10 dessert spots open for takeaways during circuit breaker - for cupcakes, acai, mochi & more!

I am absolutely obsessed with sweets. I’ve always had a sweet tooth since I was young and will gladly pick a slice of cake over a steak in a heartbeat.

From cookies to croissants and of course, bubble tea, I was a believer of “a sweet treat a day keeps the sadness at bay”.

While the shutters of some dessert spots remain closed, it won’t be long before circuit breaker measures are eased and our favourite treats can make a return.

But it’s not the end of the world just yet! Thankfully, some of our favourite desserts spots have recently reopened.

To tide you through this period, here are 10 dessert spots that remain open to satisfy your cravings!

1. Plain Vanilla Bakery

Plain Vanilla Bakery has grown to be a household name thanks to their scrummy cupcakes which boast smooth, creamy and delicate frosting.

Iconic flavours include Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate Banana and Strawberry White Chocolate.

Exclusive specials, inspired by seasonal ingredients, such as Matcha White Chocolate and Black Sesame & Miso Caramel are also launched monthly.

Besides cupcakes, other addictive bakes such as cakes, tarts, muffins, and cookies are here to curb your sweet tooth as well!

Address: Multiple locations, including 1D Yong Siak St, Singapore 168641

Opening hours: 8am – 9pm

2. Kind Kones

Throw the notion of ice cream being inherently unhealthy out the window. Kind Kones is here to disprove that by offering vegan ice cream and desserts.

All their products are freshly-made from scratch with natural and chemical-free ingredients without any refined sugars and does not compromise on its rich and creamy texture.

With luscious flavours such as Salted Chocolate Chip, Almond Brittle Fudge and Chocolate Sorbet, guilt-free ice cream no longer remains as a distant dream.

Address: Forum The Shopping Mall, B1-27, 583 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238884

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

3. The Açai Collective

Want to indulge in desserts? Açai bowls are the answer.

Topped with a plethora of fruits, nuts and superfoods, you can enjoy a sweet treat while boosting your immunity!

The Buckini Bowl remains our top pick, with banana, choco buckini, toasted granola and your choice of nut butter aesthetically arranged on a bed of organic açai.

Address: myVillage, #01-08, 1 Maju Ave, Singapore 556679

Opening hours: 10.30am – 10.30pm

4. Emicakes

Emicakes is no stranger to the local dessert scene – they have been serving up their famed durian cakes and eggless cakes since its conception in 1992.

The durian cakes are made up of a light vanilla chiffon and real D24 or Mao Shan Wang durians, striking the perfect balance between light and indulgent.

The eggless chiffon cakes have up to 80 per cent less cholesterol as compared to regular chiffon, serving as the perfect dessert for all ages.

Address: Multiple locations, including Plaza Singapura, #B2-60, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

5. Kele Roll Cake

While Kele is typically associated with their famed pineapple tarts, their roll cakes which were introduced in 2017 are no mean feat as well.

Made with premium Japanese flour, fresh cream and tropical fruits, these soft spongy cakes are decadent and melt in your mouth.

Their extensive range includes flavours that are sure to please the local palate – such as Charcoal Mao Shan Wang, Avocado Gula Melaka and Pandan.

Seize the great ongoing deal now! From now to till 30th June, buy any 3 Special Flavoured Roll Cakes at $20 (U.P $32.70), and any subsequent flavour at only $5 each (U.P $10.90)!

Address: VivoCity, B2-K10, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

6. Windowsill Pies

The age old debate remains – is pie or cake superior? At Windowsill Pies, the answer is undebatable.

Enclaved by a buttery and flaky crust, the flavourful filling is jam-packed with goodness, giving you a taste of heaven with every bite.

Bestsellers include the Strawberry Lemon, Banana Almond Brittle Cognac, and S’mores!

From refreshing to decadent, Windowsill Pies offers a perfect pie for everyone.

Address: 17 Haji Lane, Singapore 189210

Opening hours: 11am – 5pm

7. Cat & the Fiddle

As the brainchild of award-winning patisserie Daniel Tay, Cat & the Fiddle is the first dedicated cheesecake store in Singapore.

Cat & the Fiddle has more than just their basics nailed down – with a creamy and rich mouthfeel, the Classic New York is pure perfection.

For an added layer of decadence, try out the Sweet and Smokey Taffy, or the iconic local flavours Creamy Horlicks and Milo Dinosaur!

Cheesecake fanatics rejoice! From now till May 31, Shopback GO is also offering 1 for 1 Cheesecake Slices (U.P $7.90) .

Address: Multiple locations, including Westgate, #01-18

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm

8. 108 Matcha Saro

We don’t know about you, but our love for matcha and Japanese food is still going strong.

108 Matcha Saro remains our go-to for getting our matcha fix, with its quality offerings also found across Japan and Taiwan.

The tender yet toothsome warabi-mochi (Matcha or Soybean) and flavourful obanyaki (Matcha Custard with Original Dough, Red Bean Paste with Warabi Mochi & Matcha Dough) remain their bestsellers, but the parfaits and soft-serve are definitely worth a try as well!

Hurry down as you can now enjoy 50 per cent off your second box of Warabi Mochi at only $6.45 (U.P. $12.90) while stocks last!

Address: Suntec City, #B1-K5

Opening hours: 11am – 6pm

9. Krispy Kreme

It doesn’t matter what new food trend pops up every few weeks because one thing is for sure – doughnuts will always be in trend.

Nothing is more quintessentially doughnut-y than the iconic Original Glazed from Krispy Kreme. The soft, fluffy golden rings of happiness are sure to get you through the day on a sugar rush!

Be one of the first 50 takeaways daily to enjoy a free half dozen original glazed doughnuts with any dozen purchased!

Address: Multiple outlets, including Compass One, #01-46B, 1 Sengkang Square, Singapore 405388

Opening hours: 10.30am – 8.30pm (Sun – Thurs), 10.30am – 9.30pm (Fri – Sat)

10. llaollao

While frozen yogurt shops are aplenty in Singapore, not many come close to the prominence of llaollao.

Something about the combination of cold creamy froyo, flavourful toppings and thick luscious sauce sets it apart from the rest.

We’ll let you in on a little secret – the combination of bananas, lotus biscuits and cookie sauce is one to die for!

Ongoing promotions:

1/2 Litre Apple Takeaway with additional 1 free topping for $16.90

1 Litre Apple Takeaway with additional 3 free toppings for $22.90

Address: Multiple outlets, including Bugis Junction, #01-14

Opening hours: 11am – 6pm

Spread the love by surprising your friends and family with these sweet treats and you’ll be sure to make their day!