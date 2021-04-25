10 dog runs & parks for your furkid to roam free

A daily stroll around the neighbourhood is great but a dog run or fenced area offers your furkid room to stretch their legs, sniff and explore, and even socialise with other canine friends . And best of all? They can go unleashed.

There are rules and etiquette to observe though, including not leaving your dog unattended, and of course, picking up after them. Also, keep safe distancing in mind while you’re in the park.

Check out these dog runs and parks near you.

1. Parkland Green, East Coast Park

While it’s not uncommon to see dogs running at East Coast, it’s at the newly opened dog run that they roam unleashed. The fenced-up area was only introduced late last year, and designed with inputs from the community, according to Nparks.

It’s not just dogs you’ll see there. Just next door is a space for bird owners to bring their feathered friends.

Parkland Green @ East Coast Park is at 920 ECP, Singapore 449875. Opening hours: 8am – 10pm daily.

2. Katong Park

Nestled at the junction of Meyer Road and Fort Road is Katong Park, where there is a cosy dog run. There aren’t many amenities here apart from stone benches in an open space, but we’re sure the doggos aren’t complaining.

Katong Park Dog Run is at Katong Park, 59 Fort Rd, Singapore 439105. Opening hours: 24 hours daily but the park’s lighting hours are until 10pm.

3. Potong Pasir Ave 1

Located at Potong Pasir Ave 1, this dog park has ample sandy pathways so you won’t accidentally step on pooch poo. Other amenities include a water point and benches.

Potong Pasir Ave 1 Dog Run is located near Block 102 Potong Pasir Avenue 1, Singapore 350102. Opening time: 24 hours daily.

4. Dog Run @ Bishan Park

Perhaps one of the most well-known dog runs in Singapore is Dog Run @ Bishan Park, which comprises two pens that are fenced up. There’s one for small and medium-sized dogs and one for large dogs.

Features include tunnels, as well as benches for the humans. There’s even a water point where your furkids can get a drink or be rinsed off if they’re too dirty.

Dog Run @ Bishan Park is at Bishan Park 2, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 569981.

5. Sembawang Park

Located on a slope, there’s lots of open space for doggos to give them a good workout. But you’ll need to bring your own water, or head to one of the water coolers located outside of the dog run if they need a drink.

When you’re done with the pen, leash your pooch up and go for a stroll along the waters to take in the lovely sunset or the views of the Johor Straits.

Sembawang Park’s dog run is located near the end of Sembawang Road. Opening hours: 24 hours daily. There’s no lighting available.

6. Clementi Woods Park

This dog run also boasts a sloped terrain to help zap all that excessive energy your dog has. You’ll also find a water point as well as stone tables and benches.

Clementi Woods Park’s dog run is at 152 West Coast Road, Singapore 127370, next to West Coast Plaza.

7. Jurong Lake Gardens

PHOTO: Nparks

Located at the idyllic Jurong Lake Gardens (which has plenty of attractions for the humans, too), this grassy 2,200 sqm field offers plenty of space for your four-legged buddies to race around, and there are even grassy mounds that give them a natural obstacle.

Jurong Lake Gardens is at 50 Yuan Ching Road, Jurong East, Singapore 618661. Opening hours: 8am – 10pm daily.

8. West Coast Park

This large dog run has plenty of space for you to play fetch, alongside cemented pathways, sheltered tables and benches, and free water sources.

Plus, there’s even a self-service dog washing station where you can shower and even blow-dry your dog ($10 for 10 minutes) after a run in the park. It doles out shampoo, conditioner and a flea treatment, too.

West Coast Park Dog Run is parallel to West Coast Highway. Opening hours: 24 hours daily but lighting hours are till 7pm.

9. Tampines Central Park

It’s also outfitted with a wooden ramp and platform that’s built by the community to spice up your dog’s playtime. Take note that there’s also no water point here.

Tampines Central Park’s dog run is located near Block 850 Tampines Street 82. Opening hours: 24 hours daily, lighting hours from 7pm – 10pm.

10. Bedok Town Park

Situated near Bedok Reservoir, this 400 sqm space is rather cosy but makes a good spot for a quick play session. It’s even got mini logs that add oomph to this play pen. There aren’t water sources here, so you’ll want to bring your own bottles of water.

Bedok Town Park is at Bedok North Avenue 3. Opening hours: 24 hours daily. Lighting hours are from 7pm – 7am.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.