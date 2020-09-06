10 digital skills wanted in the Covid-19 era, according to employers

It's a difficult time and many people have been either made to take pay cuts or let go of their jobs.

And if you're on the hunt for one, you ought to check out the NTUC LearningHub Employer Skills Survey that was just released today: NTUC LearningHub surveyed over 200 businesses in Singapore to find out how they've been responding to the economic downturn and the digital skills they're currently looking for in potential employees, among other things.

With social distancing the new norm, businesses are trying to adapt to the changing demands of the way we work fast, and you'd no doubt have better odds of securing a new job if you already have these skills or are able to acquire them ASAP.

Here are the top 10 currently coveted by companies, according to the report.

Digital Marketing Project Management Skills Data Analysis Basic IT Support Data-Driven Decision Making Skills Web/App Design And Development Cybersecurity Governance, Risk Management And Personal Data Protection AI/Machine Learning Robotic Process Automation

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.