag from the exclusive collection. perfect for storing all your favourite essentials, this personal belongings case mimicks Rimowa’s iconic luggage design that also comes with a cross-body strap and a calfskin interior — equipped to carry keepsakes and accessories.
3. Balenciaga hourglass xs top handle bag, $2,650
One of the few entries among the best classic bags, the Balenciaga Hourglass XS Top Handle Bag was already in vogue a few months ago and it seems that it’s here to stay.
Made with shiny crocodile embossed calfskin, the curvilinear shape of the bag makes this piece a one-of-a-kind staple to add to your wardrobe and is perfect to bring while running your errands, or even on a night out.
4. Fendi sunshine medium, $3,850
You really can’t go wrong with this Fendi bag, and Kim Lim knows it. It’s a smart choice if you’re spending a long day out.
Not only is it roomy enough for you to chuck all of your must-haves into your bag especially for such occasions (in this case, when you’re on a yacht), but it’s also versatile and can be carried by hand or worn on the shoulder thanks to the two handles and detachable shoulder strap.
5. Celine medium tambour bag in braided textile façon raffia and calfskin, $4,100
For a look that’s undoubtedly vintage but still very chic, meet Celine’s popular Tambour Bag. Inspired by the drums of the French Republic Guard, the new bag shape comes with modern finishings and practicalities.
Here, Kim Lim is carrying the Celine Tambour Bag in Raffia and Calfskin, boasting a braided textile of Façon Raffia that fits well with the vintage-looking silhouette. And let’s just say, it’s a fun bag for casual Fridays, or when you’re out and about in the day.
6. Burberry mini logo graphic canvas and leather pocket bag, $1,880
We’re pretty sure that the highly coveted Burberry Mini Logo Graphic Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag doesn’t require much introduction from us. As seen on Kim Lim, this bag has probably garnered the likes of many and has earned its resident spot on the list of top bags to be spotted dead in.
Trawling through the brand’s archives for inspiration the tote in canvas and topstitched leather features a front pocket stamped with a graphic of Burberry’s logo.
7. Celine small classic bag in box calfskin, $4,600
A bright and simple bag can do wonders for any outfit. Take, for instance, this CELINE Small Classic Bag in Kim Lim’s post. Let this piece be the pièce de résistance of your outfit with its eye-catchingly bold, bright colour that brings life to your ensemble.
8. Louis Vuitton petite malle, $7,950
The kind of bag that you can’t quite put your finger on why you like it so much — it’s by no means loud or over the top.
If you’re into modern and minimalistic silhouettes, enter Louis Vuitton’s Petite Malle. Crafted from Epi leather, fitted with tonal matte hardware, the trunk-like silhouette pairs well with any outfit thanks to its supremely versatile desig that you can wear from day to night.
9. Celine small cabas bertical in triomphe canvas, $2,250
Another great classic from CELINE: the Small Cabas Vertical in Triomphe Canvas. This everyday bag is a great fuss-free option if you can’t decide on which bags to carry on that day.
This beautiful and characteristic piece adds a touch of class while keeping it casual — we won’t be surprised if it’s your next favourite go-to piece.
10. Chanel small bucket bag, $7,420
If you’re looking for a simple bag that makes a statement, the Chanel Small Bucket Bag is everything you could ever ask for. The bag is immediately recognisable but in a subtle way, with a versatile design that’s elegant and not too easily accessible. The design is also modern while keeping it classic and clean — and is in-line with the House’s signature style.
This article was first published in Her World Online.